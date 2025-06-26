Isotopes Unveil Specialty Food Items for Taco Tuesday and Orbit's Birthday Celebration for Upcoming Homestand

The Albuquerque Isotopes today unveiled specialty food items for items for the club's Taco Tuesday and Orbit's Birthday Celebration during next week's homestand at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park.

Taco Tuesday Specials:

Soft corn tortilla Barbacoa Tacos with cilantro, chopped white onion and salsa (available at Pecos River, near section 118)

Hard shell taco with fried chicken tenders, jalapenos and pineapple coleslaw (available at Batter's Up, near section 108)

Hard shell beef tacos with cheese, lettuce and tomatoes served with taco sauce (available at Pecos River, near section 103)

Orbit's Birthday Celebration Specials:

Pepperoni Planet - A baked chicken parmesan patty with marinara sauce and topped with mozzarella cheese and pepperonis on a brioche bun! (available at Pecos River, near section 118)

Galaxy Noodles - Savory orange chicken noodle bowl with soba noodles, tempura, battered chicken nuggets and zesty orange chicken sauce! (available at Batter's Up, near section 108)

Orbit's Ice Cream Cookie Sandwich with orange, lime and lemon sherbet topped with rainbow sprinkles (available at The Sweet Spot, near section 115)

Ticket Availability

Tickets are still available for each game of the homestand. Fans may visit abqisotopes.com or stop by the Isotopes Park Box Office.







