Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes - at Round Rock

June 26, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







TODAY'S GAME - 6/26 at Round Rock

FIRST PITCH - 5:15 PM (PT) at Dell Diamond - Round Rock, TX

PITCHING MATCHUP - Tacoma RHP Casey Lawrence (1-1, 4.46) vs. Round Rock RHP Patrick Murphy (1-2, 4.15)

BROADCAST - TV: Bally Live App/MiLB.TV RADIO - KIXI 880

Today's game notes and starting lineups are attached.

THE RAINIERS: Allowed a season-high four home runs in a 13-4 loss to Round Rock on Wednesday night...the Express took a 1-0 lead in the first inning on a leadoff home run from Michael Helman...Round Rock then added three runs in the third, four in the fourth and five in the fifth, taking a 13-2 lead after five innings...the two Tacoma runs in the fifth scored on a Samad Taylor RBI single and a Harry Ford sacrifice fly...Ford drove in two more runs in the eighth on a single, trimming the deficit to 13-4...the loss snapped a five-game winning streak and marked just the 11th time this season Tacoma has allowed multiple home runs...the 17 hits allowed by the Rainiers are the second-most this season and the most in a nine-inning game this season.

SAMAD'S STREAKS: UTL Samad Taylor has collected a hit and scored a run in each of his last seven games and has drawn a walk in each of his last six games, all the longest active streaks on the team...the six-game walk streak is tied for the longest by a Rainier this year (also: Harry Ford, 6G from April 9-18) and is tied for the third-longest streak in the PCL this season...the seven-game run streak is the second-longest streak by a Rainier this year, trailing Cole Young's nine-game streak from May 3-13...over the seven-game hitting/run streak, Taylor is hitting .455 (10x22) with two doubles, one triple and one home run, drawing eight walks while striking out just three times, scoring 11 runs with a 1.373 OPS.

LIFE ON THE ROAD: Despite the Rainiers going 17-7 over their previous four weeks at home, several Rainiers have excelled on the road...UTL Samad Taylor leads the PCL with a .406 batting average on the road, Jack López ranks fifth with a .347 road average and Harry Ford ranks ninth, hitting .323 away from Cheney Stadium...Taylor also leads the league with a .458 road on-base percentage, ranks second with a .708 road slugging percentage and owns a league-best 1.166 road OPS...Tacoma's .275 batting average on the road is the fourth-best in Triple-A.

LAWRENCE LEADS: RHP Casey Lawrence will make his sixth start of the season with the Rainiers tonight...since 2010, when Lawrence made his professional debut, his 276 starts are the most among minor leaguers...he also leads all minor league pitchers since 2010 in innings pitched (1,634.0), wins (106, 17 more than the next-closest) and double plays (157)...his 1,168 strikeouts are the second-most among minor leaguers in that time, only trailing the 1,215 punchouts from Paulo Espino.

TYLER'S TUESDAY TANK: Tyler Locklear's go-ahead, two-run home run in the eighth inning is his 17th hit of the season when the Rainiers are tied or trailing in the eighth inning or later, the most among all minor league hitters...Locklear is now hitting .486 (17x35) when the Rainiers are tied or trailing in the eighth inning or later, the highest average among all minor league hitters with at least 25 at-bats in that scenario.

LOCKED AND LOADED: In June, INF Tyler Locklear has cracked six home runs, tied for the fourth-most in the PCL, his 13 extra-base hits in June are also tied for the third-most in the league...his .641 June slugging percentage is good for sixth in the league, and his 1.037 OPS is the 10th-best...his 13 extra-base hits this month are the second-most he's hit in a month in his career, trailing the 14 he hit in May of 2023 (seven 2B, seven HR)...his .641 SLG is his best for any month since he slugged .721 in September of 2022, in which he only played 10 games with Single-A Modesto in his first season as a pro...the six long balls in June are the second-most he's hit in a month, trailing the seven he hit in May of 2023.

IT'S A HOT FORD SUMMER: Since May 1, C Harry Ford has been one of the best hitters in the PCL, hitting a league-leading .354 with a .441 OBP (2nd PCL), and a .994 OPS (6th)...his 57 hits since May 1 are the second-most in the league, two behind Cody Freeman's (RR) 61...Ford has reached base in 56 of his 60 games this season...since May 1, Ford's .354 average is the best among minor league catchers with at least 100 at-bats and his 57 hits are the second-most...his .895 OPS this season is the fourth-best among Triple-A players 22 years old or younger.

SAMAD STANDS ALONE: UTL Samad Taylor is putting together an impressive 2025 season as he is the only Triple-A player to record at least 10 doubles, 10 home runs, 20 stolen bases and 40 RBI...he is one of five minor leaguers to amass those totals...the only three Major Leaguers with those totals this year are: Pete Crow-Armstrong and Elly De La Cruz and Bobby Witt Jr....Taylor's 12 home runs this year surpass his total with Tacoma last year (11), accomplished in 136 games...Taylor's slugging percentage of .542 this season is up .162 points from .380 in 2024.

MARINERS UPDATE: The Mariners fell 2-0 to the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday...Seattle was held to just three hits in the loss, getting base hits from Cole Young, Randy Arozarena and Julio Rodriguez...George Kirby took the tough-luck loss, throwing 6.0 innings of one-run baseball...Minnesota tallied just four hits in the game, one of which was an RBI single from Willi Castro in the sixth inning to take a 1-0 lead...Kody Clemens hit a solo home run in the seventh inning to take a 2-0 lead that Minnesota took to the finish.







