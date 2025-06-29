Comets Earn 7-4 Win Over River Cats

June 29, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

In a game tied after seven innings, late home runs by Hunter Feduccia and James Outman helped lift the Oklahoma City Comets to a 7-4 win over the Sacramento River Cats Saturday night at Sutter Health Park. Tied, 2-2, in the eighth inning, Feduccia smacked a go-ahead solo home run. With the Comets (4-1/50-30) ahead, 3-2, in the ninth inning, James Outman pumped a grand slam to center field to extend the lead to five runs. However, the River Cats (1-4/37-43) fought back in the bottom of the ninth inning, scoring twice and bringing the tying run to the plate before the Comets were able to end the game. OKC took the game's first lead on a RBI single in the second inning by Elijah Hainline. Sacramento scored twice in the fifth inning to gain the lead before the Comets evened the score in the seventh inning with a sacrifice fly by Nick Senzel.

Of Note: -The Comets have won four of the first five games in Sacramento, clinching a series win ahead of tomorrow's series finale. OKC has now won six of the last seven games and improved to 12-2 in the last 14 games and 13-3 in the last 16 games...Additionally, the Comets have won seven of their last eight road games.

-James Outman hit the team's third grand slam of the season in the ninth inning for his 19th home run of the season and third of the current series. Outman finished 2-for-5 and has now collected an extra-base hit in six straight games, going 12-for-28 (.429) with four home runs, three doubles and 15 RBI...Outman also scored a run in an 11th straight game.

-Esteury Ruiz went 1-for-4 with a double, a walk and two runs scored, extending his current hitting streak to six games (12-for-27)...He also stole two bases, running his season total up to 39 and collecting his 10th multi-steal game of the season.

-Hunter Feduccia homered for the second time in four games and finished 2-for-4 with a walk.

-Starting pitcher Landon Knack went 6.2 solid innings, allowing two runs and five hits, with two walks and five strikeouts. It's the third time in five games a Comets starter lasted at least six innings after it previously had not happened since May 18.

-Elijah Hainline impressed in his second start at Triple-A, going 2-for-4 with a double, RBI, run and two stolen bases.

-Kody Hoese's season-best 10-game hitting streak ended, as he went 0-for-4 with a walk. His streak of 10 straight games with a run scored also came to a close.

Next Up: The Comets finish their series in Sacramento starting at 3:05 p.m. CT Sunday at Sutter Health Park. Live radio coverage of each Comets game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.







