Tacoma Takes 15-4 Loss to Round Rock in Game Five

June 28, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







ROUND ROCK, TX - The Tacoma Rainiers (40-40, 2-3) fell 15-4 to the Round Rock Express (36-43, 3-2) on Saturday night at Dell Diamond. With the loss, the Express regained the series edge, taking three of five so far.

Round Rock sent all nine to the plate in the first inning, bringing in five runs on five hits. Billy McKinney hit a leadoff homer to left center field to start the scoring followed by a single from Cody Freeman and a walk from Blaine Crim. With two aboard, Trevor Hauver singled to right field to drive in Freeman and extend a 2-0 lead. Alan Trejo continued with a single to left to score Crim. With two outs, Konnor Piotto drove in two runs with a single to score Hauver and Trejo. Logan Evans struck out Richie Martin to cap off the inning and record his second strikeout.

Evans set down the side in order in the second inning with a strikeout. The Express brought in three runs in the third inning after sending eight to the plate. Trejo singled before Cooper Johnson walked. Kellen Strahm brought in Trejo with a single to right field and put the Express up by six. Back-to-back singles from Martin and McKinney drove in two more runs to extend the edge to 8-0.

Tyler Locklear put the Rainiers on the board with his 10th homer of the season in the sixth inning. With the solo shot to left field, Locklear notched his seventh homer in the month of June.

Round Rock responded with a run in the bottom of the sixth after Hauver scored Martin who led off the inning with a single. Josh Fleming finished his outing after the sixth with 3.0 innings in relief allowing one run on two hits while walking one and striking out three.

Leo Rivas led off the seventh inning with a walk to reach for the second time. Austin Shenton followed with a single that advanced Rivas to third and set the stage for a sacrifice fly to center field from Jacob Hurtubise. Tacoma trailed 9-2 after the top of the seventh.

In the home half, Round Rock brought in five runs on three hits and one error after sending 10 to the plate. The inning was highlighted by RBI singles from Martin, Huaver, and Strahm that extended a 14-2 Express lead.

In the bottom of the eighth inning, position player Jack Lopez came in to pitch for Tacoma and struck out a pair in response to a leadoff home run from Strahm which extended the lead to 15-2.

Tacoma did not go away quietly, scoring two more runs in the top of the ninth inning. Rivas reached with a leadoff walk followed by a single from Shenton. Hurtubise grounded into a force out that retired Shenton at second but advanced Rivas to third to put runners on the corners. Samad Taylor laced a double (16) to center field to drive in Rivas and Hurtubise but Tacoma fell short, 15-4 in game five of the series.

Postgame Notes:

Tonight marked the first time the Rainiers have given up at least 8 runs in four consecutive games this season and the first time since April 25-28, 2023.

Jack Lopez represented the second position player to pitch for Tacoma this season after pitching 1.0 inning in the eighth...Jacob Nottingham was the first for the Rainiers after pitching 0.2 innings on April 10th against Sacramento.

Tyler Locklear hit his 7th homer in the month of June and 10th of the season with a solo shot in the sixth inning tonight...The 7 home runs in the month of June for Locklear are tied for the second-most in the PCL, trailing the 9 home runs for Trey Mancini (RNO) this month...Locklear is hitting .300 (27x90) in the month of June with 1 triple, 7 doubles, 7 homers, and 22 RBI.

The 14 singles allowed tonight by Rainiers pitching is the second-most allowed in a game this season, trailing the 15 singles allowed on May 16th in Albuquerque...a game Tacoma lost 15-14 in 12 innings with the Isotopes.

Round Rock Express (37-43) 15, Tacoma Rainiers (40-40) 4 Jun 28th, 2025 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E Tacoma 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 0 2 4 7 1 Round Rock 5 0 3 0 0 1 5 1 x 15 16 0 Tacoma AVG AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BB SO PO A Taylor, S, 2B .312 5 0 2 1 0 0 2 0 2 0 0 Thomas, R, RF .304 5 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Ford, H, C .305 5 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 10 0 Locklear, 1B .289 3 1 1 0 0 1 1 1 2 7 1 Taveras, CF .309 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 Packard, DH .274 4 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Rivas, SS .276 2 2 1 0 0 0 0 2 0 1 4 Shenton, 3B .217 4 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Hurtubise, LF .083 2 1 0 0 0 0 1 1 0 6 0 Evans, P .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Fleming, J, P .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 Kowar, P .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Garcia, P .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 López, Ja, P .231 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Totals .273 32 4 7 2 0 1 4 6 5 24 6 BATTING 2B: Packard (13, Boushley); Taylor, S (16, Krauth).

HR: Locklear (10, 6th inning o ff Ahlstrom, 0 on, 1 out).

TB: Locklear 4; Packard 2; Rivas; Shenton 2; Taylor, S 3.

RBI: Hurtubise (2); Locklear (48); Taylor, S 2 (46).

Runners left in scoring position, 2 out: Rivas 2; Ford, H 2; Shenton 2.

SF: Hurtubise.

GIDP: Packard.

Team RISP: 1-for-8.

Team LOB: 8.

FIELDING E: Shenton (12, fielding).

Round Rock AVG AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BB SO PO A McKinney, RF .284 6 1 2 0 0 1 2 0 1 2 0 Freeman, 2B .319 5 2 1 0 0 0 0 1 1 3 3 Crim, 1B .298 3 2 0 0 0 0 0 2 1 5 0 Hauver, LF .270 5 1 3 0 0 0 3 0 0 2 0 Trejo, 3B .247 5 2 3 0 0 0 2 0 1 0 1 Johnson, C, C .206 3 2 0 0 0 0 0 2 1 6 0 Strahm, CF .271 5 1 2 0 0 1 2 0 2 5 0 Piotto, DH .185 4 2 1 0 0 0 2 1 2 0 0 Martin, Ri, SS .286 5 2 4 0 0 0 2 0 1 2 3 Boushley, P .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 Ahlstrom, P .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Garcia, R, P .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 Krauth, P .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 Totals .264 41 15 16 0 0 2 13 6 10 27 8 BATTING HR: McKinney (3, 1st inning o ff Evans, 0 on, 0 out); Strahm (7, 8th inning o ff López, Ja, 0 on, 0 out).

TB: Freeman; Hauver 3; Martin, Ri 4; McKinney 5; Piotto; Strahm 5; Trejo 3.

RBI: Hauver 3 (25); Martin, Ri 2 (9); McKinney 2 (17); Piotto 2 (3); Strahm 2 (30); Trejo 2 (36).

2-out RBI: Hauver 2; Piotto 2; Martin, Ri; Trejo; McKinney.

Runners left in scoring position, 2 out: Freeman; Trejo; Johnson, C.

Team RISP: 10-for-20.

Team LOB: 8.

BASERUNNING SB: Martin, Ri (5, 2nd base o ff Fleming, J/Ford, H).

FIELDING DP: (Garcia, R-Martin, Ri-Crim).

Tacoma ERA IP H R ER BB SO HR BF Evans (L, 1-3) 5.40 3.0 9 8 8 2 3 1 20 Fleming, J 4.21 3.0 2 1 1 1 3 0 12 Kowar 2.08 0.2 1 4 1 2 1 0 6 Garcia 6.75 0.1 2 1 1 1 1 0 4 López, Ja 9.00 1.0 2 1 1 0 2 1 5 Totals 4.83 8.0 16 15 11 6 10 2 47 Round Rock ERA IP H R ER BB SO HR BF Boushley 1.17 4.2 2 0 0 3 4 0 19 Ahlstrom (W, 2-0) 3.20 1.1 1 1 1 0 0 1 5 Garcia, R 9.36 2.1 3 3 3 3 1 0 12 Krauth 7.71 0.2 1 0 0 0 0 0 3 Totals 5.35 9.0 7 4 4 6 5 1 39 WP: Kowar 2; Boushley.

Pitches-strikes: Evans 72-43; Fleming, J 51-32; Kowar 28-15; Garcia 18-10; López, Ja 21-13; Boushley 84-47; Ahlstrom 25-16; Garcia, R 51-30; Krauth 8-6.

Groundouts-flyouts: Evans 3-3; Fleming, J 3-1; Kowar 2-0; Garcia 0-0; López, Ja 0-1; Boushley 2-5; Ahlstrom 2-1; Garcia, R 2-0; Krauth 2-0.

Batters faced: Evans 20; Fleming, J 12; Kowar 6; Garcia 4; López, Ja 5; Boushley 19; Ahlstrom 5; Garcia, R 12; Krauth 3.

Inherited runners-scored: Garcia 1-1; Ahlstrom 1-0; Krauth 2-2.

Umpires: HP: Harley Acosta. 1B: Kellen Martin. 3B: Mark Stewart Jr..

O ffi cial Scorer: Larry Little.

Weather: 91 degrees, Partly Cloudy.

Wind: 7 mph, Out To LF.

First pitch: 6:15 PM.

T: 3:14.

Att: 6,240.

Venue: Dell Diamond.

June 28, 2025







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.