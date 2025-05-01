Aces Extend Winning Streak to Six Games, Pummel Isotopes 16-6

May 1, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sacramento, Calif. - The Reno Aces (16-13) put away the Sacramento River Cats (14-15), the Triple-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, after erupting for 14 runs over the final three innings to secure a 16-6 win on Wednesday night at Sutter Health Park. With the victory, Reno extended its winning streak to six games.

For the second straight night, the Aces delivered a go-ahead grand slam. Down 4-2 in the top of the seventh, A.J. Vukovich launched a 403-foot shot over the left-center field wall to give Reno a temporary two-run lead. The 23-year-old continued his big night with an RBI single and a two-run double in the later frames, finishing a huge night at the dish with seven RBI. Vukovich has been on fire, going 13-for-27 (.481) with four home runs and 16 RBI over his last six games.

Sacramento responded quickly in the bottom of the seventh, plating two runs to tie the game. But the Aces pulled away for good in the top of the eighth, erupting for five runs. The rally was sparked by a leadoff solo home run from Aramis Garcia, who has been an on-base machine this season, slashing .244/.477/.489 with 18 walks in 65 plate appearances.

Blaze Alexander played a crucial role in Reno's sixth straight win, going 3-for-5 with a solo homer, a double, and four RBI. The 25-year-old crushed his third home run of the year in the sixth, then delivered two RBI knocks during Reno's late-inning surge. Alexander has been productive in 16 games this season, batting .288/.419/.927 with four doubles, three home runs, and 14 RBI.

Top prospect Jordan Lawlar extended his hitting streak to 11 games with a four-hit performance, going 24-for-47 (.511) with seven doubles, two triples, three home runs, 18 RBI, and eight stolen bases over that stretch. The 21-year-old is making a strong case for a big-league call-up, now slashing .381/.470/.690 while leading the Pacific Coast League in RBI (30), SLG, OPS (1.160), hits (43), extra-base hits (21), total bases (78), and runs (34).

Kyle Amendt tossed a clean ninth inning, striking out the side to finish off a positive night for the Aces. The flamethrower has been perfect this season, throwing 12 2/3 innings with 16 strikeouts without surrendering a single earned run.

The Aces will look to keep their winning streak alive on Thursday night in the series finale against Sacramento. First pitch is scheduled for 6:45 p.m.

Notable Aces:

A.J. Vukovich: 3-for-6, 1 2B, 1 HR, 7 RBI

Blaze Alexander: 3-for-5, 1 2B, 1 HR, 4 RBI

Jake McCarthy: 3-for-6, 1 2B, 3 R

Jordan Lawlar: 4-for-6, 1 2B, 2 RBI

