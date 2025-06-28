Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes - at Round Rock

June 28, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

TODAY'S GAME - 6/28 at Round Rock

FIRST PITCH - 4:15 PM (PT) at Dell Diamond - Round Rock, TX

PITCHING MATCHUP - Tacoma RHP Logan Evans (1-2, 3.96) vs. Round Rock RHP Cory Abbott (1-2, 8.89)

ROSTER MOVES: The Tacoma Rainiers, in conjunction with the Seattle Mariners, have made the following roster moves:

DEL RHP Juan Burgos - contract selected by Seattle

DEL OF Tomo Otosaka - released

BROADCAST - TV: Bally Live App/MiLB.TV RADIO - KIXI 880

THE RAINIERS: Rallied from a 12-3 deficit, scoring 14 unanswered runs to stun the Round Rock Express 17-12 on Friday night...Round Rock plated four runs in the first, fourth and fifth innings, jumping out to a 12-3 lead...Austin Shenton and Leo Rivas homered in the third and fourth innings, respectively, getting Tacoma on the board...the Rainiers started to chip away in the sixth inning, getting a two-run home run from Blake Hunt, his third of the season, to cut the deficit to 12-5...Rivas tacked on another pair in the seventh inning, followed by a Hunt sacrifice fly to get within 12-8...Tyler Locklear delivered a three-run double in the eighth inning to get Tacoma within a run at 12-11...with the Rainiers down to their final strike with the bases loaded in the ninth inning, Leody Taveras hit a three-run triple off the center field wall to complete the comeback and put Tacoma up 14-12...Locklear followed with an RBI single and Spencer Packard cracked a two-run home run to pad the lead at 17-12...Joe Jacques, Hagen Danner, Daniel Bard and Jesse Hahn combined to throw 4.2 innings of scoreless baseball to allow the Rainiers to pull off the comeback.

FUN FACTS FROM FRIDAY: The Rainiers completed a nine-run comeback in their 17-12 victory on Friday night, their largest comeback victory of the season, topping the five-run comeback on May 28 against Salt Lake...the nine-run comeback victory is the largest in Triple-A this season, beating the eight-run comebacks from El Paso on June 19 at Reno and Albuquerque's eight-run comeback against Tacoma on May 16...the six runs scored in the ninth inning are the most for any Triple-A team when trailing in the ninth inning in a comeback victory...Daniel Bard became the first Rainier reliever and seventh PCL reliever to record a victory at 40 years or older, the last being Oklahoma City's Randy Choate on August 13, 2016...Friday's victory was the fifth time this season that a Triple-A team has won despite committing four errors.

LOCKED IN LATE: Tyler Locklear's three-run double in the eighth inning on Friday was his 18th hit of the season when the Rainiers are tied or trailing in the eighth inning or later, the most among all minor league hitters...Locklear is now hitting .474 (18x38) when the Rainiers are tied or trailing in the eighth inning or later, the highest average among all minor league hitters with at least 25 at-bats in that scenario.

HAHN IS ON: Dating back to his final appearance of the 2024 season with Tacoma on September 22, Jesse Hahn has not allowed an earned run in his last 15 outings, the fourth-longest streak by a Rainier since 2005...over that stretch, Hahn has allowed one unearned run on 11 hits over 15.0 innings, walking five and striking out 20...the last Rainier with a streak of at least 16 appearances without an earned run is Stephen Pryor, who went 19 consecutive games without allowing an earned run from May 8, 2012-July 24, 2013, the longest streak for a Rainier since 2005 (furthest stats are available).

ON THE HUNT: Over his last 14 games (since May 17), C Blake Hunt has hit .360 (18x50) with six doubles, one triple and one home run, drawing nine walks to 12 strikeouts, sporting a 1.039 OPS...going back to May 9, 11 of his last 21 hits have gone for extra bases (eight doubles and two triples. one home run)...Hunt is one of seven PCL backstops with multiple triples this season and his 10 doubles on the year are tied for the sixth-most among PCL catchers.

LIFE ON THE ROAD: Despite their 12-22 record away from Cheney Stadium, several Rainiers have excelled on the road...UTL Samad Taylor leads the PCL with a .381 batting average on the road, Jack López ranks sixth with a .330 road average and Harry Ford ranks eighth, hitting .323 away from Cheney Stadium...Taylor also ranks second with a .438 road on-base percentage and a .680 road slugging percentage, while sporting a league-best 1.039 road OPS...Tacoma's .278 batting average on the road is the fourth-best in Triple-A.

LOCKED AND LOADED: In June, INF Tyler Locklear has cracked six home runs, tied for the sixth-most in the PCL, his 14 extra-base hits in June are also tied for the fourth-most in the league...his 14 extra-base hits this month are tied for the most he's hit in a month in his career, matching the 14 he hit in May of 2023 (seven 2B, seven HR)...his .609 SLG is the third-best for any month, trailing the .721 he slugged in September of 2022, in which he only played 10 games with Single-A Modesto in his first season as a pro...the six long balls in June are the second-most he's hit in a month, trailing the seven he hit in May of 2023.

IT'S A HOT FORD SUMMER: Since May 1, C Harry Ford has been one of the best hitters in the PCL, hitting a league-leading .354 with a .441 OBP (2nd PCL), and a .994 OPS (6th)...his 57 hits since May 1 are the second-most in the league, two behind Cody Freeman's (RR) 61...Ford has reached base in 56 of his 60 games this season...since May 1, Ford's .354 average is the best among minor league catchers with at least 100 at-bats and his 57 hits are the second-most...his .895 OPS this season is the fourth-best among Triple-A players 22 years old or younger.

MARINERS UPDATE: The Mariners battled in Arlington, pulling out a 7-6 victory in 12 innings over the Texas Rangers...Seattle led 5-1 after the top of the sixth inning, but Texas tied the game in the seventh...both teams plated a run in the 10th inning, but Eduard Bazardo threw 2.0 scoreless innings as Miles Mastrobuoni delivered the go-ahead single to put the Mariners up 7-6 to take the series opener.







