Hunt Homers in 5-2 Loss to Aviators

May 3, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

LAS VEGAS, NV - The Tacoma Rainiers (11-20) dropped the series with 5-2 loss to the Las Vegas Aviators (21-10) on Friday night at the Las Vegas Ballpark.

Tacoma took the lead first in game four of the series bringing in the first run to score. Colin Davis hit a single to center field prior to a sacrifice bunt from Jack Lopez that advanced Davis to scoring position. Harry Ford extended his 15-game on-base streak with a double to score Davis and put Tacoma on the board.

Blake Hunt launched a solo homer out to left field to mark his second of the season and double the Tacoma lead to 2-0. Spencer Packard doubled (7) to follow but was left stranded to end the frame.

Colby Thomas blasted a solo homer to lead off the bottom of the fourth inning and put Las Vegas on the board. Logan Davidson worked a walk before advancing on a wild pitch. Denzel Clarke hit a double to right field to bring in Davidson and tie the game at two. Daniel Susac hit a single to left field to bring in Clarke and give Las Vegas the lead, 3-2.

The scoring went silent on either side up until the bottom of the eighth inning when Las Vegas sent eight to the plate bringing in two more runs. After a ground out to third for Darell Hernaiz, Thomas hit a single to left. Davidson followed with a single to left before a walk drawn by Max Muncy loaded the bases. Clarke was hit-by-pitch to drive in Thomas and double a 4-2 lead. The final run scored when Susac reached on a fielder's choice allowing Davidson to score on an error. Tacoma was set down in order in the top of the ninth to finalize the score, 5-2.

Postgame Notes:

Shintaro Fujinami threw 1.1 hitless innings Friday, his longest outing of the season and his longest appearance without allowing a hit since August 17, 2024, when he threw 2.0 scoreless innings with Syracuse at Rochester Nick Fraze threw a season-high 4.0 innings on Friday night, the second-longest appearance of his Triple-A career, falling just one out short of his 4.1 innings on June 16, 2024 against Worcester, while pitching for Buffalo Hagen Danner threw 1.2 shutout innings in relief, his fifth consecutive appearance without allowing an earned run, the longest streak of the season for the Rainiers...in his last five outings he has allowed just five hits in 7.0 innings, striking out seven without issuing a walk

