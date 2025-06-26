Tacoma Saddled with 8-1 Loss to Round Rock on Thursday

June 26, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







ROUND ROCK, TX - The Tacoma Rainiers (39-39,1-2) dropped game three, 8-1 to the Round Rock Express (36-42, 2-1) on Thursday night at Dell Diamond. With the loss, Round Rock gained the series edge, taking two of three so far.

Round Rock scored three runs in the bottom of the second inning to take the lead after both starters set down the side in order in the first inning. Trevor Hauver led off the inning with a single followed by a two-run homer from Alan Trejo to put the Express on the board. Billy McKinney doubled to right field before advancing to third on a groundout. Alex De Goti singled to center field to score McKinney and extend an early 3-0 lead.

The Express brought in two more runs in the sixth inning, sending six to the plate. Blaine Crim led off with a single then advanced to second on a groundout. Trejo doubled to left field to drive him in and extend the lead to four. Austin Kitchen came in to relieve Casey Lawrence and struck out McKinney as the first batter he faced out of the bullpen. Johnson hit a single to center that scored Trejo and Round Rock led, 5-0.

Tacoma got on the board in the seventh inning scoring one run on two hits. Leody Taveros singled to lead off followed by a walk drawn by Austin Shenton. Blake Hunt drove in the lone run with a single to right field that scored Taveras and Tacoma trailed by four, 5-1.

Three more runs came in for Round Rock in the bottom of the seventh inning to extend an 8-1 lead. Seven batters came to the plate in the inning beginning with a leadoff walk from Richie Martin. Michael Helman singled to center field before swiping second base and with two in scoring position, Crim was intentionally walked to load the bases. Cody Freeman came in to pinch hit for Hauver and drove in two runs with a single to left field. With Round Rock leading 7-1, Trejo grounded into a force that scored Crim and also resulted in an error to Samad Taylor when the throw was wide of first base.

Trailing 8-1 in the ninth, Taveras doubled (2) to start the inning which extended Tacoma's extra-base hit streak. Shenton walked to put two aboard but after Hunt struck out, Jacob Hurtubise lined into a double play to end the game and Tacoma fell, 8-1 in game three.

Casey Lawrence was issued the loss in his sixth start for Tacoma after tossing 5.1 innings allowing five runs on eight hits while striking out two. Round Rock reliever, Aidan Anderson, earned the winning decision with 2.0 scoreless frames allowing one hit while striking out one.

Postgame Notes:

Leody Taveras' double in the ninth inning extended the Rainiers' extra-base hit streak to 56 consecutive games, the longest active streak in the PCL and the second-longest streak of the season...it's the Rainiers' longest streak since tallying an extra-base hit in the first 63 games of the 2024 season...over the course of the streak, the Rainiers have been held to one extra-base hit in six games, including Thursday night's loss...it's the second time over the streak that the Rainiers extended the streak in the ninth inning, the other coming June 10, on a Tyler Locklear double.

The 8-1 loss tonight marks the first time this season that Tacoma has allowed at least 8 runs in back-to-back games after the 13-4 loss last night in the series opener.

With a single in the second inning, Austin Shenton extended his hitting streak to five games...Shenton has hit .467 in that stretch with 1 double, 2 home runs, 6 RBI, and 3 walks.

Leo Rivas extended a 10-game on-base streak with a single in the sixth inning...Rivas is hitting .310 across his last 10 games with 1 triple, 2 home runs, 6 RBI, 9 walks, and 2 stolen bases.







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.