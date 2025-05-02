Nola, Carreras Provide Eighth-Inning Heroics in 5-2 Comeback Win

May 2, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque, NM - Trailing 2-1 heading to the bottom of the eighth inning, Albuquerque loaded the bases with one out. Austin Nola then chopped a grounder over third baseman Mitchell Daly's head for a two-run double, before Julio Carreras contributed a two-bagger of his own. Jaden Hill closed out Salt Lake without incident, and the Isotopes evened up the series with a 5-2 triumph.

Topes Scope: - The Bees did not collect an extra-base hit, ending a streak of 182 games in which Albuquerque's pitching staff surrendered at least one. The last time the Isotopes allowed only singles had been Sept. 22, 2023 vs. Oklahoma City.

- This marked the fourth time in 2024 in which Albuquerque limited their opponent to four or fewer hits (last: April 15 vs. El Paso, four).

- Friday was the Isotopes third victory when trailing in the seventh inning or later, and all have come at home against the Salt Lake Bees. They also rallied via Braxton Fulford walk-off home run on April 4, and Sam Hilliard's game-ending double Tuesday in the series opener.

- The Isotopes allowed two or fewer runs for the sixth time in 2025. The pitching staff had only accomplished the feat once through 31 games last season.

- Carreras' double increased his hitting streak to nine games, his longest since Sept. 10, 2022-April 13, 2023, spanning two seasons with Hartford (10 contests). Carreras is 16-for-33 with three doubles, a triple and six RBI during the stretch.

- Nola is 14-for-24 with four doubles over his last six games, after going 4-for-21 in his first six contests with Albuquerque this season.

- Sterlin Thompson was 2-for-4, just his third multi-hit game of the season (also: March 28 at Sacramento, April 17 vs. El Paso).

- Keston Hiura has recorded multiple hits in consecutive games for the third time in 2025 (also: April 2-5 vs. Salt Lake, April 16-17 vs. El Paso). Eight of his 15 knocks have come against the Bees.

- Hilliard extended his overall Triple-A on-base streak to 30 games with a single in the third inning. It spans two seasons, dating back to June 11, 2024. It is the 11th time in team history a player has reached base in at least 30 consecutive games and first since Michael Toglia from June 9, 2023-April 30, 2024 (31 games). Additionally, Hilliard owns the longest current on-base streak (21 games) in the Pacific Coast League covering the 2025 season only.

- Albuquerque snapped a streak of five consecutive games scoring three or fewer runs. After Friday's win, they have now plated 17 tallies across the last six contests.

- Salt Lake right-hander Shaun Anderson pitched 6.0 innings of one-run ball, the fourth time in the last 10 games an opposing starter worked exactly six frames. It was the second time in 2025 a hurler completed at least 5.0 innings while giving up one or fewer runs (also: Brett Kerry, April 1, no runs).

- The Isotopes struck out just four times, tied with Thursday for the second-fewest in a game this year (least: one, April 5 vs. Salt Lake).

On Deck: The Isotopes and Bees play game five of the series tomorrow at 6:35 pm, with gates opening at 5:30. Postgame fireworks are scheduled, weather permitting (presented by New Mexico Aging Services). Southpaw Carson Palmquist is slated to start for Albuquerque opposite Farmington, New Mexico native Chase Silseth.

