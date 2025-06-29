OKC Comets Game Notes - June 29, 2025

June 29, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







Oklahoma City Comets (4-1/50-30) at Sacramento River Cats (1-4/37-43)

Game #81 of 150/Second Half #6 of 75/Road #39 of 75

Pitching Probables: OKC-RHP Matt Sauer (2-1, 3.77) vs. SAC-LHP Carson Whisenhunt (7-5, 4.64)

Sunday, June 29, 2025 | Sutter Health Park | West Sacramento, Calif. | 3:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv, Bally Sports Live

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Comets close out their road series against the Sacramento River Cats at 3:05 p.m. CT at Sutter Health Park. The Comets secured a series win with a victory last night and have a 4-1 series lead. Today OKC will try for a fifth win in a six-game series for the third time this season...The Comets are 12-2 in their last 14 games and have won seven of their last eight road games.

Last Game: In a game tied after seven innings, late home runs by Hunter Feduccia and James Outman helped lift the Oklahoma City Comets to a 7-4 win over the Sacramento River Cats Saturday night at Sutter Health Park. Tied, 2-2, in the eighth inning, Feduccia smacked a go-ahead solo home run. With the Comets ahead, 3-2, in the ninth inning, Outman pumped a grand slam to center field to extend the lead to five runs. However, the River Cats fought back in the bottom of the ninth inning, scoring twice and bringing the tying run to the plate before the Comets were able to end the game. OKC took the game's first lead on a RBI single in the second inning by Elijah Hainline. Sacramento scored twice in the fifth inning to gain the lead before the Comets evened the score in the seventh inning with a sacrifice fly by Nick Senzel.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Matt Sauer (2-1) makes his second start of the series...During Tuesday's series opener, he allowed two runs on four hits, including a home run, with one walk and a season-high seven strikeouts over a season-high 6.0 innings. He retired the final 13 batters he faced....Over his first 28.2 innings of the season with OKC, Sauer owns a 1.08 WHIP, having allowed four walks against 27 strikeouts...Sauer has also made nine appearances (one start) with the Dodgers this season and last pitched June 17 against San Diego, allowing three runs on three hits, including a homer, with two walks, one hit batter and three strikeouts over 2.1 innings. Overall with LAD, he is 2-1 with a 6.18 ERA...He signed with the Dodgers as a minor league free agent in January after splitting time in the Kansas City and New York Yankees organizations last season as a Rule 5 Draft pick. He made the Royals' Opening Day roster and his ML debut March 31, 2024, going on to make 14 relief appearances before rejoining the Yankees organization...Sauer was drafted by the Yankees in 2017 in the second round of the MLB Draft from Righetti High School in Santa Maria, Calif.

Against the River Cats: 2025: 6-5 2024: 4-8 All-time: 70-68 At SAC: 37-37 The Comets and River Cats meet for their second of four series this season and first at Sutter Health Park...The River Cats won the first series between the teams May 20-25 in OKC, 4-2, for the Comets' lone series loss of 2025...Esteury Ruiz led OKC with eight hits and Michael Chavis had six RBI in the series, including two home runs...The teams are scheduled to play a total of 21 games against one another in 2025 - their most ever in a single season since they started playing in 2000 and the most OKC plays against any opponent this season...Sacramento won the 2024 series between the teams, 8-4. The River Cats outscored OKC, 55-35, and outhit OKC, 112-88...Prior to last season, OKC won back-to-back season series against Sacramento, going a combined 18-6 in 2022 and 2023...Since OKC became affiliated with the Los Angeles Dodgers and the River Cats with the San Francisco Giants in 2015, OKC has a 38-32 advantage in the Triple-A version of the Dodgers-Giants rivalry.

Summer Heat: The Comets are 4-1 to start the second half and have won six of the last seven games, 12 of the last 14 games, 13 of the last 16 games and 15 of the last 19 games. Their 15 wins since June 7 are tied for second-most in the Minors and only trail fellow PCL squad Las Vegas' 16 wins, who the Comets will play in their next series beginning Tuesday...The Comets secured their league-leading 26th road win of the season last night and own the league's best road record at 26-12. OKC improved to 10-3 over the last 13 road games with last night's victory and has won seven of the last eight road games.

Outta Sight: Last night, James Outman hit the Comets' third grand slam of the season and his first grand slam since May 17, 2023 with the Los Angeles Dodgers against Minnesota at Dodger Stadium. Outman's grand slam was his 19th home run of the season, fourth in the last six games and third of the current series...He went 2-for-5 Saturday night and has now collected an extra-base hit in six straight games, going 12-for-28 (.429) with four home runs, three doubles and 15 RBI. His six-game streak with an extra-base hit is the longest active extra-base hit streak in the PCL and tied for the longest by an OKC player this season...Outman also scored a run in an 11th straight game yesterday - tied for the longest streak in the league this season...Among PCL season leaders, Outman ranks second with 66 RBI and tied for second with 19 home runs and 39 extra-base hits.

Rolling with Ruiz: Esteury Ruiz went 1-for-4 with a double, a walk and two runs scored, extending his current hitting streak to six games, batting .444 (12-for-27)...Over his last 10 games, Ruiz is 16-for-45 (.356) with 14 RBI and 11 runs scored and has hit safely in eight of the 10 games...Ruiz also stole two bases Saturday night, running up his league-leading season total to 39 and collecting his 10th multi-steal game of the season and second straight. He is the third Oklahoma City player during the team's Dodgers affiliation (since 2015) to record 30 or more steals in a season. The most steals during the Dodgers affiliation is 40 by Drew Avans in 2022.

Blazing Bats: OKC scored at least seven runs for the fifth time in the last six games Saturday, for the 12th time in the last 15 games and the 20th time in the last 30 games. The Comets' offense has also now scored at least five runs in 24 of the last 30 games. Since May 25 (30 G), the Comets are slashing .310/.408/.524 with an average of 8.0 runs per game and 11.0 hits per game...The Comets hit two home runs last night for the team's fifth multi-homer showing in the last six games (13 HR). The Comets have homered at least once in 13 of the last 15 games, hitting 29 homers during the stretch. The Comets pace the PCL with 108 total home runs this season.

Chaving the Day: Michael Chavis had Saturday off, but tallied a team-high three hits Friday, going 3-for-5 with a double and game-tying home run in the ninth inning. Over his last nine games, Chavis is 17-for-41 (.415) with 10 extra-base hits and nine RBI. Friday was his third game with at least three hits in his last six games (13x28) and his fourth multi-hit game in the last seven games (15x33)...Chavis ranks fourth in the PCL this season with 37 extra-base hits.

Source Kode: Kody Hoese's season-best 10-game hitting streak ended Saturday, as he went 0-for-4 with a walk. During the streak, Hoese went 19-for-44 (.432) with seven extra-base hits, nine RBI and 11 runs. The hitting streak is tied for the second-longest by a Comets player this season, trailing only Eddie Rosario's 12-game streak to start the season...Hoese's streak of 10 straight games with a run scored also came to a close yesterday...Following a stint on the IL, Hoese is batting .387 (24x62) since June 7 (15 G) with nine extra-base hits, 10 RBI and 13 runs scored.

Track Meet: OKC recorded four stolen bases last night and now has six steals in the last two games after being held without a stolen base across the first three games of the current series. The Comets lead the PCL with 122 stolen bases, and the team is on pace for 228 stolen bases, which would shatter the team's Bricktown era (since 1998) single-season high of 172 in 2013...On the flip side, OKC has allowed the most stolen bases in PCL (109), and opponents have been successful in 61 of their last 63 attempts, including the last 23 in a row. On Friday night, Sacramento set a team record with eight stolen bases - the most in any PCL game this season.

Around the Horn: OKC is 8-5 in series finales this season, including 4-2 on the road, and has won five straight series finales overall. The stretch of last-game success began with a series finale win against the River Cats May 25 at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark, which OKC won, 9-6...The Comets are 17-5 in day games so far this season with wins in seven straight, including Wednesday afternoon in Sacramento...Last night, Hunter Feduccia homered for the second time in five games and finished 2-for-4 with a walk. In June, Feduccia is batting .347 (26x75) with 16 RBI and 19 runs scored over 20 games...Starting pitcher Landon Knack went 6.2 solid innings last night, marking the third time in five games a Comets starter lasted at least six innings after it previously had not happened since May 18...James Outman and Ryan Ward are the only pair of teammates across the Minors who have each recorded 60 or more RBI. In the Majors, the only teammates to accomplish that so far as Pete Crow-Armstrong and Seiya Suzuki of the Chicago Cubs.







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.