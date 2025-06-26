Tonight's Chihuahuas Game against Sugar Land Postponed
June 26, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)
El Paso Chihuahuas News Release
El Paso, Texas - Tonight's Chihuahuas game versus the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (Houston Astros affiliate) has been postponed due to inclement weather. The two teams will play a doubleheader tomorrow, Friday, June 27, starting at 5:05 p.m. Gates open at 4:30 p.m. with Season Seat Members receiving early entry at 4:25 p.m.
Fans with a ticket for tomorrow's game will be allowed to attend both games of the doubleheader.
Tickets for tonight's game, Thursday, June 26, 2025, may be exchanged for a ticket of equal or lesser value to any remaining Sunday through Thursday 2025 regular season home game, excluding weekday games, and based on availability. Exchanges must take place in person at the Southwest University Park Durango Box Office.
Friday features Military Appreciation Night with a Chihuahuas Camo T-Shirt giveaway to 1,500 fans through the gates with paid admission, as well as two nights of pre-Independence Day celebrations, all presented by GECU. Fans can enjoy the Borderland's best Fireworks Spectaculars on Saturday, June 28, and Sunday, June 29, with shows choreographed to patriotic music.
For a complete list of promotions and tickets, visit epchihuahuas.com.
