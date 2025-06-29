Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes - at Round Rock

June 29, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

TODAY'S GAME - 6/29 at Round Rock

FIRST PITCH - 4:05 PM (PT) at Dell Diamond - Round Rock, TX

PITCHING MATCHUP - Tacoma RHP Sauryn Lao (0-3, 2.39) vs. Round Rock RHP Cory Abbott (1-2, 8.89)

ROSTER MOVES: The Tacoma Rainiers, in conjunction with the Seattle Mariners, have made the following roster moves:

ADD OF Victor Labrada (#4) - transferred from Double-A Arkansas

DEL LHP Josh Fleming - placed on the Temporary Inactive List

BROADCAST - TV: Bally Live App/MiLB.TV RADIO - KIXI 880

THE RAINIERS: Will look to secure a series split today after they allowed 15 runs on 16 hits in a 15-4 loss to Round Rock on Saturday night...the Express got off to a hot start, as the first five batters of the game all scored, starting with a leadoff home run from Billy McKinney...three more Express runs scored in the third inning, giving them an 8-0 lead...the Rainiers were kept off the board until the sixth inning when Tyler Locklear cranked his 10th home run of the season to left field, making it and 8-1 game...Jacob Hurtubise drove in Tacoma's second run on a sacrifice fly in the seventh inning but Round Rock broke it open in the bottom of the seventh with five more runs scoring to lead 14-2...after the Express added one more run in the eighth, the Rainiers scored a pair in the top of ninth inning on a two-run double from Samad Taylor, but that would be the end of the offense in a 15-4 loss.

SUNDAY SLUGGERS: Winners in six of their last seven Sunday games, the Rainiers have gotten it done with the bats...the Rainiers rank second among all full-season minor league teams with a .295 Sunday batting average, second with an .880 Sunday OPS and third with a .499 Sunday slugging percentage...Samad Taylor leads all minor leaguers with 21 Sunday hits and tied for the lead with seven doubles...Tyler Locklear is tied for seventh among all minor leaguers with 18 Sunday knocks and tied for the 10th-most doubles with five.

LABRADA TO TACOMA: The Rainiers added OF Victor Labrada to their roster today...Labrada, 25, will make his Triple-A debut in his first appearance with Tacoma...Labrada has spent the entire season with Double-A Arkansas, where he hit .295/.407/.427 with 12 doubles, one triple, six home runs and 27 RBI in 67 games...Labrada worked a 42BB/48K ratio while stealing 30 bases in 39 attempts, ranking second in the Texas league with his 30 steals...he also ranked second in the league with a .407 OBP, third with 42 walks, sixth with 71 hits and ninth with an .834 OPS...to make room on the active roster, the Rainiers placed LHP Josh Fleming on the Temporary Inactive List.

BETWEEN A ROUND ROCK AND A HARD PLACE: The Rainiers have allowed at least eight runs in each of their last four games, something they have not done since allowing eight runs in four-straight from April 25-28, 2023...the 51 runs scored on 68 hits allowed by Tacoma are the most they have allowed at any road venue this season...the nine long balls allowed are also the most given up by Tacoma at a road venue this year...Tacoma has allowed at least 10 runs in each of their last two games and three of their last four... it's the first time they have allowed double-figure runs in consecutive games this season, last done September 17-18, 2024.

MONTH TO MONTH: As June comes to a close, here is how the Rainiers have fared by month this ¬â14 ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â10 ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â4.82 ¬â ¬â211.0 ¬â236 ¬â ¬â ¬â127 ¬â ¬â ¬â113 ¬â ¬â ¬â24 ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â1.48 ¬â ¬â3.24 ¬â ¬â7.93 ¬â ¬â.282

ON THE HUNT: Over his last 14 games (since May 17), C Blake Hunt has hit .360 (18x50) with six doubles, one triple and one home run, drawing nine walks to 12 strikeouts, sporting a 1.039 OPS...going back to May 9, 11 of his last 21 hits have gone for extra bases (eight doubles and two triples. one home run)...Hunt is one of seven PCL backstops with multiple triples this season and his 10 doubles on the year are tied for the sixth-most among PCL catchers.

LIFE ON THE ROAD: Despite their 12-23 record away from Cheney Stadium, several Rainiers have excelled on the road...UTL Samad Taylor leads the PCL with a .382 batting average on the road, Jack López ranks seventh with a .330 road average and Harry Ford ranks 14th, hitting .306 away from Cheney Stadium...Taylor also ranks third with a .434 road on-base percentage and a 1.089 road OPS while ranking fourth with a fourth with a .655 road slugging percentage...Tacoma's .276 batting average on the road is the fourth-best in Triple-A.

LOCKED AND LOADED: In June, INF Tyler Locklear has cracked seven home runs, tied for the third-most in the PCL, his 15 extra-base hits in June are also tied for the fourth-most in the league...his 15 extra-base hits this month are the most he's hit in a month in his career, surpassing the 14 he hit in May of 2023 (seven 2B, seven HR)...his .633 SLG is the third-best for any month, trailing the .721 he slugged in September of 2022, in which he only played 10 games with Single-A Modesto in his first season as a pro...the seven long balls in June are the tied for the most he's hit in a month, matching the seven he hit in May of 2023.

IT'S A HOT FORD SUMMER: Since May 1, C Harry Ford has been one of the best hitters in the PCL, hitting a league-leading .343 with a league-best .430 OBP, and a .966 OPS (7th PCL)...his 57 hits since May 1 are the seventh-most in the league...Ford has reached base in 56 of his 61 games this season...since May 1, Ford's .354 average is the best among minor league catchers with at least 100 at-bats and his 57 hits are the second-most...his .877 OPS this season is the fifth-best among Triple-A players 22 years old or younger.

MARINERS UPDATE: The Mariners fell 3-2 in 10 innings to the Texas Rangers on Saturday...Dominic Canzone gave Seattle a 1-0 lead in the top of the third inning with his fifth homer in the Big Leagues this season...Texas took the lead in the bottom of the third with a two-run Corey Seager homer...Randy Arozarena tied the game at two in the sixth with an RBI single...Bryan Woo threw 6.0 innings without allowing an earned run, while striking out nine...Texas won the game in the 10th on a Marcus Semien RBI single as the Mariners fell 3-2, despite not allowing an earned run.







