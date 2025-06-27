Isotopes' Rally Falls Short in 7-6 Loss to Aviators

June 27, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Summerlin, NV - Down by a run, the Isotopes loaded the bases with just one out in the eighth inning, but Aviators reliever Luis Morales was able to escape the jam, then retired the side in order in the ninth as Las Vegas held on for a 7-6 win Friday night.

Offensively, Zac Veen led the way with a 4-for-4 evening, becoming the first Isotopes player in seven years to record back-to-back games of four hits. Keston Hiura also delivered three hits and scored three runs.

A very rare and unique play took place in the fourth inning, when Aaron Schunk hit a two-run sacrifice fly, scoring both Hiura and Veen, who never broke stride after tagging from second base.

Topes Scope: - Prior to Veen, the last Albuquerque hitter to produce back-to-back four-hit contests was Josh Fuentes on May 9-10, 2018 at Reno. Veen has hits in eight of his last nine plate appearances, with only a seventh-inning strikeout Thursday interrupting the stretch. Veen has recorded as many hits in his last two games as the previous 13 contests at Triple-A combined. Additionally, Friday was his third game in 2025 with two doubles (also: April 5 vs. Salt Lake, May 6 at Oklahoma City).

- Rockies pitcher Ryan Feltner made his second rehab start with Albuquerque, lasting 3.2 innings and allowing seven hits and six runs (five earned), while walking four and striking out three.

- Hiura recorded three hits in a game for the second time this season (also: May 16 vs. Tacoma). Overall, it was his 14th multi-hit performance in 2025. Hiura is slashing .336/.437/.692 with nine doubles, a triple, nine homers, and 25 RBI in a 29-game on-base streak at the Triple-A level which dates to May 1. It is the longest stretch for anyone in the PCL this year, surpassing Drew Avans 28-gamer when he was with the Aviators.

- Owen Miller extended his on-base streak to 21 games with a first-inning single. Miller has produced a .341/.364/.516 slashline with eight doubles, a triple, two homers and five steals during the span.

- Sean Bouchard was 0-for-5 with four strikeouts, tying a career-worst for punchouts in a game (fourth time, last: Aug. 6, 2024 vs. Sacramento).

- Drew Romo launched a solo homer that landed in the pool in right-center field. It was only his seventh extra-base hit in 78 at-bats in Triple-A this season.

- Veen's two-double game is the 14th by an Albuquerque batter in 2025 (last: Sterlin Thompson, June 15 vs. Oklahoma City).

- Feltner's outing marked the 12th time an Isotopes starter walked at least four batters in a game (last: Andrew Quezada, Wednesday at Las Vegas - four).

- The last occurrence of a two-run sacrifice fly for the Isotopes had been Aug. 23, 2013 against Nashville, when Elian Herrera and Tony Gwynn Jr. both scored after Nick Buss hit a drive to the hill in center field. Sounds center fielder Kentrail Davis was able to make the catch falling down, before Herrera and Gwynn came across.

- Rehabbing Athletics infielder Zack Gelof homered to start the bottom of the first inning, the fourth leadoff homer of the season against Albuquerque and first that was not done by an Oklahoma City player (Esteury Ruiz - May 7, James Outman - June 12-13). Gelof is the first Aviator to start a contest with a homer when facing the Isotopes since Armando Alvarez on July 31, 2024.

- Carlos Cortes' two-run homer in the fourth inning was the difference in the contest. Cortes is 11-for-17 with three doubles, three clouts and 11 RBI in the first four games of this series.

- The Isotopes turned at least three double plays in a game for the sixth time this year (last: June 19 at Tacoma, four).

- Albuquerque drew one walk, their 13th game with one or fewer in 2025. Five of the 13 instances have taken place during this road trip, which has 10 contests in the books.

- Since winning eight of 10 contests from May 23-June 3, Albuquerque has lost 16 of their last 21 games.

- The Isotopes dropped to 12-13 in one-run games, with this being their first such contest involved in since June 14 vs. Oklahoma City, an 8-7 defeat.

- Las Vegas has produced 40 runs through four games this week, Albuquerque's sixth occassion allowing at least 40 tallies in a series (also: vs. ELP, at RNO, vs. TAC, at ELP, at TAC). Their most was when they lost four of six games to Reno from April 22-27, relenting 51 runs.

- Albuquerque has dropped their last eight games played on June 27, dating back to 2015 (did not play in 2022, 2023). Their last victories on the date came in 2014, when they swept a doubleheader from the Reno Aces at Isotopes Park with identical 3-2 scores.

- The Isotopes have lost 22 of their last 30 games at Las Vegas Ballpark, dating back to Aug. 17, 2019. With a victory tomorrow, the Aviators would clinch their fifth consecutive overall series victory over Albuquerque.

On Deck: The Isotopes will send right-handed pitcher Bradley Blalock to the mound Saturday, looking to break a three-game losing streak. Las Vegas is expected to counter with southpaw Ken Waldichuk in a game scheduled for 8:05 pm MT (7:05 PT) in Summerlin.







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.