Comets Take Win at Sutter Health Park

June 27, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

One day after the Sacramento River Cats came back in the ninth inning to win, the Oklahoma City Comets returned the favor Friday night, scoring three runs in the ninth inning to erase a ninth-inning deficit and win, 9-7, at Sutter Health Park. The Comets (3-1/49-30) trailed by as many as four runs and entered the ninth inning down, 7-6. Michael Chavis evened the score with a solo homer, and Kody Hoese later capped a two-out rally with a go-ahead two-run double. The River Cats (1-3/37-42) jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first inning. The Comets chipped away at the deficit with three runs in the third inning, with a RBI double by James Outman and two-run double by Ryan Ward. Sacramento extended its lead back to four runs between the third and fourth innings and carried a 7-3 lead into the sixth inning. Chuckie Robinson's RBI single narrowed the gap to three runs, and Ward hit a two-run homer in the seventh inning to make it a one-run game. The Comets bullpen retired 17 of the last 19 Sacramento batters to aid the comeback effort.

Of Note: -The Comets notched their seventh win this season when trailing after eight innings. Friday's comeback victory was also the seventh time this season the Comets won after trailing by as many as four runs.

-OKC has won five of the last six games, 11 of the last 13 games and 12 of the last 15 games...The Comets have also won six of their last seven road games and improved to 25-12 on the road this season.

-Kody Hoese extended his current hitting streak to 10 games, going 2-for-5 with two doubles and the eventual game-winning hit in the ninth inning. During the streak, Hoese is 19-for-44 (.432) with seven extra-base hits and nine RBI.

-Ryan Ward went 2-for-5 with a two-run homer and two-run double, resulting in his third game of the season with four or more RBI. He became the first player in Triple-A and second player in the Minors to reach 20 home runs this season...Ward has homered in two of the last three games.

-James Outman went 2-for-5 with a RBI double, marking his fifth straight game with at least one extra-base hit. During that time, he is 10-for-23 (.435) with three home runs, three doubles and 11 RBI.

-Michael Chavis tallied a team-high three hits, going 3-for-5 with a double and game-tying home run in the ninth inning. Over his last nine games, Chavis is 17-for-41 (.415) with 10 extra-base hits and nine RBI.

-Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow struggled in the second game of his Major League Rehab Assignment, allowing five runs and seven hits across 2.1 innings, with one walk and three strikeouts. In the first inning alone, he allowed four runs while throwing 38 pitches. He finished with 66 pitches (37 strikes).

Next Up: The Comets and River Cats play game five of their six-game series starting at 8:37 p.m. CT Saturday at Sutter Health Park. Live radio coverage of each Comets game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.







