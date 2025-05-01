Isotopes Fall to Bees, 8-3

Albuquerque, NM - Bees starter Victor Mederos worked 5.2 frames of two-run ball, and a bases-clearing double by Zach Humphreys in the eighth inning blew the contest open, as Salt Lake defeated Albuquerque 8-3 in front of a season-high 8,142 fans Thursday afternoon for a School Day Matinee.

Topes Scope: - Albuquerque's offense was held to three or fewer runs for the 13th time in 30 games this season. It has happened in five consecutive contests, the first occasion since June 2-7, 2024, when they plated a pair each time out.

- The Isotopes have dropped six of their last seven games, and are being outscored 60-30 during the span which dates back to April 24 at Reno.

- Braxton Fulford extended his hitting streak at Triple-A to 10 games with a double in the seventh inning. He is 16-for-37 with eight extra-base hits and 11 RBI during the stretch. It is the first double-digit hit streak for an Isotope since Greg Jones (18) from Aug. 25-Sept. 15, 2024.

- Sam Hilliard singled and doubled, which gives him a 29-game on-base streak with the Isotopes, dating back to June 11, 2024. At the time of this writing, Hilliard and El Paso's Yonathan Perlaza are tied for the longest streak in PCL in 2025 (both at 21 games). El Paso is currently playing Game 2 of a doubleheader at Oklahoma City.

- Ryan Ritter finished 0-for-4, and has been held without a hit in four-straight games in the same season for the first time in his professional career. Ritter is 9-for-59 with 15 walks and 19 strikeouts in his last 16 contests, dating back to April 13 at Sugar Land.

- Julio Carreras singled in the sixth inning, upping his current hit streak to eight games, which is his longest since April 18-May 21, 2023 with Double-A Hartford (eight). That stretch was sandwiched around a trip to the Injured List. Carreras is 15-for-29 with two doubles, a triple and four RBI during this streak.

- Trevor Boone was 2-for-3, including a double. Six of his 10 hits for Albuquerque this season have been for extra bases.

- Mederos' outing marked the fourth time in nine games an opposing starter has worked into the sixth inning. Tommy Henry completed 6.0 frames twice last week in Reno, while Caden Dana also did so in the series opener on Tuesday. In all but one of the instances, the pitcher has allowed exactly two runs.

- Andrew Quezada made the start for Albuquerque and allowed five runs on seven hits in 2.2 innings. It was the eighth time in 2025 an Isotopes starter relented a minimum of five earned tallies. Quezada has now given up 15 total runs over his last two outings (3.2 IP).

- Diego Castillo spun a scoreless inning of relief, and has not permitted a run in 10 of 11 appearances this season.

- The Isotopes drew just one walk on the day (Veen), tied for their season-low in 2025 (also: April 22 at Reno).

- Albuquerque dropped to 3-8 in day games this season, including 2-4 at home.

On Deck: The Isotopes and Bees meet in game four of the series Friday at 6:35 pm, with gates opening at 5:00. Right-handed pitcher Shaun Anderson will start for Salt Lake, and Albuquerque has not announced a starter. The first Postgame Fireworks show of the season (presented by Rio Metro RTD & New Mexico Rail Runner Express) is scheduled, weathe permitting.

