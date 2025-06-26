Chihuahuas Hit Four Home Runs in Wednesday Win

June 26, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

El Paso Chihuahuas News Release







The El Paso Chihuahuas hit four home runs in their 14-8 win over the Sugar Land Space Cowboys Wednesday night at Southwest University Park. The Chihuahuas have won the first two games of the series and have won the first two games of the second half for the second consecutive season.

Center fielder Forrest Wall went 3-for-4 with a home run and four RBIs. The other homers came from Clay Dungan, Mason McCoy and Luis Campusano. It was Dungan's fifth home run in his last eight games, McCoy's fourth home run in his last six games and Campusano's second consecutive game with a home run. Right fielder Yonathan Perlaza went 2-for-4 with a walk and his 26th double, which leads all Triple-A players.

El Paso reliever Bradgley Rodríguez pitched a scoreless inning in his first appearance since June 8. Kevin Kopps, Francis Pena and Ron Marinaccio also pitched scoreless relief outings for El Paso. The Chihuahuas went 6-for-8 with runners in scoring position.

Team Records: Sugar Land (39-38, 0-2), El Paso (40-37, 2-0)

Next Game: Thursday at 6:35 p.m. Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. Sugar Land RHP Tyler Ivey (0-6, 6.90) vs. El Paso RHP Matt Waldron (3-2, 5.24). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.







