OKC Comets Game Notes - June 27, 2025

June 27, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







Oklahoma City Comets (2-1/48-30) at Sacramento River Cats (1-2/37-41)

Game #79 of 150/Second Half #4 of 75/Road #37 of 75

Pitching Probables: OKC-RHP Tyler Glasnow (0-0, 0.00) vs. SAC-RHP Mason Black (1-5, 4.57)

Friday, June 27, 2025 | Sutter Health Park | West Sacramento, Calif. | 8:45 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv, Bally Sports Live

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Comets continue their first road series of the second half of the PCL season against the Sacramento River Cats at 8:45 p.m. CT at Sutter Health Park...The Comets lead the series, 2-1, and despite a loss last night, are 10-2 in their last 12 games overall.

Last Game: Trailing by three runs entering the bottom of the ninth inning, the Sacramento River Cats scored four runs and beat the Oklahoma City Comets, 5-4, on a walk-off, three-run homer by Drew Ellis Thursday night at Sutter Health Park. The Comets led, 4-1, with one out in the ninth inning before a single, walk and RBI single cut the lead to 4-2. After a forceout at third base for the second out, Ellis hit a three-run homer to left-center field on a 3-2 pitch to give the River Cats the win. The game was scoreless through four innings before a RBI bunt single by Elijah Hainline put the Comets into a 1-0 lead in the fifth inning. Ellis tied the game on the first pitch of the bottom of the inning with a solo homer. The Comets went back in front in the sixth inning, scoring three times. After OKC took the lead on a wild pitch, Esteury Ruiz hit a two-run single to make it 4-1.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher and 2024 MLB All-Star Tyler Glasnow is scheduled to continue his Major League Rehab Assignment and make his second start with OKC...Glasnow started and pitched 2.0 scoreless and hitless innings June 22 against Round Rock. He retired the first four batters he faced before issuing three walks in the second inning but escaped the jam. He faced nine total batters and threw 48 pitches (22 strikes)...Glasnow made five starts with the Dodgers this season going 1-0 with a 4.50 ERA and 23 walks against 11 strikeouts and held opponents to a .185 BAA over 18.0 IP before landing on the 15-day Injured List April 28 with right shoulder inflammation and was transferred to the 60-day IL May 31...In his first season with the Dodgers in 2024, Glasnow was the team's Opening Day starter and went on to be named to his first MLB All-Star team, but did not appear in the game due to injury. He went 9-6 with a 3.49 ERA over 22 starts (134.0 IP) with 168 K's and 35 walks in limited action due to stints on the IL in July (lower back tightness) and from mid-August through the end of the season (right elbow tendinitis)...Glasnow came to the Dodgers in December 2023 via a trade with Tampa Bay that sent Ryan Pepiot and Jonny DeLuca to the Rays for Glasnow and Manuel Margot...He is in his 10th season in the Majors having spent time with Pittsburgh (2016-18), Tampa Bay (2018-23) and the Dodgers (2024-25)...Glasnow is the seventh Dodger to join OKC on a rehab assignment this season.

Against the River Cats: 2025: 4-5 2024: 4-8 All-time: 68-68 At SAC: 35-37 The Comets and River Cats meet for their second of four series this season and first at Sutter Health Park...The River Cats won the first series between the teams May 20-25 in OKC, 4-2, for the Comets' lone series loss of 2025...Esteury Ruiz led OKC with eight hits and Michael Chavis had six RBI in the series, including two home runs...The teams are scheduled to play a total of 21 games against one another in 2025 - their most ever in a single season since they started playing in 2000 and the most OKC plays against any opponent this season...Sacramento won the 2024 series between the teams, 8-4. The River Cats outscored OKC, 55-35, and outhit OKC, 112-88...Prior to last season, OKC won back-to-back season series against Sacramento, going a combined 18-6 in 2022 and 2023...Since OKC became affiliated with the Los Angeles Dodgers and the River Cats with the San Francisco Giants in 2015, OKC has a 36-32 advantage in the Triple-A version of the Dodgers-Giants rivalry.

Summer Heat: Despite the Comets' four-game winning streak coming to an end last night, Oklahoma City has won 10 of the last 12 games and 13 of the last 17 games. Their 13 wins since June 7 are tied for second-most among all full season teams in the Minors and only trail fellow PCL squad Las Vegas' 14 wins...Also with last night's loss, the Comets' season-best-tying five-game road winning streak was snapped. OKC is now 8-3 over the last 11 road games and are 24-12 on the road, owning the league's best road winning percentage and tying Sacramento for the most road wins in the league.

Oops, They Did It Again: Last night, the Comets lost for the fifth time this season when leading a game after eight innings - including the third time when leading by three runs in the ninth inning. Before this season, OKC had not lost a game when leading by three runs in the ninth inning since Sept. 2022...Between 2023-24, OKC went a combined 140-2 when leading after eight innings, and their five losses when leading after eight innings this season match their total from the previous three seasons combined...Yesterday was astonishingly the fourth time the Comets have allowed a game-tying or go-ahead home run with two outs in the ninth inning, including three times with two strikes. Yesterday was the seventh overall time this season an opponent tied or took the lead when down to their final out and eighth time when entering final their final at-bat trailing...OKC's 26 blown saves are the most in the Minors this season, and the next-highest total is 21...OKC owns a 6.45 ERA in the ninth inning this season - second-highest in the league. The Comets have allowed a league-leading 50 runs and 76 hits in the ninth inning this season. OKC has allowed 11 ninth-inning homers - tied for most in the Minors.

Down to the Wire: Thursday was the 27th game of the season to be decided in a final at-bat for OKC, with the Comets falling to 15-12 in those games...Yesterday the Comets played their league-leading 30th one-run game of the season, dropping to 18-12. Eleven of the last 21 games have now been decided by one run, with OKC going 6-5 in those games...OKC's 12 road losses are fewest in the PCL this season, however seven of those losses have come in walk-off fashion, including three of the last four.

Outta Sight: James Outman hit a double and scored a run last night, marking his fourth straight game with at least one extra-base hit. During that time, Outman is 8-for-18 with three home runs, two doubles and 10 RBI. Over his last eight games, Outman is 12-for-32 (.375) and has scored a run in nine straight games (12 total runs), tying him with Kody Hoese and Steward Berroa for the most consecutive games with a run scored by a Comets player this season...Among PCL season leaders, Outman ranks tied for second with 18 home runs, 61 RBI and 37 extra-base hits and ranks fourth with 145 total bases.

Rolling with Ruiz: Esteury Ruiz tallied a fourth straight multi-RBI game Thursday, going 1-for-3 with a two-run single. Over his last four contests, Ruiz is 10-for-19 with nine RBI and six runs scored...Since June 18 (8 G), Ruiz is 14-for-37 (.378) with 14 RBI and eight runs scored...Ruiz paces the PCL with 35 stolen bases, including 34 with OKC, becoming the third player during OKC's Dodgers affiliation (since 2015) to record 30 or more steals in a season.

Four-By-Four: After scoring 39 runs on 43 hits over the previous three games, Comets were limited to four runs and four hits Thursday. Last night was also the third time in the last six games that the Comets scored four runs...Despite the dip last night, the Comets' offense has scored at least five runs in 22 of the last 28 games and at least seven runs in 18 of the last 28 games. Since May 25 (28 G), the Comets are slashing .310/.409/.521 with an average of 8.0 runs per game and 11.0 hits per game while leading all full-season teams in the Minors in AVG, OBP, SLG, OPS (.930) and runs (225) and rank third in hits (309).

Dinger Details: The Comets were held without a home run for only the second time in the last 13 games, totaling 25 home runs in that span with nine multi-homer games. Their 104 home runs this season lead the PCL and rank fourth overall in the Minors in homers...On the other hand, last night Drew Ellis became seventh opponent with a multi-homer game this season but the sixth in the last 29 games after there had been just one instance in the first 48 games this season. It's also the third consecutive series the Comets have surrendered a multi-homer game to an opponent...Six of the last seven homers allowed by OKC have been with at least one runner on base, including four three-run jacks.

Around the Horn: Kody Hoese had last night off but has hit safely in a season-best nine straight games, going 17-for-39 (.436). The streak is tied for third-longest by an OKC player this season, and he has scored a run in nine consecutive games (10 R) - tied for the longest by an OKC player in 2025...The Comets managed to walk 10 of the final 30 batters faced last night - only one day after allowing no walks for the first time all season. It was the team's fifth game allowing double-digit walks this season, including the second in the last five games, as the Comets continue to lead the league in walks...The Comets have not stolen a base in three straight games, matching their season high.







