Space Cowboys and Chihuahuas Postponed on Thursday

June 26, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release







EL PASO, TX - Heavy rain in El Paso has postponed the Sugar Land Space Cowboys game against the El Paso Chihuahuas on Thursday night at Southwest University Park.

Thursday night's game will now be played as part of a doubleheader on Friday night. Each game is scheduled for seven innings with first pitch of Game One scheduled for 6:05 pm CT. Game two is set to start approximately 30 minutes after the completion of Game One. Both games can be heard online, anywhere on SLSpaceCowboys.com.







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.