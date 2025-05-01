OKC Comets Game Notes - May 1, 2025

May 1, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

El Paso Chihuahuas (13-15) at Oklahoma City Comets (19-9)

Games #29 & 30 of 150/First Half #29 & 30 of 75/Home #14 & 15 of 75

Pitching Probables: ELP-LHP Austin Krob (0-1, 5.50) vs. OKC-RHP Landon Knack (1-0, 3.38)

ELP-TBA vs. OKC-RHP Bobby Miller (1-1, 2.65)

Thursday, May 1, 2025 | Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark | Oklahoma City, Okla. | 11:05 a.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv, Bally Sports Live

Today's Game : The Oklahoma City Comets continue their series against the El Paso Chihuahuas with a doubleheader of two seven-inning games starting at 11:05 a.m. on a Field Trip Day at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The second game will follow approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first game...El Paso grabbed a 1-0 series lead last night, but OKC has wins in eight of its last 10 games.

Last Game : Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw continued a Major League Rehab Assignment with the Oklahoma City Comets, but the El Paso Chihuahuas scored 13 runs over the final five innings to come back and defeat the Comets, 13-4, Wednesday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Kershaw started and pitched 5.0 innings for Oklahoma City, holding the Chihuahuas scoreless through four innings while the Comets built a 3-0 lead. Hyeseong Kim hit a solo home run in the second inning for the Comets and Ryan Ward connected on a two-run single in the third inning. El Paso tied the score, 3-3, on a solo homer by Luis Campusano and two-run homer by Mike Brosseau in the fifth inning. Oklahoma City regained a 4-3 lead on a Ward RBI single in the fifth inning before the Chihuahuas responded with two runs in the sixth inning, three runs in the seventh inning and five runs in the ninth inning.

Today's Probable Pitchers : Landon Knack (1-0) looks for back-to-back wins with the Comets in Game 1...Knack last pitched 7.0 innings April 26 in Salt Lake, becoming just the third OKC starting pitcher in the past three seasons to complete seven innings. He allowed three runs (two earned) and four hits, including a homer, with four strikeouts against one walk and earned the win in OKC's 5-4 road victory...Knack has made two starts for the Los Angeles Dodgers April 9 in Washington and April 15 against Colorado, allowing a combined seven runs on four hits, including a homer, with six walks and four K's over 6.2 IP...His first appearance of the 2025 season with OKC was April 3 against the Chihuahuas when he pitched 4.2 innings of relief...He split time with OKC and Los Angeles in 2024, making his Major League debut April 17 and going on to appear in 15 ML games (12 starts), posting a 3.65 ERA with 69 K's and 18 walks. Knack made three postseason appearances, including Game 4 of the World Series.

Bobby Miller (1-1) makes his fourth start and fifth appearance of 2025 with the Comets in Game 2...He last started and pitched 5.0 innings April 22 in Salt Lake to match his longest outing of the season. He allowed two runs and two hits, including a home run, with five walks and three strikeouts and picked up his first win in OKC's 4-3 road victory...Prior to his last outing with OKC, Miller pitched 3.0 innings for the Los Angeles Dodgers April 16 against Colorado, allowing six runs and eight hits including back-to-back homers - involving a grand slam - with one walk and seven strikeouts. He was optioned to OKC the following day...Although PCL opponents are batting just .138 (8x58) against him, Miller has allowed 16 walks in 17.0 innings...Miller split time with Los Angeles and OKC last season after making his first Opening Day roster with the Dodgers. He spent time on the IL due to right shoulder inflammation and was optioned to OKC twice.

Against the Chihuahuas : 2025: 4-3 2024: 10-8 All-time: 64-53 At OKC: 34-23

The Comets and Chihuahuas meet for their second series of the season as they face off 12 times during the first half of the PCL schedule in 2025 after playing each other for all 18 of their head-to-head games during the second half of the 2024 season within a span of 39 games. This season, the teams meet an additional six times during the second half...During the first series of the season between the teams April 1-6, Oklahoma City won the first four games before the Chihuahuas took the final two games. Ryan Ward led OKC with nine hits, while Alex Freeland had six RBI...OKC won the 2024 season series, 10-8, for the team's second season-series win against the Chihuahuas since 2018, but El Paso outscored OKC, 94-76, and outhit OKC, 161-141, over 18 games last season...OKC took five of six games during the final 2024 series between the teams Aug. 20-25 at home...Entering today, El Paso has won three straight games against OKC following a stretch during which OKC won 10 of the previous 11 games dating back to last season.

Two Step : Today's doubleheader is a result of Tuesday's scheduled series opener being postponed due to rain, and this is the Comets' second doubleheader of the season. Oklahoma City also played a doubleheader April 20 at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark against Tacoma, winning both games...Last season, OKC played a total of two doubleheaders for the entire season, including just one at home...This is the first time in the 11-year history between OKC and El Paso the teams have played a doubleheader.

Claymation : Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw started for the Comets Wednesday as he continued a Major League Rehab Assignment and made his second appearance of the season with OKC and third overall appearance of his rehab assignment...He pitched a season-high 5.0 innings, allowing three runs on four hits, including two homers, with one walk and four K's. He faced 18 batters, throwing 66 pitches (44 strikes)...In his seven career games with OKC, the 5.0 innings matched his longest outing.

Upward Trajectory : Despite last night's loss, the Comets have won eight of their last 10 games and nine of their last 12 games. They have also won each of their first five series of the season, winning five straight series for the first time since the 2023 season...Oklahoma City has not won six straight series since the PCL shifted to mainly six-game series in 2021 and last won more than five consecutive series when OKC started the 2015 season by winning seven series in a row April 9-May 7, 2015.

The Warden : Ryan Ward went 2-for-4 with three RBI and a walk Wednesday. He now has 217 RBI in his OKC career to move into second place on OKC's Bricktown-era career list and is 13 RBI away from tying the team record of 230 set by Jason Botts (2005-08)...Ward has hit safely in nine of his last 10 games, going 14-for-38 (.368) with five multi-hit games, three home runs and 12 RBI, including seven over the last three games...Ward has hit five home runs this season and now has 59 in his OKC career. He is tied with Edwin Ríos (2017-19; 2022) for second place on OKC's Bricktown-era (since 1998) career home runs list and is one away from tying Jason Hart's (2002-03; 2006) team record of 60 homers.

Base Jumping: Last night, Esteury Ruiz doubled, walked, scored a run and recorded his league-leading 14th stolen base of the season - 13 of which have come with OKC. He has now reached base safely in all 19 Triple-A games he has played this season, including 17 games with the Comets. His overall on-base streak is the third-longest of the season in the PCL and his on-base streak with OKC is the longest by a Comet in 2025...He has hit safely in seven straight games, collecting 10 hits (10x27), scoring seven runs and stealing eight bases...On Sunday, he stole three bases, becoming the first OKC player with three steals in a game since current Chihuahua Tim Locastro did it Aug. 15, 2017 in Omaha.

The All Out Show: James Outman was named PCL Player of the Week by Minor League Baseball Monday for the period of April 22-27, becoming the second Comets player to receive a weekly MiLB honor this season (Michael Chavis, April 8-13). Throughout the week, Outman went 12-for-26 with two home runs, three doubles and five RBI...Outman has hit safely in 11 of his last 12 games, batting .367 (18x49) with three homers, nine RBI and nine runs scored.

The Flying Comets: The Comets stole five more bases last night and lead the PCL with 50 steals in 28 games. Over the last eight games, the Comets have swiped 23 bags and are 23-for-26 in their stolen base attempts, picking up at least two stolen bases in seven of the eight games...Yesterday marked already the third time this season OKC stole at least five bases in one game. That happened just twice throughout the 2024 season and incredibly never happened in a single game between the 2017-2023 seasons.

Around the Horn : Hyeseong Kim hit his fifth home run of the season yesterday as well as the Comets' 10th homer in the last seven games. Since April 8 (19 G), the Comets' 31 home runs are tied for most in the Minors with the Triple-A Charlotte Knights...OKC's nine-run margin of defeat Wednesday was the team's largest of the season and was the team's worst home loss since a 12-3 defeat also at the hands of the Chihuahuas July 10, 2024. El Paso's 13 runs marked the most runs scored by a Comets opponent this season and marked the first time since May 25, 2024 against Reno the team allowed 13 runs in a home game.

