Isotopes Fall to Aviators, 13-2

June 26, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Summerlin, NV - The Isotopes relented eight runs between the third and fourth frames-including a grand slam by the Aviators' Carlos Cortes- sending Las Vegas to a 13-2 victory over the Isotopes Wednesday night at Las Vegas Ballpark.

Topes Scope: - With the loss, the Isotopes are 5-14 in their last 19 games after winning eight of 10 from May 23-June 3.

-The 11-run margin of defeat is the second-highest of the season (highest: 14, April 1 vs. Salt Lake, 15-1). It's the fourth time the club has lost by double-digits in 2025, three of four coming on the road.

-It's the ninth time in club history the Isotopes have lost to Las Vegas by double-digit tallies (last: September 15, 2024, 13-1). Seven of the nine losses by 10-plus have come since 2015 (Rockies affiliation began).

-The Aviators' Kade Morris spun 7.0 innings of one-run ball while allowing just four hits and striking out four. He's the fourth opposing hurler to complete 7.0 frames in 2025 (last: Jhonathan Diaz, June 19 at Tacoma) and third to allow one run over 7.0 innings (last: Blas Castano, May 17 vs. Tacoma). It's the 12 th quality start against the Isotopes and 10 th since May 2 (46 games.

-The Isotopes were held to two or fewer extra-base hits for the fifth time since June 15 (nine games).

-On the mound, Albuquerque relented eight extra-base knocks, the third-most allowed on the year.

-The Isotopes were held to two runs or fewer for the 18 th time this year and fifth time in their last eight contests.

-Las Vegas' Carlos Cortes connected on a grand slam, the fourth allowed by the Isotopes this season (last: Trenton Brooks, June 7 at El Paso). It's just the fourth grand slam the Aviators have hit against the Isotopes since 2005 (last: Max Muncy, August 4, 2024).

-Isotopes' starter Andrew Quezada permitted eight runs over 4.0 innings on eight hits, one homer and four walks. The eight runs allowed are tied for the second-most by an Isotopes starter (four times; last: June 4 at El Paso, Bradley Blalock). Eleventh time an Isotopes hurler walked at least four (last: Mason Albright, June 20 at Tacoma)

-Albuquerque surrendered five runs in the third inning, the 11 th time the club has allowed at least five tallies in a frame (last: eight, June 20 at Tacoma).

- Owen Miller went 2-for-4 with his first triple of the year to extend his on-base streak to 19 games, fourth-longest active streak in the PCL. Slashing .358/.375/.543 with seven doubles, one triple, two homers, eight RBI and four walks. Recorded first triple since August 31, 2024, with Triple-A Nashville. Tallied his 14 th multi-hit game of the season and fourth in his last 10 games.

- Keston Hiura went 0-for-2 with a walk and hit-by-pitch, extending his on-base streak to 27 contests, the longest by an Isotope since Cole Tucker's 27-gamer from July 1-August 5, 2023. During streak is slashing .327/.419/.693 with eight doubles, one triple, nine homers, 25 RBI and 11 walks. Has at least one hit in 24 of 27 games. Was his first game at Triple-A without a hit since May 29 vs. Sugar Land (five games).

- Yanquiel Fernandez singled and has a hit in 10 of his last 11 games. During stretch is slashing .422/.426/.622 with three doubles, two homers and seven RBI.

On Deck: The Isotopes and Aviators meet for game three of the series tomorrow at 8:05 pm MT from Las Vegas Ballpark. Albuquerque is expected to start Mason Albright while Las Vegas is slated to send Mason Barnett to the hill.







