Aviators Hold off Isotopes, 14-11

June 27, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Summerlin, NV - With the Isotopes trailing, 6-5, in the sixth inning, Las Vegas plated eight runs over the next two frames, highlighted by back-to-back homers. Albuquerque scored five runs over the final two innings but fell short in a 14-11 loss Thursday night at Las Vegas Ballpark.

Topes Scope: - With the loss, the Isotopes are 5-15 in their last 20 games after winning eight of 10 from May 23-June 3.

-Since 2019, Albuquerque is 13-27 in Las Vegas and have not won a series or more than two games in a set since July 13-16, 2017, when they won three of four.

-Tonight was the 107th game in Isotopes history both teams scored double-digit runs and 19th on the road. It was the third instance in 2025 (last: June 20 at Tacoma, 14-10 loss) and sixth in Las Vegas (last: August 3, 2024, 12-11 loss). Four of the six games with double-digit runs in Las Vegas have come since 2023.

-Albuquerque has surrendered double-digit runs in two-straight games for the second time this year (also: April 25-26 at Reno).

-The Isotopes permitted four homers on the night, tied for the second-most allowed in a game this season (last: June 20 at Tacoma).

-Albuquerque relented 19 hits, the second-most in a contest in 2025 (most: 21, April 25 at Reno).

-The Isotopes allowed seven extra-base hits on the night and have surrendered at least seven in three of their last six games.

-Las Vegas' Shea Langeliers and Carlos Cortes hit back-to-back homers in the seventh inning, the third set of back-to-back dingers allowed by Albuquerque in 2025 (last: Trenton Brooks and Yonathan Perlaza, June 7 at El Paso).

-The Isotopes relented five runs in a frame for the second-straight game (also: five in third June 25).

-Owen Miller went 1-for-5 with a double to extend his on-base streak to 20 games, tied for the fourth-longest active streak in the PCL. Slashing .345/.362/.529 with eight doubles, one triple, two homers, eight RBI and four walks. Has a hit in 19 of 20 games during streak.

-Keston Hiura went 0-for-3 with a walk and hit-by-pitch, extending his on-base streak to 28 contests, the longest by an Isotope since Michael Toglia's 30-gamer from June 9, 2023-April 30, 2024. During streak is slashing .317/.418/.673 with eight doubles, one triple, nine homers, 25 RBI, 12 walks and six hit-by-pitch. Has at least one hit in 24 of 28 games. Has been held hitless in multiple games for first time since April 27-30, three.

-Sean Bouchard belted his fifth homer of the year and fourth in his last 14 contests. Has an RBI in three-straight games (six total). Over his last three games is 5-for-11 with two homers and six RBI.

-Yanquiel Fernandez hit his 11th homer of the year, doubled and drove in a season-high five RBI. The most RBI in a contest since a career-high six on August 11, 2022, with High-A Spokane. Recorded his 23rd multi-hit game of the year (second on team behind Bernabel, 24) and his eighth in his last 12 games. Has a hit in 11 of his last 12 contests. During stretch is slashing .429/.426/.622 with four doubles, three homers and 12 RBI. Since May 16 (26 games), is slashing .388/.434/.602 with 10 doubles, four homers and 18 RBI.

-Zac Veen recorded four hits, all singles, the most hits in a game since tallying a career-high five on April 5, 2025, vs. Salt Lake. It's his first multi-hit game at Triple-A since May 9 (17 games). Has a hit in five-straight contests, slashing .421/.455/.632 with one double, one homer and four RBI (8x19).

-Austin Nola recorded two hits, a double and an RBI. It was his 12th multi-hit game of the year, second-straight and sixth in last 10 contests.

On Deck: The Isotopes and Aviators meet for game four of the series tomorrow at 8:05 pm MT from Las Vegas Ballpark. Albuquerque is expected to start Ryan Feltner while Las Vegas is slated to send Joey Estes to the hill.







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.