OKC Comets Game Notes - June 26, 2025

June 26, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







Oklahoma City Comets (2-0/48-29) at Sacramento River Cats (0-2/36-41)

Game #78 of 150/Second Half #3 of 75/Road #36 of 75

Pitching Probables: OKC-RHP Kyle Funkhouser (1-1, 12.89) vs. SAC-RHP Carson Seymour (3-8, 3.89)

Thursday, June 26, 2025 | Sutter Health Park | West Sacramento, Calif. | 8:45 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv, Bally Sports Live

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Comets have won four straight games and will try for a 3-0 lead in their road series against the Sacramento River Cats at 8:45 p.m. CT at Sutter Health Park...The Comets will look to start a series with three straight wins for the fifth time this season and for a second straight series.

Last Game: Emmet Sheehan notched 13 strikeouts over six perfect innings, and the OKC Comets continued to roll on offense during a 16-0 win over the Sacramento River Cats Wednesday afternoon at Sutter Health Park. Sheehan retired all 18 batters he faced and set a career high in strikeouts. The offense backed Sheehan with a four-run third inning, including a three-run homer by James Outman and solo homer by Ryan Ward. The Comets dropped eight runs on the River Cats in the fourth inning during a rally that included four hits, three walks and four errors by Sacramento. RBI singles by Hunter Feduccia, Kody Hoese and Nick Senzel led to three more runs in the sixth inning to make it 15-0. A balk plated the final run of the day in the eighth inning. The Comets pitching staff retired the first 22 batters of the game before Drew Ellis broke up the perfect game and no-hit bid with a single in the eighth inning. Overall, the Comets retired 27 of 29 batters and finished with a season-high 17 strikeouts during the team's third shutout of the season.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Kyle Funkhouser (1-1) makes his fifth appearance and fourth start of the month with the Comets...Funkhouser last pitched June 20 against Round Rock, allowing a career-high 11 runs on nine hits over 4.0 innings and was charged with his first loss of the season in OKC's 13-4 defeat. The 11 runs allowed the most allowed by an OKC pitcher since Matt Andriese allowed 11 runs (10 ER) in Albuquerque April 18, 2023...Funkhouser has now allowed a combined 17 runs and 18 hits over his last 8.2 innings pitched after allowing six runs and 10 hits over his first two outings (6.0 IP) with OKC...He signed a minor league contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers in late May after spending time with the Guerreros de Oaxaca of the Mexican League where he made seven appearances...Funkhouser missed the 2024 season while recovering from Tommy John surgery and played five games with Double-A Frisco in the Texas Rangers organization in June 2023 between stints on the Injured List...Funkhouser was drafted by Detroit in the fourth round of the 2016 MLB Draft out of the University of Louisville and made 70 appearances with Detroit from 2020-21.

Against the River Cats: 2025: 4-4 2024: 4-8 All-time: 68-67 At SAC: 35-36 The Comets and River Cats meet for their second of four series this season and first at Sutter Health Park...The River Cats won the first series between the teams May 20-25 in OKC, 4-2, for the Comets' lone series loss of 2025...Esteury Ruiz led OKC with eight hits and Michael Chavis had six RBI in the series, including two home runs...The teams are scheduled to play a total of 21 games against one another in 2025 - their most ever in a single season since they started playing in 2000 and the most OKC plays against any opponent this season...Sacramento won the 2024 series between the teams, 8-4. The River Cats outscored OKC, 55-35, and outhit OKC, 112-88...Prior to last season, OKC won back-to-back season series against Sacramento, going a combined 18-6 in 2022 and 2023...Since OKC became affiliated with the Los Angeles Dodgers and the River Cats with the San Francisco Giants in 2015, OKC has a 36-31 advantage in the Triple-A version of the Dodgers-Giants rivalry.

On a Roll: The Comets have now won four straight games, as well as 10 of the last 11 games and 13 of the last 16 games. Their 13 wins since June 7 are tied for most among all full-season teams in the Minors with Las Vegas and High-A Greensboro...Oklahoma City moved to a season-best 19 games above .500 to 48-29 with yesterday's win. The last time an OKC team was 19 games above .500 was at the end of the 2023 season when OKC finished 32 games above .500 at 90-58...The Comets have also won five consecutive road games to tie their season-high mark and are 8-2 over the last 10 road games. They improved to 24-11 on the road with last night's win and own the league's best road winning percentage, while tying Sacramento for the most road wins in the league.

Zero Hour: Wednesday's 16-0 victory was the second-largest shutout win during OKC's Bricktown era (since 1998), trailing only a 19-0 win May 12, 2022 at Round Rock. The Comets also recorded a 15-0 shutout in Round Rock April 12 earlier this season...In his first game since getting optioned to OKC, Emmet Sheehan fired six perfect innings as he struck out 13 of 18 batters, setting a career high in strikeouts and recording the fifth game in OKC's Bricktown era with 13-plus strikeouts. The last OKC pitcher to do so was current teammate Bobby Miller, who tallied 14 strikeouts Sept. 1, 2022 at Round Rock. Sheehan also became the first PCL pitcher this season with 13 strikeouts, which is tied for the most by a pitcher in the Minors this season. Sheehan threw a season-high 73 pitches and generated 21 whiffs...Comets relievers Garrett McDaniels, Sam Carlson and Nick Frasso each pitched a scoreless inning, as the Comets picked up their third shutout of the year. The quartet of Comets pitchers retired 27 of 29 batters, as OKC allowed a season-low two hits while amassing a season-high 17 strikeouts. Wednesday was also the first game this season the Comets did not allow a walk...Between Sheehan's start yesterday and Matt Sauer on Tuesday, this is the first time since Sept. 10 and Sept. 12, 2023 OKC has had back-to-back starts of 6.0 innings.

Doubling Down: The Comets scored 16 or more runs for the third time this season Wednesday and have now scored at least 10 runs in three straight games (39 runs total). Yesterday was the fourth time in the last seven games the Comets scored at least 10 runs and the second time in those seven games they scored at least 15 runs. This current stretch is the first time since April 23-25, 2024 at Albuquerque (49 R) OKC has tallied three straight games with 10 or more runs...The eight-run fourth inning by the Comets yesterday was the team's second-highest scoring inning of the season behind a nine-run fourth inning April 2 vs. El Paso...The Comets have won each of the first two games of the current series by at least 11 runs and have now won six games this season by at least 10 runs, including in three of the last seven games, joining a 15-1 win over Round Rock June 18...The Comets have scored at least five runs in 22 of the last 27 games and since May 25 (27 G), the Comets are slashing .316/.414/.531 with an average of 8.2 runs per game and 11.3 hits per game while leading all full-season teams in the Minors in AVG, OBP, SLG, OPS (.945), runs (221) and hits (305). The team has scored least seven runs in 18 of the 27 games.

Outta Sight: James Outman drilled a three-run homer and finished 1-for-4 with four RBI and two walks Wednesday. He has homered in three straight games and collected a least three RBI in each game as well, going 7-for-14 with 10 RBI...With the recent boost, Outman has taken over the OKC team lead with 61 RBI this season - tied for second-most in the league. He also leads the Comets with 16 multi-RBI games, including six in June and he has a team-best 20 RBI so far this month...Over his last seven games, Outman is 11-for-28 (.393) and has scored at least one run in eight straight games, scoring 11 total runs during the stretch...Outman has homered three straight games for the third time in his career and first time since July 31-Aug. 3, 2019 with then Single-A Great Lakes. He's the second Comet to go deep in three straight games this season along with Michael Chavis April 8-10...Among PCL season leaders, Outman ranks tied for second with 18 home runs and 61 RBI, third with 36 extra-base hits and fourth with 143 total bases.

Rolling with Ruiz: Esteury Ruiz picked up a third consecutive three-hit game and multi-RBI game Wednesday, going 3-for-6 with two RBI. Over his last three contests, Ruiz is 9-for-16 with seven RBI. Going back further, Ruiz has recorded multi-hit outings in five of his last seven games (13-for-34) and has 10 multi-hit outings in his last 17 games...Ruiz paces the PCL with 35 stolen bases, including 34 with OKC, becoming the third player during OKC's Dodgers affiliation (since 2015) to record 30 or more steals in a season.

Dinger Details: The Comets hit two more home runs Wednesday and have now hit at least one homer in 11 of the last 12 games, totaling 25 home runs in that span with nine multi-homer games and a season-best stretch of seven straight games with a homer...Their 25 homers since June 12 are third-most among all teams in the Minors...OKC leads the PCL with 104 home runs this season and ranks fourth overall in the Minors in homers.

Temperature's Rising: Kody Hoese extended his current hitting streak to a season-best nine games by going 2-for-5 with a double and RBI yesterday. During the streak, Hoese is 17-for-39 (.436). The streak is tied for third-longest by an OKC player this season, and he has scored a run in an OKC season-high nine consecutive games (10 R)...Ryan Ward hit his league-leading 19th home run of the season Wednesday and finished 2-for-5 with two RBI and three runs. Over his last three games, Ward is 6-for-14.







