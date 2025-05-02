Space Cowboys and Express Postponed

May 2, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release







SUGAR LAND, TX - Friday night's game between the Sugar Land Space Cowboys and Round Rock Express has been postponed due to continuing rain in Sugar Land. The game will be made up as part of a single-admission doubleheader on Saturday.

Game one for Saturday's doubleheader will now begin at 5:05 pm with gates opening at 4:00 pm. Game two of the doubleheader will begin approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one and both games will be seven-inning contests.

Fans with tickets to Saturday's game can use their ticket for admission to both games of the doubleheader. Tickets for Friday night's game can be exchanged for any home game during the remainder of the 2025 season. Exchanges can be made by calling the Ticket Office at 281-240-4487 during business hours, emailing sugarlandtickets@astros.com or by visiting the Regions Bank Ticket Office at Constellation Field. The Regions Bank Ticket Office will open at 10 am on Saturday.

Any ticket that included a buffet or catering on Friday will allow for a ticket in the seating bowl to another game due to the normal food service rendered at Friday night's game. Fans who were part of a group or hospitality party will have their group leader contacted by their Space Cowboys representative to reschedule their outing.

