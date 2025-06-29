Pen Meltdown Costs Comets

June 29, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

After being held scoreless through six innings, the Sacramento River Cats came charging back and scored six unanswered runs to overcome a two-run deficit and send the Oklahoma City Comets to a 6-2 loss Sunday afternoon at Sutter Health Park. The Comets (4-2/50-31) quickly took the first lead of the afternoon when Ryan Ward knocked a RBI single into right field in the first inning for a 1-0 lead. Oklahoma City went ahead, 2-0, in the sixth inning on a RBI single by Kody Hoese while Comets starting pitcher Matt Sauer held the River Cats scoreless through six innings. Once Sauer exited the game in the seventh inning, the River Cats (2-4/38-43) scored six runs over the seventh and eighth innings. Hunter Bishop connected on a three-run home run for Sacramento's first runs of the day and first lead of the game. A RBI single by Luis Matos and a two-run homer by Grant McCray in the eighth inning pushed the River Cats' lead to four runs in the series finale.

- The Comets closed out their road series against the River Cats and won the series, 4-2, despite Sunday's loss...Oklahoma City is now 12-3 in the last 15 games and 7-2 in the last nine road games.

- James Outman finished with a multi-hit game for the Comets and reached base in all four of his plate appearances, going 2-for-2 with a double, walk, hit by pitch and scored both of Oklahoma City's runs. Outman recorded OKC's lone extra-base hit of the game and has now collected an extra-base hit in seven straight games, going 14-for-30 (.467) with four home runs, four doubles and 15 RBI. His seven-game streak with an extra-base hit is the longest by an OKC player this season and tied for the third-longest in the PCL in 2025. Outman has also scored a run in 12 consecutive games - the longest streak in the league this season.

-Oklahoma City starting pitcher Matt Sauer tossed a season-high 6.1 innings. He was charged with one run and two hits after holding the River Cats scoreless through the first six innings of the game. He allowed one walk, hit two batters and recorded four strikeouts.

-Kody Hoese went 1-for-3 with a RBI and a walk. He has hit safely in 11 of his last 12 games, going 20-for-51 (.392) with 10 RBI and 11 runs scored.

-Michael Chavis recorded a hit and over his last 10 games is 18-for-45 (.400) with 10 extra-base hits, nine RBI and 11 runs scored.

-The Comets' streak of five consecutive wins in series finales came to an end and Oklahoma City is now 8-6 in series finales this season...Oklahoma City's streak of seven straight wins in day games also ended and OKC is now 17-6 in day games this season.

-The Comets grounded into four double plays for their most in a game since hitting into a season-high five double plays May 28 in Las Vegas.

-Oklahoma City was charged with its 27th blown save of the season Sunday - most among all teams in the Minors.

-Sunday's game was completed in 2 hours, 16 minutes for OKC's quickest game since a 5-0 loss in Round Rock May 14 (2:10). Sunday marked the third time this season a nine-inning game was completed in 2:16 or less for the Comets.

Next Up: The Comets continue their road trip and open a three-game set at Las Vegas Ballpark against the Las Vegas Aviators at 9:05 p.m. CT Tuesday. Live radio coverage of each Comets game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.







