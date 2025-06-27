Bees Even Series as Aces Fall, 7-4, on Friday Night

June 27, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

RENO, Nev. - The Reno Aces (2-2, 39-49) fell to the Salt Lake Bees (2-2, 31-47), the Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels, in a 7-4 loss on Friday night at Greater Nevada Field.

Albert Almora made an immediate impact in his season debut with the Aces, ripping an RBI triple into the right-center gap in the seventh to put Reno on the board. The veteran outfielder recently signed a minor league deal with the Diamondbacks after being released by the Miami Marlins. Almora played a key role in the Aces' playoff push last season, slashing .292/.349/.438 and leading all of MiLB with 45 doubles.

Trey Mancini stayed hot in June, launching his team-leading 16th home run of the season - a 400-foot solo shot in the eighth. The veteran first baseman is riding a 14-game hitting streak, going 29-for-64 (.453) with three doubles, seven homers, and 19 RBI during the tear.

Reno will look to reclaim the series lead in Saturday's matchup against the Bees, with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. PST.

Notable Aces:

Albert Almora Jr: 1-for-3, 1 3B, 1 RBI

Albert Almora Jr: 1-for-3, 1 3B, 1 RBI

Trey Mancini: 2-for-4, 1 HR, 1 RBI

