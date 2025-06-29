Bees Split Series With Aces as Paris Makes History with 499-Foot Homer

RENO, NEV. - The Salt Lake Bees salvaged a series split with an 8-4 win over the Reno Aces on Sunday, powered by a historic swing from Kyren Paris. Paris launched a 499-foot home run--the longest recorded at any level of professional baseball in 2025 and the third-longest in the Triple-A Statcast era--highlighting a strong all-around performance from Salt Lake.

Salt Lake Bees 8, Reno Aces 4

WP: Sammy Peralta (1 - 0)

LP: Bryce Jarvis (2 - 2)

Game Summary

The Bees opened the scoring in the first as Kyren Paris singled for the first hit of the game, advanced on an error, stole third, and came around to score on a J.D. Davis two out RBI single.

In the third, Salt Lake added three more as Yolmer Sánchez led off with a walk followed by a Niko Kavadas double that put two in scoring position. After an RBI groundout brought in one from Chad Stevens, Matthew Lugo drove in two more with a two-out single, making it 4-0.

Reno got on the board in the fifth as Albert Almora Jr. doubled and scored on a Jorge Barrosa single. Tristin English followed with an RBI double to bring home Barrosa, cutting Salt Lake's lead in half, 4-2.

Salt Lake answered immediately in the sixth. After loading the bases with a walk, a passed ball, and another free pass, Niko Kavadas brought in one with a fielder's choice. Kyren Paris then crushed a 2-0 pitch over the wall in left-center that traveled 499 feet for a three-run home run that increased the lead to 8-2.

Reno threatened again in the seventh loading the bases with a pair of walks and a single from Almora Jr. Tristin English drove in a run on a fielder's choice while the second run of the inning came on a sac fly from Aramis Garcia, trimming the Bees' lead to 8-4. Kenyon Yovan managed to limit the damage with a strikeout and popup to strand two.

Salt Lake's bullpen retired nine of the final 11 batters, with Carson Fulmer recording a scoreless ninth to lock down the win. Reno left two on in the final frame, but a flyout to right ended the game to salvage a series split.

Game Notes

Salt Lake closed out its series in Reno with an 8-4 victory moving to 32-48 on the year while coming away with a 3-3 split giving the Bees a 2-5-7 series record this season.

Salt Lake and Reno split the series for the second time this season after each team won three games at The Ballpark at America First Square as Reno holds the upper hand in batting average through 12 games at .318-.312 while outscoring the Bees 88-76 as Salt Lake holds the 20-16 advantage in home runs.

The Bees hit 13 home runs this week against Reno, its highest total in a series all season long. Salt Lake has gone deep in 14 of their last 15 games while raising its June home run total to 43, tying Charlotte for the Triple-A lead.

Kyren Paris made the highlight of the season with his third home run of the year traveling 499 feet into left. It ranks as the third-longest in the Triple-A Statcast era and the longest home run hit at any level of professional baseball in 2025. Salt Lake now owns two of the top three furthest home runs in the Triple-A Statcast era, with Jo Adell's 514-foot blast in 2023 holding the top spot.

Niko Kavadas went 1-for-5 with a pair of runs scored, and an RBI double in the third. Kavadas has hit safely in seven of his last eight games and reached base in 47 of his last 51.

Matthew Lugo concluded his strong series in Reno going 1-for-3 with two RBI. Lugo notched his third straight game with two runs batted in and finished the series batting .385 with a team-best 10 hits this week along with a 1.140 OPS.

Yolmer Sanchez extended his on-base streak to 16 games after going 1-for-2 with a run scored and a pair of walks. Sanchez walked for the fourth consecutive game while wrapping up the series hitting .348.

Shaun Anderson started for the 10th time this year tossing his first scoreless outing of the year in three innings of work. Anderson tallied five strikeouts on the day collecting his highest strikeout total since April 19 against Sacramento with six punchouts.

Sammy Peralta earned his first win of the year on the mound and first since August 17 with Charlotte against Toledo. Peralta dealt three innings allowing two runs on four hits and came up with two strikeouts.

Up Next

Salt Lake remains on the road for a three game stint in Tacoma beginning on Tuesday night at 8:05 p.m. MST at Cheney Stadium.







