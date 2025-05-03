Bees Clip Isotopes, 6-4

Albuquerque, NM - Matthew Lugo launched a two-run homer in the seventh inning, snapping a tie and propelling Salt Lake to a 6-4 victory over the Isotopes on Saturday night in front of a season-high 8,958 fans. The contest was played admist rainy and windy conditions, but was never halted.

Topes Scope: - Carson Palmquist made the start for Albuquerque and worked 6.0 innings of five-hit, three-run ball. It was the third time this season an Isotopes hurler completed six frames, joining Tanner Gordon (April 23 at Reno) and Anthony Molina (April 30 vs. Salt Lake). Palmquist twirled the second quality start of the season, along with Gordon's performance against the Aces. Additionally, his nine strikeouts were the most for an Isotopes pitcher since Noah Davis on June 30, 2024 vs. Salt Lake (nine).

- Sam Hilliard was 2-for-4, including a two-run double in the third inning to extend his on-base streak to 31 games, the eighth time in Isotopes history a player has reached in at least 31 straight contests. He has also hit safely in six consecutive games, a personal season-high. The on-base streak spans two seasons, dating back to June 11, 2024.

- Braxton Fulford upped his hit streak to 11 games with a single, a season-high for any Isotope. He is 17-for-40 with three doubles, five homers and 11 RBI during the stretch that is sandwiched around a promotion to the Major Leagues.

- Keston Hiura roped an RBI triple, extending his modest hit streak to three games, tying a season-high (also: April 2-5 vs. Salt Lake). Hiura has 17 knocks in 2025 and 10 have come against the Bees, his former team.

- Julio Carreras was 2-for-4, extending his hitting streak to 10 games, his longest since Sept. 10, 2022-April 13, 2023 spanning two seasons with Hartford (10 contests). Carreras is 18-for-37 with three doubles, a triple and six RBI during the stretch.

- Ryan Ritter homered in the seventh inning, just his fourth hit across his last 33 at-bats. Ritter has three extra-base hits in his last 18 games, dating back to April 13 at Sugar Land.

- Yanquiel Fernández has gone hitless in at least three consecutive games for the third time this season (also: March 28-April 1, April 11-15).

- Chase Silseth was the fifth opposing starter in the last 11 games to complete 6.0 innings against Albuquerque, and third time this week.

- Albuquerque's pitching staff struck out 14 batters, tied for the most in a contest this year (also: April 3 vs. Salt Lake, April 11 at Sugar Land).

- In five of the 11 meetings between Albuquerque and Salt Lake this season, the game-deciding hit has taken place in the seventh inning or later.

- Saturday marked the 12th time in 2025 an Isotopes game was decided by two runs or fewer, and the club is 5-7 in such contests.

On Deck: The Isotopes and Bees wrap up their series Sunday afternoon, with gates opening at noon and first pitch slated for 1:35 pm. The first 3,000 fans 16 and older will receive Adult Mariachis Jerseys, courtesy of Rio Grande Credit Union, as part of a Cuatro de Mayo Celebraction. Right-handed pitchers Tanner Gordon and Caden Dana are scheduled to start for Albuquerque and Salt Lake, respectively.

