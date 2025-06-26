Aces Fall Flat in 14-3 Defeat to Bees
June 26, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)
Reno Aces News Release
RENO, Nev. - After opening the series with back-to-back wins, the Reno Aces (2-1, 39-39) fell to the Sacramento River Cats (1-2, 30-47), the Triple-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, in a 14-3 loss on Thursday night at Greater Nevada Field.
Despite the defeat, Jorge Barrosa extended his hitting streak to 19 games, going 2-for-5 with an RBI. Over the stretch, the switch-hitting outfielder is batting .386 (32-for-83) with six doubles, a triple, three home runs, and 20 RBI.
Nicky Lopez turned in a strong performance at the plate, finishing 2-for-4 with a double, triple, and an RBI. The veteran infielder is hitting .304 (24-for-79) with five RBI in June.
Tristin English kept his scorching June alive with two more hits, including an RBI single in the first to get the Aces on the board. The 28-year-old slugger is now slashing .373/.413/.651 this month with 11 doubles, four home runs, and 30 RBI.
Reno will look to bounce back in Friday's matchup against the Salt Lake Bees, with first pitch set for 6:35 p.m. PST.
Notable Aces:
Jorge Barrosa: 2-for-5, 1 RBI
Nicky Lopez: 2-for-4, 1 2B, 1 3B, 1 RBI
Tristin English: 2-for-4, 1 RBI
AJ Vukovich: 2-for-4, 1 RBI
Gavin Logan: 2-for-4, 1 RBI
Single-game tickets are sold at RenoAces.com, the Greater Nevada Field Ticket Office, or by texting "TIXX" to 21003. Season Memberships are available via RenoAces.com, texting "MEMBER" to 21003, or calling (775) 334-7000.
Pacific Coast League Stories from June 26, 2025
- Aces Fall Flat in 14-3 Defeat to Bees - Reno Aces
- Tacoma Saddled with 8-1 Loss to Round Rock on Thursday - Tacoma Rainiers
- Tonight's Chihuahuas Game against Sugar Land Postponed - El Paso Chihuahuas
- Space Cowboys and Chihuahuas Postponed on Thursday - Sugar Land Space Cowboys
- Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes - at Round Rock - Tacoma Rainiers
- OKC Comets Game Notes - June 26, 2025 - Oklahoma City Comets
- Isotopes Unveil Specialty Food Items for Taco Tuesday and Orbit's Birthday Celebration for Upcoming Homestand - Albuquerque Isotopes
- Isotopes Fall to Aviators, 13-2 - Albuquerque Isotopes
- Rainiers Fall 13-4 to Express in Game Two - Tacoma Rainiers
- Chihuahuas Hit Four Home Runs in Wednesday Win - El Paso Chihuahuas
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Reno Aces Stories
- Aces Fall Flat in 14-3 Defeat to Bees
- Lin Spins a Gem, Aces Sit Down Bees in 6-2 Victory
- Reno Detonates for 18 Runs in Wild Offensive Duel against Salt Lake
- Tristin English Claims PCL Player of the Week
- Three Theme Nights and the Softball Showdown Happening at Greater Nevada Field this Week