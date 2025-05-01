Veteran Benefits Guide Joins Reno Aces as Official Presenting Partner of the Salute to Service Series and Military Discount Programs

RENO, Nev. - Veteran Benefits Guide, a proud Nevada company dedicated to helping veterans nationwide secure the disability benefits they've earned, is teaming up with the Reno Aces as an official partner for the 2025 Minor League Baseball season.

As part of the partnership, VBG will serve as the presenting partner of the Salute to Service series and the Aces' military discount program. The collaboration underscores both organizations' shared commitment to honoring those who have served America and enhancing the lives of military veterans and their families throughout Nevada and the United States.

"Veterans Benefit Guide plays a vital role in supporting veterans across Nevada and the nation, and we're proud to join forces with them for the 2025 season," said Reno Aces President Eric Edelstein. "The Aces are deeply committed to honoring veterans and their families for their sacrifices, and this partnership will help ensure they receive the recognition and support they so richly deserve."

"As a Nevada company, we're especially proud to partner with the Reno Aces and to deepen our connection across the state," said Lisa Kalkes, chief marketing officer and vice president of public affairs at VBG. "Through this partnership, we're celebrating the service and sacrifice of our nation's heroes and helping more veterans and their families access the benefits they have earned."

The Reno Aces, Triple-A affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks, kicked off their season on March 28 at Greater Nevada Field. Throughout the season, VBG will be prominently featured at the ballpark and across Aces programming, celebrating veterans and encouraging service members and their families to take part in the excitement of the 2025 season.

