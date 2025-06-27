Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes - at Round Rock

June 27, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







TODAY'S GAME - 6/27 at Round Rock

FIRST PITCH - 5:15 PM (PT) at Dell Diamond - Round Rock, TX

PITCHING MATCHUP - Tacoma RHP Blas Castaño (4-1, 3.49) vs. Round Rock LHP Michael Plassmeyer (3-1, 4.50)

ROSTER MOVES: The Tacoma Rainiers, in conjunction with the Seattle Mariners, have made the following roster moves:

ADD RHP Michael Mariot - activated from the Development List

ADD C Jacob Nottingham - activated from the Development List

BROADCAST - TV: Bally Live App/MiLB.TV RADIO - KIXI 880

THE RAINIERS: Were limited to just one run as they fell 8-1 to Round Rock on Thursday night...the loss marks the first time this season the Rainiers have allowed eight or more runs in consecutive games...the Express plated three runs in the second inning, aided by a two-run home run from Alan Trejo...Trejo struck again with an RBI double in the sixth and Cooper Johnson drove in another run to make it 5-0 after six innings...Blake Hunt got Tacoma on the board in the seventh inning with an RBI single...Round Rock added three more runs in the bottom of the frame to take their lead to 8-1, which they took to the finish...Leody Taveras accounted for three of Tacoma's seven hits in the loss.

EXTRA! EXTRA! BASES: Leody Taveras' double in the ninth inning extended the Rainiers' extra-base hit streak to 56 consecutive games, the longest active streak in the PCL and the second-longest streak of the season...it's the Rainiers' longest streak since tallying an extra-base hit in the first 63 games of the 2024 season...over the course of the streak, the Rainiers have been held to one extra-base hit in six games, including Thursday night's loss...it's the second time over the streak that the Rainiers extended the streak in the ninth inning, the other coming June 10, on a Tyler Locklear double.

BLAS IS NOW IN SESSION: RHP Blas Castaño will make his 10th start of the season today...among PCL pitchers with at least 50.0 innings under their belt, Castaño leads the league with a 1.25 WHIP and second with a 3.49 ERA and fifth with a .242 opponent batting average ...Castaño has also kept the ball on the ground this season, ranking seventh among PCL pitchers (min. 50.0 IP) in groundball/flyball ratio at 1.62 (per FanGraphs)... the three home runs that Castaño has allowed are tied for the fourth-fewest among Triple-A pitchers (min. 50.0 IP).

HAHN IS ON: Dating back to his final appearance of the 2024 season with Tacoma on September 22, Jesse Hahn has not allowed an earned run in his last 14 outings, tied for the fourth-longest streak by a Rainier since 2005...over that stretch, Hahn has allowed one unearned run on 10 hits over 14.0 innings, walking five and striking out 17...the last Rainier with a streak of at least 15 appearances without an earned run is Stephen Pryor, who went 19 consecutive games without allowing an earned run from May 8, 2012-July 24, 2013, the longest streak for a Rainier since 2005 (furthest stats are available).

ON THE HUNT: Over his last 13 games (since May 17), C Blake Hunt has hit .333 (15x45) with six doubles, one triple, drawing nine walks to 12 strikeouts, sporting a .966 OPS...going back to May 9, 10 of his last 18 hits have gone for extra bases (eight doubles and two triples)...Hunt is one of seven PCL backstops with multiple triples this season and his 10 doubles on the year are tied for the sixth-most among PCL catchers.

LIFE ON THE ROAD: Despite their 11-22 record away from Cheney Stadium, several Rainiers have excelled on the road...UTL Samad Taylor leads the PCL with a .390 batting average on the road, Jack López ranks sixth with a .337 road average and Harry Ford ranks eighth, hitting .323 away from Cheney Stadium...Taylor also leads the league with a .441 road on-base percentage, ranks second with a .680 road slugging percentage and owns a league-best 1.121 road OPS...Tacoma's .273 batting average on the road is the fourth-best in Triple-A.

LOCKED AND LOADED: In June, INF Tyler Locklear has cracked six home runs, tied for the fourth-most in the PCL, his 13 extra-base hits in June are also tied for the fourth-most in the league...his 13 extra-base hits this month are the second-most he's hit in a month in his career, trailing the 14 he hit in May of 2023 (seven 2B, seven HR)...his .610 SLG is the third-best for any month, trailing the .721 he slugged in September of 2022, in which he only played 10 games with Single-A Modesto in his first season as a pro...the six long balls in June are the second-most he's hit in a month, trailing the seven he hit in May of 2023.

IT'S A HOT FORD SUMMER: Since May 1, C Harry Ford has been one of the best hitters in the PCL, hitting a league-leading .354 with a .441 OBP (2nd PCL), and a .994 OPS (6th)...his 57 hits since May 1 are the second-most in the league, two behind Cody Freeman's (RR) 61...Ford has reached base in 56 of his 60 games this season...since May 1, Ford's .354 average is the best among minor league catchers with at least 100 at-bats and his 57 hits are the second-most...his .895 OPS this season is the fourth-best among Triple-A players 22 years old or younger.

SAMAD STANDS ALONE: UTL Samad Taylor is putting together an impressive 2025 season as he is the only Triple-A player to record at least 10 doubles, 10 home runs, 20 stolen bases and 40 RBI...he is one of five minor leaguers to amass those totals...the only three Major Leaguers with those totals this year are: Pete Crow-Armstrong and Elly De La Cruz and Bobby Witt Jr....Taylor's 12 home runs this year surpass his total with Tacoma last year (11), accomplished in 136 games...Taylor's slugging percentage of .534 this season is up .154 points from .380 in 2024.

FORMER RAINIER RALEIGH: It was announced today that former Rainier Cal Raleigh (played 51 games with Tacoma from 2021-22) will participate in the 2025 Home Run Derby in Atlanta...Raleigh will be the first former Rainier to participate in the Home Run Derby since Adam Jones (played with Tacoma in 2006-07) was in the 2014 Derby in Minneapolis...Raleigh will look to be the first former Rainier to win the Derby since Ken Griffey Jr. (appeared with Tacoma in 1995 on ML Rehab) won it in 1999 at Fenway Park.

MARINERS UPDATE: The Mariners fell 10-1 to the Minnesota Twins on Thursday, splitting the four-game series...Emerson Hancock was tabbed with the loss, despite only allowing two runs on three hits over 5.0 innings...Miles Mastrobuoni drove in the lone Mariners' run in the ninth inning, while also throwing a shutout inning of relief in the eighth...the Mariners open a three-game series against the Texas Rangers in Arlington tonight.







