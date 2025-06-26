Space Cowboys and Chihuahuas Postponed on Thursday
June 26, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)
Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release
EL PASO, TX - Heavy rain in El Paso has postponed the Sugar Land Space Cowboys game against the El Paso Chihuahuas on Thursday night at Southwest University Park.
Thursday night's game will now be played as part of a doubleheader on Friday night. Each game is scheduled for seven innings with first pitch of Game One scheduled for 6:05 pm CT. Game two is set to start approximately 30 minutes after the completion of Game One. Both games can be heard online, anywhere on SLSpaceCowboys.com.
