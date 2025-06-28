OKC Comets Game Notes - June 28, 2025

June 28, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







Oklahoma City Comets (3-1/49-30) at Sacramento River Cats (1-3/37-42)

Game #80 of 150/Second Half #5 of 75/Road #38 of 75

Pitching Probables: OKC-RHP Landon Knack (2-0, 6.31) vs. SAC-RHP Carson Ragsdale (3-3, 4.93)

Saturday, June 28, 2025 | Sutter Health Park | West Sacramento, Calif. | 8:37 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv, Bally Sports Live

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Comets look to win four of the first five games in their series in Sacramento at 8:37 p.m. CT at Sutter Health Park...The Comets are 11-2 in their last 13 games overall and have won six of their last seven road games.

Last Game: One day after the Sacramento River Cats came back in the ninth inning to win, the Oklahoma City Comets returned the favor Friday night, scoring three runs to erase a ninth-inning deficit and win, 9-7, at Sutter Health Park. The Comets trailed by as many as four runs and entered the ninth inning down, 7-6. Michael Chavis evened the score with a solo homer, and Kody Hoese later capped a two-out rally with a go-ahead two-run double. The River Cats jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first inning. The Comets chipped away at the deficit with three runs in the third inning, with a RBI double by James Outman and two-run double by Ryan Ward. Sacramento extended its lead back to four runs between the third and fourth innings and carried a 7-3 lead into the sixth inning. Chuckie Robinson's RBI single narrowed the gap to three runs, and Ward hit a two-run homer in the seventh inning to make it a one-run game. The Comets bullpen retired 17 of the last 19 Sacramento batters to aid the comeback effort.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Landon Knack (2-0) looks to rebound after a bumpy outing Sunday as makes his sixth start and eighth appearance of 2025 with the Comets...Knack most recently pitched June 22 against Round Rock in OKC, allowing a career-high seven runs and season-high eight hits, including two homers, with two walks and five strikeouts over 4.2 innings after he followed Tyler Glasnow's rehab start. All seven of Round Rock's runs scored in the fourth inning - Knack's first inning of the game - before Knack held the Express scoreless over the remainder of his outing. OKC regained the lead and Knack was credited with his second win of the season...In his three games since his most recent option to OKC, Knack has allowed 17 runs (16 ER) and 19 hits over 15.1 IP, with opponents batting .297 with three homers...He has also made nine appearances (seven starts) with the Los Angeles Dodgers this season (3-2, 5.12 ERA)...He split time with OKC and Los Angeles in 2024, making his Major League debut April 17 and going on to appear in 15 ML games (12 starts), posting a 3.65 ERA with 69 K's and 18 walks. Knack made three postseason appearances, including Game 4 of the World Series.

Against the River Cats: 2025: 5-5 2024: 4-8 All-time: 69-68 At SAC: 36-37 The Comets and River Cats meet for their second of four series this season and first at Sutter Health Park...The River Cats won the first series between the teams May 20-25 in OKC, 4-2, for the Comets' lone series loss of 2025...Esteury Ruiz led OKC with eight hits and Michael Chavis had six RBI in the series, including two home runs...The teams are scheduled to play a total of 21 games against one another in 2025 - their most ever in a single season since they started playing in 2000 and the most OKC plays against any opponent this season...Sacramento won the 2024 series between the teams, 8-4. The River Cats outscored OKC, 55-35, and outhit OKC, 112-88...Prior to last season, OKC won back-to-back season series against Sacramento, going a combined 18-6 in 2022 and 2023...Since OKC became affiliated with the Los Angeles Dodgers and the River Cats with the San Francisco Giants in 2015, OKC has a 37-32 advantage in the Triple-A version of the Dodgers-Giants rivalry.

Summer Heat: The Comets are 3-1 to start the second half and have won 11 of the last 13 games, 12 of the last 15 games and 14 of the last 18 games. Their 14 wins since June 7 are tied for second-most in the Minors and only trail fellow PCL squad Las Vegas' 15 wins...The Comets secured their league-leading 25th road win of the season last night and own the league's best road record at 25-12. OKC improved to 9-3 over the last 12 road games with last night's victory and has won six of the last seven road games.

Late Show: For a second straight game between the Comets and River Cats, the team trailing entering the ninth inning came back to win. OKC had trailed, 7-6, entering the ninth inning yesterday before scoring three runs as the Comets notched their seventh win of the season when trailing after eight innings (7-17). The Comets had trailed by four runs in Friday's game, and their comeback victory was the seventh this season OKC after trailing by as many as four runs...On Thursday night, the Comets led, 4-1, through eight innings before the River Cats scored four runs in the bottom of the ninth inning to win and send the Comets to their fifth loss of the season when leading after eight innings...Friday marked the 28th game of the season to be decided in a final at-bat for the Comets, as OKC improved to 16-12 in those games.

Down to the Wire: Last night marked the second straight game, 10th time in the last 15 games and the 15th time in the last 22 contests that a game was decided by two runs or less. A league-leading 41 of OKC's 79 games this season - 52 percent - have been decided by two runs or less so far in 2025. Albuquerque and Tacoma are tied for the second-highest total of games decided by two runs or less with 35 apiece...The Comets are 25-16 in those close games overall this season, including 10-5 over the last 15 one-run or two-run games...After the Comets won the first two games of the current series by a combined score of, 29-2, the last two games have been decided by two runs or less.

Source Kode: Kody Hoese extended his current hitting streak to 10 games last night, going 2-for-5 with two doubles and the eventual game-winning hit in the ninth inning. During the streak, Hoese is 19-for-44 (.432) with seven extra-base hits, nine RBI and 11 runs. The hitting streak is tied for the second-longest by a Comets player this season, trailing only Eddie Rosario's 12-game streak to start the season...This is the second-longest hitting streak of Hoese's career, behind a 12-game hitting streak with then-Single-A Great Lakes July 21-Aug. 4, 2019...Following a stint on the IL, Hoese is batting .414 (24x58) since June 7 with nine extra-base hits, 10 RBI and 13 runs scored...He has also scored a run in 10 straight games - tied with James Outman for the longest streak of games with a run scored by an OKC player this season.

The Warden of Bricktown: Ryan Ward went 2-for-5 with a two-run homer and two-run double Friday, resulting in his third game of the season with four or more RBI. He became the first player in Triple-A and second player in the Minors to reach 20 home runs this season as he has homered in two of the last three games....Ward has hit 20-plus homers in each of his three Triple-A seasons and in five consecutive seasons overall...In addition to leading the PCL with 20 homers, Ward leads the league with 169 total bases and ranks tied for first with 62 runs. He also ranks second with 39 extra-base hits and tied for second with 62 RBI.

Outta Sight: James Outman went 2-for-5 with a RBI double Friday, marking his fifth straight game with at least one extra-base hit. During that time, he is 10-for-23 (.435) with three home runs, three doubles and 11 RBI. Over his last nine games, Outman is 14-for-37 (.378) with eight extra-base hits, 13 RBI and 12 runs scored. He has also scored a run in 10 straight games - tied with Kody Hoese for the longest streak of games with a run scored by an OKC player this season...Among PCL season leaders, Outman ranks tied for second with 18 home runs and 62 RBI and third with 38 extra-base hits.

Chaving the Day: Michael Chavis tallied a team-high three hits Friday, going 3-for-5 with a double and game-tying home run in the ninth inning. Over his last nine games, Chavis is 17-for-41 (.415) with 10 extra-base hits and nine RBI. Last night was his third game with at least three hits in the last six games (13x28) and his fourth multi-hit game in the last seven games (15x33)...Chavis ranks fourth in the PCL this season with 37 extra-base hits.

Track Meet: Yesterday the Comets allowed eight stolen bases - the most in any PCL game this season. It's also the third straight season there has been a game of eight or more steals against OKC. This season, OKC has allowed the most stolen bases in PCL (109), and opponents have been successful in 61 of their last 63 attempts, including the last 23 in a row...On the flip side, the Comets lead the PCL with 118 stolen bases, led by Esteury Ruiz's 37 steals. Last night was his ninth multi-steal game this year.

Blazing Bats: OKC scored at least nine runs for the fourth time in the last five games Friday. The Comets' offense has now scored at least five runs in 23 of the last 29 games and at least seven runs in 19 of the last 29 games. Since May 25 (29 G), the Comets are slashing .311/.410/.525 with an average of 8.1 runs per game and 11.1 hits per game.







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.