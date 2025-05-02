Comets Blank El Paso, 10-0

May 2, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







James Outman hit two home runs and collected six RBI, and Ryan Ward became OKC's all-time home run leader during the Bricktown era as the Comets beat El Paso, 10-0, Friday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Outman smacked a three-run homer to center field to give the Comets a 3-0 lead in the first inning. OKC (22-9) scored three more runs in the second inning to push the lead to 6-0. Ward hit a home run in the fourth inning for the 61st home run of his OKC career, setting a new record for the Bricktown era. Kody Hoese later added a RBI double in the fourth inning to make it 8-0. Outman's second homer of the night was a two-run blast into the upper deck in right field in the sixth inning. The Comets pitching staff limited El Paso (13-18) to four hits on the night as OKC completed its second shutout of 2025.

Of Note:

-The Comets have won each of the last three games of the current series as well as five of their last six games and 11 of their last 13 games. The Comets have also won six of their last seven games at home.

-James Outman went 2-for-3 with two home runs, a sacrifice fly and a walk, totaling a season-high six RBI. It was Outman's second multi-homer game of the season, also accomplished April 12 at Round Rock. The six RBI tied Outman's career high and tied for the most by a Comets player in a game this season...Outman has now hit safely in 14 of his last 15 games, batting .404 (23-for-57) with 17 RBI and 14 runs scored.

-Ryan Ward set Oklahoma City's Bricktown-era (since 1998) career home run record with his solo blast in the fourth inning, as he collected the 61st homer of his OKC career to break a tie with Jason Hart (2002-03; 2006)...Ward finished the game 3-for-5 with two RBI to boost his career RBI total to 221. He holds second place on OKC's Bricktown-era career list and is nine RBI away from tying the team record of 230 set by Jason Botts (2005-08).

-With three home runs Friday, the Comets have now homered in six straight games (11 HR), tying their longest home run streak this season. The Comets have now hit 36 home runs over the last 22 games.

-The Comets pitching staff notched its shutout season, limited El Paso to four hits - all singles. Starting pitcher Nick Frasso earned the win after completing a season-high five innings, with three hits, two walks and three strikeouts. The bullpen trio of Joe Jacques, Ben Harris and Logan Boyer covered the final four innings and retired 12 of El Paso's final 13 batters, including seven strikeouts.

Next Up : The Comets continue their series against the Chihuahuas at 6:05 p.m. Saturday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark on Star Wars Night and Boy Scout Night. Single-game tickets for all 2025 Comets home games are available now, as well as group and season ticket packages. To purchase tickets, visit okccomets.com or call (405) 218-2182. Live radio coverage of each Comets game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from May 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.