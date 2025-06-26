Rainiers Fall 13-4 to Express in Game Two

June 26, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







ROUND ROCK, TX - The Tacoma Rainiers (39-38,1-1) fell 13-4 to the Round Rock Express (35-42, 1-1) in game two of the series on Wednesday night at Dell Diamond. With the loss, Tacoma snapped a five-game winning streak and evened the series at one apiece.

Round Rock struck first in game two, flipping the script on last night's series opener. Michael Helman homered to leadoff the game and with the solo shot to left, the Express led 1-0.

The Express went on to score three runs in the third inning, sending eight batters to the plate in the third, fourth, and fifth innings. In the third, Richie Martin reached on a hit by pitch before swiping second base. Michael Helman brought him in on a double to left field to double a 2-0 lead. Blaine Crim doubled to follow which scored Helman before advancing on a sacrifice bunt from Alan Trejo. Cody Freeman singled to drive in the fourth run of the night. Freeman was picked off with Trevor Hauver at the plate but despite singles from Hauver and Kellen Strahm, Jhonathan Diaz was able to get out of the inning leaving them stranded.

Joe Jaques came in to relieve Diaz in the bottom of the fourth, however Round Rock capitalized, scoring four runs in the frame. Cooper Johnson led off with a walk before Martin reached on catcher interference. Helman singled to left field to score Johnson and extend a five-run lead. Crim hit his 13th homer to left field to drive in three and put Round Rock up 8-0. After a groundout by Freeman and a walk drawn by Hauver, Hagen Danner came in, throwing one pitch that resulted in Kellen Strahm grounding into a double play to end the inning.

Tacoma got on the board in the top of the fifth inning. Jack Lopez doubled (8) to leadoff the inning followed by a single from Samad Taylor that drove in Lopez to bring in the first run. Rhylan Thomas roped a single to right and with runners on the corners, Harry Ford brought in Taylor with a sacrifice fly to center field to put Tacoma within six, 8-2.

Round Rock brought in five runs in the fifth inning sending eight to the plate. Harris singled before swiping second base and advancing to third on a flyout from Cooper Johnson. Martin grounded out to allow Harris to score to extend a 9-2 lead. Helman doubled for the second time, recording his fourth hit of the night prior to a walk from Crim. Alan Trejo hit a three-run homer to center field to put Round Rock up by 10. Freeman went back-to-back with a solo shot to left field and with four homers on the night, the Express led 13-2.

Tacoma tacked on two runs in the eighth inning to cut into the deficit. Spencer Packard led off with a walk then advanced to second on a walk from Taylor. Thomas recorded a groundout that advanced both runners allowing Ford to drive them in with a single to right field. With the two-run single, Tacoma trailed now 13-4.

Brandyn Garcia made his Triple-A debut in the bottom of the eighth inning. After allowing a leadoff walk to Harris, Garcia struck out Johnson to record his first Triple-A strikeout. Garcia retired the next two and faced one over the minimum in his debut with a scoreless frame. Leo Rivas singled before Blake Hunt hit a double (10) to center in the ninth inning but Tacoma fell 13-4 in game two.

Diaz was saddled with the loss after allowing four runs on seven hits while striking out one in 3.0 innings to start. Ty Blach, the starter for the Express, earned the win tossing 5.0 innings allowing two runs on seven hits while walking one and striking out three.

Postgame Notes:

Harry Ford has reached base in 56 of 60 games played with Tacoma this season after going 2-for-2 with 2 walks and 3 RBI tonight...Since May 1st, Ford has recorded a .441 OBP and .354 average while drawing 23 walks...With 3RBI tonight, Ford recorded his 10th multi-RBI game for Tacoma and fifth 3-RBI game of the season.

Samad Taylor reached in all five plate appearances tonight going 3-for-3 with 2 runs scored, 1 RBI, and 2 walks...Taylor extended a 7-game hitting streak tonight that dates back to June 18th against Albuquerque...In that span, Taylor is hitting .455 with 2 doubles, 1 triple, 1 homer, and 3 RBI to notch a .600 OBP, .773 SLG, and 1.373 OPS.

The four home runs allowed tonight is the most allowed by Rainiers pitching this season...Tacoma has allowed 3 home runs on three occasions this season, the most recent being on June 3rd against Las Vegas.







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.