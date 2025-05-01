Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes - at Las Vegas

May 1, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

TODAY'S GAME - 5/1 at Las Vegas

FIRST PITCH - 6:35 PM (PT) at Las Vegas Ballpark - Las Vegas, NV

PITCHING MATCHUP - Tacoma RHP Michael Mariot (1-1, 7.71) vs. Las Vegas RHP Jack Perkins (NR) (AAA Debut)

BROADCAST - TV: Bally Live App/MiLB.TV RADIO - KIXI 880 AM

THE RAINIERS: Could not hold their 3-0 lead after the top of the sixth inning, falling 7-5 to Las Vegas on Wednesday night...Dominic Canzone and Austin Shenton each doubled in the second inning to drive in the first Tacoma run, followed by a Nick Dunn RBI single, bringing in Shenton to make it 2-0...Canzone added to the lead with a solo home run in the sixth inning, giving the Rainiers a 3-0 lead...Blas Castano did not allow a run through the first 5.0 innings of his start, but gave up a leadoff single in the sixth inning that eventually scored on a CJ Alexander three-run home run to tie the game...Castano was charged with just the one run over 5.0+ innings...the Rainiers manufactured a pair of runs in the seventh, with runs scoring on fielder's choices from Harry Ford and Tyler Locklear, giving Tacoma a 5-3 lead...the Aviators took the lead in the bottom of the seventh, recording three-straight hits with one out, which all came around to score...Las Vegas plated an insurance run in the eighth, as Colby Thomas hit an RBI single to make it 7-5.

KEEPING IT ON THE GROUND: Rainiers pitchers have kept the ball on the ground better than any other Triple-A team, sporting a Triple-A best 1.38 ground out/air out ratio...the 290 outs the Rainiers have gotten on the ground are the most in the circuit, 22 more than the next-closest team (El Paso - 268)...as a result, the Rainiers also have allowed 19 home runs this year, the fewest in the PCL and one short of the fewest in Triple-A (Iowa/Toledo - 18)...the Rainiers have allowed more than one home run in a game just twice in the 29 games they've played...the 34 runs allowed by the Rainiers from home runs are tied for the fewest in the PCL (with Oklahoma City).

APRIL RECAP: Now that April is in the books, here is how the Rainiers have stacked up in April over the last four W ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬âL ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬âERA ¬â CASHES IN AT VEGAS: OF Dominic Canzone has homered in each of his first two games off the Injured List, hitting his 13th career homer at Las Vegas on Wednesday night, the most for any visiting player at Las Vegas since 2005...his 1.072 slugging percentage and 1.540 OPS are also the best for any player (Las Vegas or visiting) at Las Vegas with at least 30 at-bats since 2005...his 1.072 slugging percentage is exactly .200 points higher than the next-closest: Reno's Ildemaro Vargas - .872...overall, Canzone's 13 long balls in Las Vegas are tied for the 17th-most by any player (Las Vegas or visiting) since 2005.

LOCKLEAR IS LOCKED IN: In his last 16 games, Tyler Locklear has hit .349 (22x63) with eight doubles and a home run, driving in 13 runs...his 22 hits in that time are tied for the third-most in the Pacific Coast League...Locklear has also been getting it done in two-strike counts, hitting .306 (15x49) with two strikes...his 15 hits with two strikes are tied for the fifth-most in minor league baseball...seven of Locklear's 11 doubles have come with two strikes...Locklear's eight extra-base hits with two strikes are tied for the most in minor league baseball.

FORD WALKS THIS WAY: By drawing 20 walks this season, Harry Ford ranks seventh among PCL hitters in walks, but leads all minor league catchers and is tied for the lead among all catchers in affiliated baseball (Majors and minors) with Milwaukee's Wilson Contreras...Ford is also on a 14-game on-base streak, the second-longest for a Rainier this season, trailing only Cole Young's 15-gamer from April 2-18...over that streak, Ford has a .409 on-base percentage...Ford has drawn a walk in 14 of the 17 April games he's played in, including six straight from April 9-18, tied for the longest streak in the PCL this season.

SAY HELLO TO OUR NEW FRIENDS: Among a handful of roster moves made by Tacoma on Tuesday, there were two new players added to the roster: RHP Nick Fraze and RHP Bryan Shaw...Fraze was transferred to Tacoma from Double-A Arkansas, where he made four starts, going 0-1 with a 4.22 ERA, allowing five runs on nine hits in 10.2 innings, walking four and striking out 11...Shaw comes to Tacoma after signing a minor league contract with Seattle...he opened the 2025 season with Triple-A Louisville (CIN), where he made four relief appearances, going 0-0 with a 27.00 ERA, allowing eight runs (five earned) on six hits in 1.2 innings, walking four and striking out one....the Rainiers also added INF Nik McClaughry from the ACL Mariners on Wednesday...McClaughry has yet to appear in a game this season, after hitting .149 with 10 doubles, two triples and a home run in 83 games with High-A Fort Wayne in 2024.

REHAB RUNDOWN: RHP Matt Brash was sent to Tacoma to begin a Major League Rehab assignment on April 13...Brash missed the entire 2024 season as he recovered from Tommy John surgery...he was placed on the Mariners 15-Day injured list on March 27 (retro March 24)...Brash has made six appearances with Tacoma, last throwing on Tuesday, throwing 1.0 inning, allowing two runs on three hits, with no walks or strikeouts...in his six appearances, he has allowed six runs (five earned) on nine hits, walking two and striking out five in 5.1 innings.

MARINERS UPDATE: The Mariners used a six-run seventh inning to take a 9-3 victory over the Los Angeles Angels, sweeping them in the short two-game series...Emerson Hancock logged a quality start, allowing three runs over 6.0 innings, but did not factor into the decision...Leo Rivas drove in three of the Mariners' nine runs, going 3-for-4 with a trio of singles...the Mariners used seven hits to score six runs in the seventh inning, sending 11 men to the plate, with Rivas collecting two of his three hits in the frame...the bullpen combination of Casey Legumina, Eduard Bazardo and Troy Taylor kept the Angels off the board for the final three innings in the win.

