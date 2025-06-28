Aces Launch Three Home Runs To Take Series Lead Over Bees

June 28, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Reno Aces News Release







RENO, Nev. - The Reno Aces (3-2, 40-40) used the long ball to power past the Salt Lake Bees (2-3, 31-48), the Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels, in a 10-4 win on Saturday night at Greater Nevada Field.

After falling behind 2-0 early, Tristin English ignited the offense with a three-run blast to right-center for his seventh homer of the season. The Georgia Tech product has been on a tear in June, slashing .363/.400/.648 with 11 doubles, five home runs, and 33 RBI.

Andy Weber and AJ Vukovich added to the damage in the sixth, launching back-to-back home runs to stretch Reno's lead. Weber finished with three hits on the night, extending his hitting streak to 11 games. He's now 22-for-48 (.458) during that span with seven doubles, two homers, and 10 RBI.

Dylan Ray earned his second win of the year, tossing 6 1/3 innings and allowing four runs while striking out six and walking one. The right-hander has been solid since his call-up to Triple-A in early May, logging a 6.92 ERA with 22 strikeouts over 26 innings in six starts.

Jorge Barrosa extended his impressive hitting streak to 20 games, going 2-for-5 with an RBI. Over the streak, he's batting .376 (35-for-93) with 10 extra-base hits and 21 RBI.

Connor Kaiser continued his strong month, collecting two hits-including a double and a triple-while driving in a run. The slick-fielding infielder is hitting .340/.466/.638 in June with eight extra-base hits, eight RBI, and 10 walks.

The Aces will aim to clinch the series in Sunday's finale against the Bees, with first pitch scheduled for 1:05 p.m. PST.

Notable Aces:

Tristin English: 1-for-4, 1 HR, 3 RBI

Andy Weber: 3-for-4, 1 HR, 2 RBI

AJ Vukovich: 2-for-4, 1 HR, 1 RBI

Jorge Barrosa: 2-for-5, 1 RBI

Connor Kaiser: 2-for-3, 1 2B, 1 3B, 1 RBI

Dylan Ray: W, 6.1 IP, 4 ER, 1 BB, 6 K

Single-game tickets are sold at RenoAces.com, the Greater Nevada Field Ticket Office, or by texting "TIXX" to 21003. Season Memberships are available via RenoAces.com, texting "MEMBER" to 21003, or calling (775) 334-7000.

Gametime Weather: 89 degrees, Clear.

Wind: 13 mph, Out To RF.

First pitch by Dylan Ray at 6:36 PM. local time.

Bees 1st (Bees 0, Aces 0) -- Niko Kavadas flies out to A.J. Vukovich. Kyren Paris grounds out, Connor Kaiser to Trey Mancini. Chad Stevens flies out to Jorge Barrosa.

(0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB) Aces 1st (Bees 0, Aces 0) -- Jorge Barrosa grounds out, Zach Humphreys to Niko Kavadas. Nicky Lopez grounds out, Zach Humphreys to Niko Kavadas. Tristin English flies out to Matthew Lugo.

(0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB) Bees 2nd (Bees 2, Aces 0) -- J.D. Davis strikes out swinging, René Pinto to Trey Mancini. Matthew Lugo hits a home run to right field on a 0-0 pitch. Tucker Flint hits a home run to left-center field on a 3-1 pitch. Bees challenged (pitch result), call on the field was upheld: Yolmer Sánchez struck out looking. Sebastián Rivero flies out to Tristin English.

(2 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB) Aces 2nd (Bees 2, Aces 0) -- Trey Mancini grounds out, Yolmer Sánchez to Niko Kavadas. Aramis Garcia grounds out, Yolmer Sánchez to Niko Kavadas. René Pinto grounds out, Yolmer Sánchez to Niko Kavadas.

(0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB) Bees 3rd (Bees 2, Aces 0) -- Zach Humphreys strikes out on foul tip. Niko Kavadas strikes out swinging. Kyren Paris singles to left field. Kyren Paris caught stealing 2nd base, René Pinto to Andy Weber.

(0 Runs, 1 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB) Aces 3rd (Bees 2, Aces 0) -- Andy Weber flies out to Matthew Lugo. A.J. Vukovich strikes out swinging. Connor Kaiser grounds out, Chad Stevens to Niko Kavadas.

(0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB) Bees 4th (Bees 2, Aces 0) -- Chad Stevens lines out to Jorge Barrosa. J.D. Davis grounds out, Connor Kaiser to Trey Mancini. Matthew Lugo lines out to Tristin English.

(0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB) Aces 4th (Aces 3, Bees 2) -- Jorge Barrosa singles through the hole at second base. Jorge Barrosa steals 2nd base. Nicky Lopez walks. Tristin English hits a home run to right-center field on a 0-1 pitch, Jorge Barrosa scores; Nicky Lopez scores. Trey Mancini grounds out, Chad Stevens to Niko Kavadas. Aramis Garcia flies out to Kyren Paris. René Pinto strikes out on foul tip.

(3 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB) Bees 5th (Aces 3, Bees 2) -- Tucker Flint grounds out, Connor Kaiser to Trey Mancini. Yolmer Sánchez strikes out swinging. Sebastián Rivero grounds out, Connor Kaiser to Trey Mancini.

(0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB) Aces 5th (Aces 6, Bees 2) -- Andy Weber singles up the middle. A.J. Vukovich singles to shallow left field, Andy Weber to 2nd. Connor Kaiser doubles to right field, Andy Weber scores; A.J. Vukovich to 3rd. Jorge Barrosa singles to right field, A.J. Vukovich scores; Connor Kaiser to 3rd. Nicky Lopez flies into sacrifice double play, Kyren Paris to Yolmer Sánchez to Zach Humphreys, Connor Kaiser scores; Jorge Barrosa out at 2nd. Tristin English grounds out, Brett Kerry to Zach Humphreys to Niko Kavadas.

(3 Runs, 4 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB) Bees 6th (Aces 6, Bees 2) -- Zach Humphreys pops out to Nicky Lopez. Niko Kavadas flies out to Tristin English. Kyren Paris grounds out, Connor Kaiser to Trey Mancini.

(0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB) Aces 6th (Aces 9, Bees 2) -- Trey Mancini lines out to Matthew Lugo. Aramis Garcia singles to left field. René Pinto flies out to Matthew Lugo. Andy Weber hits a home run to right field on a 3-2 pitch, Aramis Garcia scores. A.J. Vukovich hits a home run to right field on a 0-0 pitch. Pitcher Change: Jared Southard replaces Brett Kerry.

Connor Kaiser triples to left field. Jorge Barrosa grounds out, Niko Kavadas to Jared Southard.

(3 Runs, 4 Hits, 0 Errors, 1 LOB) Bees 7th (Aces 9, Bees 4) -- Chad Stevens singles to center field. J.D. Davis struck out looking. Matthew Lugo triples to center field, Chad Stevens scores. Tucker Flint walks. Pitcher Change: Kyle Nelson replaces Dylan Ray. Tucker Flint steals 2nd base. Yolmer Sánchez walks. Sebastián Rivero grounds out, Connor Kaiser to Trey Mancini, Matthew Lugo scores; Tucker Flint to 3rd; Yolmer Sánchez to 2nd. Zach Humphreys pops out to Andy Weber.

(2 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors, 2 LOB) Aces 7th (Aces 9, Bees 4) -- Nicky Lopez grounds out, Zach Humphreys to Niko Kavadas. Tristin English flies out to Kyren Paris. Trey Mancini grounds out, Chad Stevens to Niko Kavadas.

(0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB) Bees 8th (Aces 9, Bees 4) -- Pitcher Change: Sean Reid-Foley replaces Kyle Nelson. Niko Kavadas strikes out swinging. Kyren Paris doubles to right field. Chad Stevens strikes out swinging. J.D. Davis walks. Matthew Lugo lines out to Jorge Barrosa.

(0 Runs, 1 Hits, 0 Errors, 2 LOB) Aces 8th (Aces 10, Bees 4) -- Pitcher Change: Touki Toussaint replaces Jared Southard. Aramis Garcia singles through the hole at shortstop. René Pinto pops out to Zach Humphreys. Andy Weber singles up the middle, Aramis Garcia to 3rd. Throwing error by Touki Toussaint on the picko ! attempt, Aramis Garcia scores. A.J.

6/28/25, 9: 23 -ÃÂ¯ PM SL @ RNO | Box Score | MLB Research Tool Page 2 of 2 https://research.mlb.com/games/779921/box-score#orgId=11&boxscoreType=PBP Vukovich strikes out on foul tip. Connor Kaiser walks. Jorge Barrosa flies out to Tucker Flint.

(1 Runs, 2 Hits, 1 Errors, 2 LOB) Bees 9th (Aces 10, Bees 4) -- Pitcher Change: Matt Foster replaces Sean Reid-Foley. Tucker Flint lines out to Andy Weber. Yolmer Sánchez struck out looking. Sebastián Rivero flies out to Tristin English.

(0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB) Final: Reno Aces 10, Salt Lake Bees 4 WP: Dylan Ray (2 - 0) LP: Brett Kerry (2 - 5) Time: 2:32.

Attendance: 6,802.

-ACES-







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.