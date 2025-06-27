Mederos Quality Start, Flint's Two Jacks Lead Salt Lake in 14-3 Rout Over Reno

RENO, NEV. - The Salt Lake Bees snapped a 15-game road losing streak on Thursday night with a 14-3 rout over Reno in game three of three of the series as the Bees launched four home runs to give them the Triple-A lead in the month of June.

Salt Lake Bees 14, Reno Aces 3

WP: Victor Mederos (5 - 3)

LP: Cesar Gomez (1 - 1)

Game Summary

Reno was on the board first for the second game in a row as Tristin English opened the scoring with a single to right after Nicky Lopez doubled and came around to score on the base knock.

The Bees answered right back in the top of the second and never looked back as Tucker Flint mashed his first home run of the night driving in three to take the lead.

The Aces tied things back up in the bottom half after a triple by Nicky Lopez brought home the third and final run that Reno would get across.

From there on it was all Salt Lake scoring the next four runs on homers with Chad Stevens giving the Bees the lead in the third with a two-run shot followed by Tucker Flint's second deep ball of the night as Carter Kieboom capped off a five-run sixth with a two-run single making it 10-3.

The home run barrage continued for the Bees in the seventh as Niko Kavadas delivered the fourth and final homer of the night for Salt Lake while two more runs in the eight finished off the 14-3 rout in game three over Reno.

Game Notes

Salt Lake broke a two-game skid in Reno with its first win of the second half snapping a 15-game road losing streak moving its overall record to 30-47 and 17-1 when holding an opponent to three runs or less.

The Bees collected 14 runs on Thursday marking the highest run total since scoring 14 against Omaha on May 24 while picking up its second highest hit total of the season with 17 on the night. The 11 run margin of victory marked Salt Lake's biggest win since defeating Albuquerque 15-1 on April 1.

Salt Lake added four more home runs on Thursday giving the Bees at least four home runs in three of their last four games. Salt Lake has tied the league's best stretch with a home run in 12 straight games set by Reno from Apr. 4-17. Salt Lake has launched 40 home runs in the month of June leading all of Triple-A after not hitting more than 30 in the previous months of the season.

Victor Mederos was sensational once again with his second consecutive quality start and fifth of the year, tying for the second most in the Pacific Coast League. Mederos tossed a season-high eight strikeouts in six innings of work while allowing three runs on 11 hits in his first walk-free outing of the year.

Tucker Flint had a massive night at the dish going 3-for-5 with two home runs and six RBI. Flint tabbed his second game this season and of his career with multiple home runs while the six runs batted in marked a professional career-best and the second time in the current series a Salt Lake player has tallied at least six RBI joining Chad Wallach who drove in eight on Tuesday.

Carter Kieboom went 3-for-4 with two RBI adding his sixth three-hit game of the year, the most of any Bee this season. Thursday marked Kieboom's third multi-hit performance in the last four games while scoring and driving in a run in four straight.

Chad Stevens continued his strong June stretch with his 14th home run of the year, one shy of tying his career-best mark set in 2023 with Double-A Corpus Christi. Stevens holds a .368 batting average in the month of June ranking fourth best in PCL among players with 70 or more at-bats.

Chad Wallach hit safely, drove in a run and scored for the third straight game going 3-for-5 on the night. Wallach's three-hit game was his second in a row and third since joining the Bees on June 4. In just two games played in the series, Wallach is mashing .667 (6-for-9) with two home runs, nine RBI, four runs scored and a 2.033 OPS.

Niko Kavadas extended his team lead in home runs with his 16th jack of the year going deep for the fourth time in the last five games. Kavadas hit safely for the fifth consecutive game while reaching base in 16 straight and 45 of his last 48. Kavadas also added multiple walks for the 10th time this season while raising his number of base on balls to 55, tying Zack Short of Sugar Land for second in the league and one behind the PCL leader Alex Freeland with 56.

Matthew Lugo notched his third multi-hit game in the last four contests going 2-for-5 with three runs scored. Lugo's three runs scored tied a season-high with his three plated on April 1 at Albuquerque.

Yolmer Sanchez hit safely for the fourth game in a row running up his on-base streak to 13 consecutive games. Sanchez added his sixth multi-hit performance in the last eight games while batting .333 with a .987 OPS in the month of June.

Up Next

Salt Lake will look to even the series on Friday night at Greater Nevada Field as Dakota Hudson and Spencer Giesting face off for game four at 7:35 p.m. MST.







