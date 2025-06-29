Aces Drop Series Finale to Bees in 8-4 Loss

June 29, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Reno Aces News Release







RENO, Nev. - The Reno Aces (3-3, 40-41) dropped Sunday's series finale to the Salt Lake Bees (3-3, 31-48), the Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels, in an 8-4 loss at Greater Nevada Field. With the defeat, the Aces settled for a split in their six-game homestand against the Bees.

Jorge Barrosa extended his hitting streak to 22 games with a three-hit performance. The exciting switch-hitter has been red-hot during the stretch, going 38-for-97 (.392) with 10 extra-base hits, including three home runs, and 22 RBI.

Tristin English continued his strong run at the plate, finishing 3-for-5 with a double and two RBI. The 28-year-old is riding a seven-game hitting streak, batting .375 (12-for-32) with three doubles, one home run, and 12 RBI during that span. He leads the Pacific Coast League with a .336 batting average.

Albert Almora Jr. chipped in with two hits, including an RBI single, in his first game back atop the Aces' lineup. The veteran outfielder has impressed in his first two games with the Aces this season, going 4-for-9 (.444) with two extra-base hits and an RBI.

The Aces now hit the road for a three-game series against the Sacramento River Cats before returning home to host the River Cats on July 4 at Greater Nevada Field.

Notable Aces:

Jorge Barrosa: 3-for-4, 1 RBI

Tristin English: 3-for-5, 1 2B, 2 RBI

Albert Almora Jr: 2-for-5, 1 2B

