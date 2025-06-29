Bees' Bats Flash Early, Aces Pull Away Late

June 29, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

RENO, NEV, - The Salt Lake Bees fell 10-4 on Saturday night as Reno secured at least a series split as three straight three run innings and three home runs fueled Reno to the victory over Salt Lake.

Reno Aces 10, Salt Lake Bees 4

WP: Dylan Ray (2 - 0)

LP: Brett Kerry (2 - 5)

Salt Lake got off to a strong start on Saturday night in Reno, building a 2-0 lead on back-to-back second-inning home runs, but a string of three consecutive three run innings fueled the Aces rally.

After a quiet first, the Bees struck in the second when Matthew Lugo crushed a solo homer to right on the first pitch he saw. Tucker Flint followed with a blast of his own to left-center, giving Salt Lake back-to-back jacks and a quick two-run cushion. Meanwhile, starter Brett Kerry was sharp early, retiring the first nine batters he faced with efficient, contact-heavy outs through three perfect innings.

The game flipped in the fourth as Reno's bats came alive. A leadoff single and a walk put two on for Tristin English, who turned on a 0-1 pitch for a three-run homer to right-center, swinging momentum in the Aces' favor. The Bees went down in order in the fourth and fifth, while Reno struck again in the bottom of the fifth. Three straight hits to open the frame--including an RBI double from Connor Kaiser and a single from Jorge Barrosa--helped push three more runs across and extend Reno's lead to 6-2.

Things got tougher in the sixth when Reno added three more, capped by back-to-back homers from Andy Weber and A.J. Vukovich, chasing Kerry from the game. Jared Southard entered in relief and limited the damage, but the Bees now trailed 9-2.

Salt Lake responded in the seventh with a burst of offense. Chad Stevens singled, and Lugo roped a triple to deep center to plate a run. Flint drew a walk and later stole second, and after a Yolmer Sánchez walk, Sebastián Rivero grounded out to bring Lugo home and make it 9-4. However, the Bees left two in scoring position to end the threat.

The Bees had another scoring opportunity in the eighth as Kyren Paris doubled and J.D. Davis walked, but Lugo's sharp lineout ended the inning. Reno added one more insurance run in the bottom half on a throwing error during a pickoff attempt, and Salt Lake went quietly in the ninth.

Game Notes

Salt Lake dropped game five of the series, moving to 31-48 on the year allowing 10 or more runs for the 20th time this year and the second time in the series.

The Bees went deep for the 13th time in the last 14 games leading all of Triple-A with 42 home runs this month and its 31st multi home run game.

Kyren Paris notched his fourth game with at least two hits going 2-for-4 with a double. Paris doubled for the third time with Salt Lake and the first time since having a pair of doubles against Round Rock on June 7.

Matthew Lugo had his third straight multi-hit game hitting safely for the 10th time in the last 11 games. Lugo scored two runs on the night giving him a run scored for the seventh time in the last eight games while launching his sixth home run of the season.

Tucker Flint delivered his 10th home run of the year becoming the fourth Bee with double digit homers joining Niko Kavadas (16), Chad Stevens (14) and J.D. Davis (10). Flint added his fifth hit of the series batting .313 this week with three home runs and a 1.296 OPS.

Chad Stevens went 1-for-4 with a run scored giving him six hits in the series and five runs scored. Stevens is batting .341 this month with the 12th most hits in the Pacific Coast League with 50 while posting a .986 OPS.

Up Next

Salt Lake will look to leave Reno with a series split on Sunday as Shaun Anderson (1-5, 5.74) and Bryce Jarvis (1-1, 5.35) face off on the mound with the series finale beginning at 2:05 p.m. MST at Greater Nevada Field.







