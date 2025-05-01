Canzone Crushes Second Homer of Series in 7-5 Loss to Las Vegas

May 1, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

LAS VEGAS, NV - The Tacoma Rainiers (11-18) dropped an early lead with 7-5 loss to the Las Vegas Aviators (19-10) on Wednesday night at the Las Vegas Ballpark.

Tacoma took an early lead in the second inning. After being retired in order in the first, back-to-back doubles from Dominic Canzone (2) and Austin Shenton (5) ignited the offense off Joey Estes. Shenton drove in Canzone with the double to right before Jacob Nottingham reached on a hit-by-pitch. An RBI single from Nick Dunn to follow drove in Shenton and put Tacoma up, 2-0.

Canzone crushed his second homer in as many days to lead off the sixth inning. The solo blast out to the berm in right field marked his fourth of the year and 13th in his career in Las Vegas.

In the bottom of the sixth inning, Las Vegas tied the game at three after sending eight to the plate. Max Muncy led off the frame with a single before a single from Colby Thomas stationed two aboard. A three-run shot out to left field off the bat of CJ Alexander tied the game at three.

Tacoma countered in the top of the seventh to bring in two more runs to score. Nick Dunn led off the inning with a walk before a single from Jack Lopez put two on. Ford reached on a fielder's choice while Dunn scored on an error to the first baseman to give Tacoma the lead. Tyler Locklear grounded into a force out to allow Lopez to score and extend the lead to two.

The scoring continued in favor of Las Vegas for the remainder of the game. After sending eight to the plate in both the sixth and seventh innings, Las Vegas tacked on three more in the home half of the seventh. Back-to-back singles from Max Muncy and Logan Davidson with one out in the frame set the stage for an RBI double from Colby Thomas. CJ Alexander reached on a fielder's choice allowing the tying run to score before a sacrifice fly to center field from Daniel Susac put the Aviators on the top for the first time, 6-5. One more run scored in the bottom of the eighth inning when Thomas hit an RBI single to notch his third hit of the night and complete the scoring, 7-5.

Postgame Notes:

Harry Ford extended a 14-game on-base streak after a single in the fifth inning tonight...the 14-game streak is the second longest streak for a Rainier this season just behind Cole Young's 15-game on-base streak...Ford's 20 walks on the season leads all minor league catchers in that category.

Dominic Canzone hit his second homer in as many days with a solo shot in the top of the sixth...Canzone is the second Rainier to do so this season after Austin Shenton homered in back-to-back games this season on Sunday, April 17th-Tuesday, April 29th)

With Canzone's solo homer today, it marked his 13th career home run in Las Vegas...his 13 home runs in Las Vegas is the most for any visiting player since 2005.

