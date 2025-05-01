Ullola's Five Scoreless Innings Lead Sugar Land to Shutout Victory

SUGAR LAND, TX - Behind 13 strikeouts from the pitching staff and a three-RBI night from Collin Price, the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (15-15) shutout the Round Rock Express (15-15) and picked up a 3-0 victory on Thursday night at Constellation Field. It was the fourth Sugar Land shutout in their first 30 games of the season. Highlights of tonight's game can be found here.

RHP Miguel Ullola (W, 1-2) sat down the first six Round Rock batters he faced on 31 pitches, including an inning-ending strikeout to retire the side in the first and second.

The first two Express hitters reached base to begin the third and moved into scoring position on a sacrifice bunt, but Ullola stranded them with a punchout and a groundout to end the frame.

Kenedy Corona recorded the Space Cowboys' first hit of the game in the bottom of the third with a stand-up triple, lacing a line drive into the right-field corner, but was doubled off after Quincy Hamilton shot a bullet right at the Round Rock shortstop Ezequiel Duran.

After Ullola fired his fourth consecutive scoreless inning and added one more strikeout to his ledger, Sugar Land broke the deadlock in the bottom of the fourth. Brice Matthews worked a walk, stole second and Price drove him in on a two-out, two-strike single socked to the opposite field.

Ullola sat down the final five batters he faced, including retiring the Express in order in the top of the fifth before RHP Nick Hernandez (H, 2) relieved him in the sixth and posted a zero in his first inning of work. Hernandez spun two strikeouts in the seventh while not allowing a baserunner, running his strikeout total to five.

RHP Miguel Castro (S, 4) entered in a 1-0 ballgame in the eighth and sent the Express down in order with two strikeouts. Price provided the insurance runs in the home half as Quincy Hamilton pulled a single into right, Shay Whitcomb walked and the catcher cracked a two-RBI double into left, putting the Space Cowboys up 3-0. Castro stranded a runner on second in the ninth, locking down the six-out save and the 3-0 win.

NOTABLE:

- Miguel Ullola tossed the longest outing of his Sugar Land career, going 5.0 innings with five strikeouts, one hit and no earned runs. It was Ullola's first five-inning shutout since August 8, 2024 with the Corpus Christi Hooks. Ullola hurled his slider 28 times (35%) with 17 of them for strikes (61%).

- Nick Hernandez has posted 9.0 consecutive scoreless innings, Sugar Land's longest consecutive scoreless streak from of a reliever in 2025, breaking Jayden Murray's previous streak of 8.2 innings. Hernandez also flung five strikeouts on Thursday for the first time since July 14, 2024 against the Las Vegas Aviators.

- Collin Price picked up his second three-RBI game of the season as he drove in all three Sugar Land runs on Thursday. Price leads the Space Cowboys in RBI with 18.

- Miguel Castro threw his fastest pitch of 2025 with a 97.1 mph heater in the eighth, breaking his previous season-high of 97.0 mph. Castro earned his fourth of save of the season and came into Thursday's game tied for fourth in the PCL in saves.

- Shay Whitcomb walked twice on Thursday, his 12 th game reaching base in his last 14 games. Over that span, Whitcomb is 16-for-52 (.307) with eight doubles, four home runs, 10 RBI and six walks.

- Zack Short extended his on-base streak to 13 games with a walk, the longest active streak on the Space Cowboys. Short came into Thursday tied for the PCL lead in walks with 23.

- Brice Matthews walked on Thursday, running his season total to 23 and stole a base, his 12 th of the season. Matthews came into Thursday tied for second in the PCL in walks and fourth in stolen bases. Matthews has also walked nine times in his previous nine games.

- Kenedy Corona flew around the bases in the third inning for Sugar Land's first triple since April 4 against the Durham Bulls and the fourth Space Cowboy triple of the season. It was Corona's first triple since April 17, 2024 with the Corpus Christi Hooks.

The Sugar Land Space Cowboys continue their six-game series with the Round Rock Express on Friday at 7:05 pm CT. LHP Colton Gordon starts opposite RHP Adrian Houser. The game can be seen live on the Bally Sports Live App or MLB.TV and can be heard anywhere at SLSpaceCowboys.com. Season Memberships for the 2025 Space Cowboy season, including Full and Partial Season membership plans, can be purchased online.

