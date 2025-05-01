Mederos Sharp as Bees Control Isotopes from the Start

ALBUQUERQUE, NM - The Salt Lake Bees clinched back-to-back wins with an 8-3 victory over the Isotopes as Zach Humphreys delivered a three-RBI game while Victor Mederos tossed a gem in his 2025 Salt Lake debut.

Salt Lake Bees 8, Albuquerque Isotopes 3

WP: Victor Mederos (1 - 0)

LP: Andrew Quezada (0 - 2)

Game Summary

Niko Kavadas got things going with a double to left to set the table for Matthew Lugo who followed with an RBI double to right to bring Kavadas home. Carter Kieboom grounded out to move Lugo to third, and Chad Stevens delivered with a single up the middle to make it 2-0 Bees right out of the gate.

Salt Lake padded the lead with a three-run frame in the third as Yolmer Sánchez led off with a single followed by Niko Kavadas reaching after being hit by a pitch. Lugo came back to the plate and notched his second RBI with another base hit before Stevens brought home Kavadas on a fielder's choice. Chuckie Robinson chipped in with an RBI single to cap off the three-run third to take a 5-0 lead while knocking Isotopes starter Andrew Quezada out of the game.

Albuquerque was able to scrape across three runs between the sixth and seventh innings as Victor Mederos and Luke Murphy limited the damage in the sixth where the Isotopes had the bases loaded with no outs and came away with just two runs.

The Bees put the game out of reach in the eighth with their second three-run frame as Zach Humphreys delivered a bases-clearing three-run double to put Salt Lake in front 8-3 before Victor Gonzalez shut down the ninth giving Salt Lake its second win of the series.

Game Notes

Salt Lake secured its second consecutive victory on Thursday, holding Albuquerque to just three runs for the third straight game. The win improves the Bees to 13-17 on the season and 9-1 when limiting opponents to three runs or fewer.

The Bees' offense stayed hot, recording 12 hits for the fourth game in a row with double-digit hits. Five players turned in multi-hit performances including Niko Kavadas (2-for-2), Matthew Lugo (2-for-5), Chad Stevens (2-for-5), Chuckie Robinson (2-for-4) and Zach Humphreys (2-for-3).

Kavadas reached base in all four plate appearances, notching his second multi-double game of the season (last on April 15 at Sacramento) and scoring twice for the first time since April 8 against Reno.

Lugo delivered his fifth 2-for-5 performance in the last nine games, stringing together back-to-back multi-hit outings. He has hit safely in nine of his last 11 appearances and reached base in 20 of his last 21 games.

Stevens continued his hot streak with hits in seven of the last eight games and multi-hit efforts in two straight. Over his last 10 games, he shares the team lead in hits (13) with Lugo and leads the team with a .361 batting average.

Robinson extended his multi-hit streak to three games-the longest such streak of his career since June 25-28 last season with Charlotte.

Humphreys extended his hitting streak to seven games, the longest active streak on the team. He posted his second straight multi-hit, multi-RBI game, driving in three runs-the most he's had in a single game since May 31, 2024, at Reno. Against Albuquerque, he's gone 5-for-7 (.714) with a double and five RBI in two games.

On the mound, Victor Mederos impressed in his 2025 Salt Lake debut. The right-hander tossed five scoreless innings before allowing two runs, finishing with four hits allowed and two strikeouts.

Up Next

Salt Lake and Albuquerque will square off for game four of the series on Friday night as Shaun Anderson faces off against Bradley Blalock with first pitch slated for 6:35 p.m. MST at Isotopes Park.

