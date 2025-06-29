Aviators Squeak by Isotopes Again, 8-7

June 29, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Summerlin, NV - For a second consecutive night, the Las Vegas Aviators were able to elude a bases-loaded jam, hanging on for an 8-7 victory over Albuquerque on Saturday night.

Trailing 8-6 in the ninth, the Isotopes plated one via Owen Miller's RBI single with two outs. After a walk to load the bases, Sterlin Thompson flied out to right field as the Aviators wrapped up their fourth-straight win.

Topes Scope: - The Isotopes have lost 16 of their last 20 games, dating back to June 6 at El Paso. Their 8.12 ERA during the timeframe is the worst among all 120 full-season Minor League teams, with the next-highest being Salt Lake at 7.42.

- Las Vegas clinched their fifth consecutive series victory over Albuquerque, dating back to May 2023. The Aviators are 21-8 against the Isotopes during the span, outscoring them 264-201.

- The Isotopes are 12-31 in Las Vegas dating back to May 13, 2018, spanning the final year of the 51s at Cashman Field and the existence of the Aviators.

- Albuquerque has tied a season-worst by losing four-straight games (four previous times: last, June 19-22 at Tacoma).

- Warming Bernabel played for the first time since June 20 and went 2-for-4 to increase his hitting streak to 15 games, establishing a new career-high. Bernabel is slashing .433/.446/.500 with nine-multi hit contests during the stretch, and 24 of his 26 hits are singles. Overall, Bernabel has 25 multi-hit performances in 2025, which leads the Isotopes.

- Bernabel is the third Albuquerque player to compile a hit streak of at least 15 games this season, joining Owen Miller (17) and Ryan Ritter (18).

- Miller was 2-for-5, extending his on-base streak to 22 games. He has compiled a .344/.365/.521 slashline with nine doubles, a triple, two homers, 10 RBI and five stolen bases during the stretch.

- Zac Veen brought home a run with an RBI single, his lone knock of the evening after back-to-back multi-hit performances. Veen has recorded more hits in his last three contests (nine) than his prior 13 games at Triple-A combined (eight). During a seven-game hitting streak, Veen is 13-for-26 with three doubles and a homer.

- Yanquiel Fernández was 2-for-3 including his 12th home run of the season. Since May 16, Fernández is slashing .382/.430/.609 with 10 doubles, five homers and 20 RBI, along with 17 multi-hit efforts in 28 games across the timeframe.

- Fernández is one of 15 players in the PCL to record at least a dozen doubles and home runs at this point of the season, and the second Isotope (also: Ritter).

- Aaron Schunk was 2-for-4, including his 10th triple in an Albuquerque uniform, dating back to 2023. Saturday was his ninth multi-hit game of the year at Triple-A.

- Sean Bouchard struck out three times, giving him seven in a two-game stretch for the first time in his professional career.

- Bradley Blalock made the start for Albuquerque and lasted just one inning after throwing 40 pitches and allowing two hits, two runs and three walks. He is the third Isotopes pitcher to last 1.0 or fewer frames due to non-injury reasons this season (also: Andrew Quezada, April 25 at Reno - 1.0 IP; Jack O'Loughlin, May 20 at Reno - 0.2 IP).

- Luis Peralta allowed one run in his lone frame of work. Peralta has pitched in nine of Albuquerque's last 10 games played on a Saturday, dating back to April 26.

- Connor Van Scoyoc tossed two wild pitches to tie a season-high for an Isotopes hurler (also: Jefry Yan twice - April 20 vs. El Paso, June 20 at Tacoma; Carson Palmquist - April 27 at Reno).

- The Isotopes have tied a season-high by releting double-digit hits in six consecutive games (also: May 13-18 vs. Tacoma). Las Vegas has 72 knocks this week, already tied for the second-most allowed by Albuquerque in a series this year (also: June 3-8 at El Paso) and are four away from tying the high, reached in the aforementioned set against Tacoma.

- Albuquerque scored in the first inning for the fourth time in 11 games on the road trip. They did it in three consecutive games: June 21-22 at Tacoma, and the opener of this set in Summerlin.

- The Isotopes dropped to 12-14 in one-run games, playing back-to-back contests decided by a single tally for the first time since June 1 (vs. Sugar Land) and June 3 (at El Paso), both 3-2 victories for Albuquerque.

- Thompson has made the final out representing either the tying or go-ahead run at the plate in three of Albuquerque's last 12 losses.

On Deck: The Isotopes and Aviators conclude their six-game series Sunday, with right-handed pitcher Tanner Gordon slated to start for Albuquerque against Las Vegas righty Aaron Brooks. First pitch from Summerlin is set for 7:05 pm MT (6:05 PT).

ABQ @ LV | Box Score | MLB Research Tool

6/28/25, 11: 25 PM ABQ @ LV | Box Score | MLB Research Tool Page 1 of 1 https://research.mlb.com/games/780067/box-score#orgId=11 Las Vegas Aviators (53-27) 8, Albuquerque Isotopes (32-47) 7 Jun 28th, 2025 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E Albuquerque 1 1 0 1 2 0 1 0 1 7 10 0 Las Vegas 2 0 2 1 0 1 1 1 x 8 14 1 Albuquerque AVG AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BB SO PO A Amador, 2B .267 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 2 2 2 Miller, O, SS .292 5 0 2 1 0 0 2 0 0 1 3 Bouchard, DH .252 3 1 0 0 0 0 0 2 3 0 0 Thompson, LF .267 4 1 1 1 0 0 1 1 0 2 0 Bernabel, 1B .326 4 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 8 0 Veen, CF .297 3 1 1 0 0 0 1 1 0 2 0 Nola, Au, C .347 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 7 0 Fernández, Y, RF .283 3 3 2 0 0 1 2 1 0 1 0 Schunk, 3B .250 4 1 2 1 0 0 1 0 1 1 5 Blalock, P .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Van Scoyoc, P .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Turner, P .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Peralta, L, P .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Kelly, P .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Agnos, P .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Totals .278 34 7 10 3 0 1 7 6 6 24 10 BATTING 2B: Thompson (17, Waldichuk); Miller, O (13, Bido); Schunk (5, Bido).

HR: Fernández, Y (12, 5th inning o " Bido, 0 on, 0 out).

TB: Bernabel 2; Fernández, Y 5; Miller, O 3; Schunk 3; Thompson 2; Veen.

RBI: Fernández, Y 2 (37); Miller, O 2 (23); Schunk (31); Thompson (33); Veen (22).

2-out RBI: Miller, O; Thompson.

Runners left in scoring position, 2 out: Bernabel; Thompson 3.

GIDP: Nola, Au; Veen.

Team RISP: 4-for-11.

Team LOB: 6.

FIELDING PB: Nola, Au (1).

DP: (Amador-Miller, O-Bernabel).

Las Vegas AVG AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BB SO PO A Gelof, DH .290 4 2 1 1 0 0 0 1 1 0 0 Langeliers, C .615 5 2 3 0 0 0 1 0 0 7 0 Cortes, LF .309 2 0 1 0 0 0 1 1 0 2 0 Thomas, Col, CF .297 3 1 1 0 0 0 0 2 2 3 0 Davidson, 2B .289 4 2 2 0 0 1 3 1 2 1 5 Hernaiz, SS .300 4 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 1 1 Harris, B, 3B .324 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 1 3 Martini, RF .278 4 1 2 1 0 0 1 1 1 3 1 McGuire, 1B .321 5 0 3 0 0 0 0 0 1 8 1 Waldichuk, P .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 Dodson, P .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Bido, P .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 Leal, P .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Totals .303 35 8 14 2 0 1 7 7 7 27 13 BATTING 2B: Gelof (3, Van Scoyoc); Martini (4, Agnos).

HR: Davidson (4, 3rd inning o " Van Scoyoc, 1 on, 0 out).

TB: Cortes; Davidson 5; Gelof 2; Hernaiz; Langeliers 3; Martini 3; McGuire 3; Thomas, Col.

RBI: Cortes (60); Davidson 3 (34); Hernaiz (38); Langeliers (4); Martini (16).

2-out RBI: Hernaiz; Martini.

Runners left in scoring position, 2 out: Davidson 2; Thomas, Col; Cortes; Harris, B; McGuire; Martini 2; Gelof.

SAC: Hernaiz.

SF: Cortes.

GIDP: Gelof.

Team RISP: 3-for-16.

Team LOB: 13.

FIELDING E: Waldichuk (1, picko ").

Outfield assists: Martini (Bernabel at 3rd base).

DP: 2 (Harris, B-Davidson-McGuire; Davidson-Hernaiz-McGuire).

Albuquerque ERA IP H R ER BB SO HR BF Blalock 8.69 1.0 2 2 2 3 1 0 8 Van Scoyoc 5.35 2.2 4 3 3 2 0 1 14 Turner 6.75 1.1 2 0 0 0 2 0 6 Peralta, L 10.02 1.0 3 1 1 0 2 0 6 Kelly (L, 1-3) 7.65 1.0 2 1 1 1 1 0 6 Agnos 2.45 1.0 1 1 1 1 1 0 5 Totals 6.10 8.0 14 8 8 7 7 1 45 Las Vegas ERA IP H R ER BB SO HR BF Waldichuk 3.86 2.1 1 2 1 2 1 0 10 Dodson 6.83 1.2 2 1 1 1 1 0 6 Bido (W, 1-0)(BS, 1) 5.84 3.0 5 3 3 1 3 1 14 Leal (S, 1) 3.86 2.0 2 1 1 2 1 0 10 Totals 4.45 9.0 10 7 6 6 6 1 40 WP: Van Scoyoc 2; Waldichuk.

HBP: Cortes (by Kelly).

Pitches-strikes: Blalock 40-17; Van Scoyoc 51-28; Turner 23-16; Peralta, L 24-14; Kelly 23-13; Agnos 22-12; Waldichuk 51-31; Dodson 20-11; Bido 59-37; Leal 35-17.

Groundouts-flyouts: Blalock 1-0; Van Scoyoc 6-0; Turner 1-1; Peralta, L 0-1; Kelly 1-0; Agnos 1-1; Waldichuk 2-3; Dodson 2-0; Bido 4-0; Leal 2-3.

Batters faced: Blalock 8; Van Scoyoc 14; Turner 6; Peralta, L 6; Kelly 6; Agnos 5; Waldichuk 10; Dodson 6; Bido 14; Leal 10.

Inherited runners-scored: Turner 2-0.

Umpires: HP: David Arrieta. 1B: Denver Dangerfield. 3B: Ty Krauss.

Official Scorer: Peter Legner.

Weather: 100 degrees, Clear.

Wind: 6 mph, Out To CF.

First pitch: 7:08 PM.

T: 3:06.

Att: 7,433.

Venue: Las Vegas Ballpark.

June 28, 2025







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.