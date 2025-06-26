Aces Fall Flat in 14-3 Defeat to Bees

June 26, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Reno Aces News Release







RENO, Nev. - After opening the series with back-to-back wins, the Reno Aces (2-1, 39-39) fell to the Sacramento River Cats (1-2, 30-47), the Triple-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, in a 14-3 loss on Thursday night at Greater Nevada Field.

Despite the defeat, Jorge Barrosa extended his hitting streak to 19 games, going 2-for-5 with an RBI. Over the stretch, the switch-hitting outfielder is batting .386 (32-for-83) with six doubles, a triple, three home runs, and 20 RBI.

Nicky Lopez turned in a strong performance at the plate, finishing 2-for-4 with a double, triple, and an RBI. The veteran infielder is hitting .304 (24-for-79) with five RBI in June.

Tristin English kept his scorching June alive with two more hits, including an RBI single in the first to get the Aces on the board. The 28-year-old slugger is now slashing .373/.413/.651 this month with 11 doubles, four home runs, and 30 RBI.

Reno will look to bounce back in Friday's matchup against the Salt Lake Bees, with first pitch set for 6:35 p.m. PST.

Notable Aces:

Jorge Barrosa: 2-for-5, 1 RBI

Nicky Lopez: 2-for-4, 1 2B, 1 3B, 1 RBI

Tristin English: 2-for-4, 1 RBI

AJ Vukovich: 2-for-4, 1 RBI

Gavin Logan: 2-for-4, 1 RBI

