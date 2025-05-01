Humphreys, Pitching Staff Lead Salt Lake Past Albuquerque

May 1, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

ALBUQUERQUE, NM - The Salt Lake Bees snapped a three-game losing streak on Wednesday night to even up the series through two games against the Isotopes as Zach Humphreys led the charge with a three-hit night to go along with four shutout innings from the Bees bullpen.

Salt Lake Bees 6, Albuquerque Isotopes 3

WP: Dakota Hudson (2 - 0)

LP: Anthony Molina (0 - 4)

SV: Héctor Neris (1)

Game Summary

The Bees jumped ahead early against Isotopes starter Anthony Molina as Matthew Lugo sparked the offense with a double to right-center. Carter Kieboom brought Kavadas home with a groundout before Chad Stevens added an RBI single to plate Lugo, giving Salt Lake a 2-0 edge.

Albuquerque answered quickly as Zac Veen led off the bottom half with a solo shot to center, trimming the Bees' lead to 2-1.

After both teams were quiet in the second, Albuquerque tied it up in the third. Julio Carreras doubled and later scored on a bases-loaded walk drawn by Yanquiel Fernández, making it 2-2.

Salt Lake responded in the fourth. With two outs, Sebastián Rivero singled, and Mitchell Daly walked before Zach Humphreys punched a single up the middle to score Rivero and reclaim a 3-2 lead.

Once again the Isotopes answered once more in the bottom half as a sac fly from Veen brought Austin Nola home to tie things at 3-3.

The Bees regained the lead for good in the sixth when Rivero launched a solo homer to center, his second of the season, putting Salt Lake up 4-3. The bullpen took over from there, with Connor Brogdon and Jack Dashwood combining for three scoreless innings of relief.

In the eighth, Salt Lake padded the lead as Humphreys came through again, capping the Salt Lake rally with an RBI single to left, making it 6-3.

Héctor Neris came on in the ninth and shut the door after allowing a one-out single. He struck out Warming Bernabel looking to secure his first save and preserve the win for Dakota Hudson, who improved to 2-0 after five solid innings.

Game Notes

Salt Lake snapped a three-game skid Tuesday night with a 6-3 win over Albuquerque, holding the Isotopes to three runs for the second night in a row. The victory improves the Bees' record to 12-17 and helps them avoid their longest losing streak of the season.

The Bees tallied their 16th double-digit hit game of the season-the most through 29 games since 2018. Four players had multi-hit performances: Zach Humphreys (3-for-4), Matthew Lugo (2-for-5), Chad Stevens (2-for-3), and Sebastian Rivero (2-for-4).

Humphreys collected three hits for the first time since May 31, 2024, extending his hitting streak to six games. He also drove in two runs for the third time in his last six games, raising his RBI total to nine-the most through the first 10 games of a season in his career.

After having his 18-game on-base streak snapped on Monday, Lugo bounced back with a multi-hit game for the sixth time this season. He also added his sixth double-leading all active Salt Lake players-and scored his team-best 17th run of the year.

Stevens recorded a hit for the fifth time in six games and notched his seventh multi-hit outing of the year. He chipped in with both an RBI and a run scored for the seventh time this season, raising his batting average to .324, second among active Bees behind Carter Kieboom (.342).

Rivero continued to produce at the plate, logging his fourth multi-hit game and scoring twice for the first time this season. He launched his second home run of the year and has now hit safely in 10 of the 12 games he's played.

On the mound, Dakota Hudson earned the win to improve to 2-0. He tossed a season-high five innings, allowing three runs on five hits while striking out four. His two wins now tie him with Caden Dana and Chase Silseth for the team lead.

The bullpen sealed the victory with four shutout innings. Connor Brogdon allowed just one hit in a scoreless frame, continuing a strong stretch in which he has surrendered only one run over his last four appearances. He has struck out multiple batters in five straight outings.

Jack Dashwood added his third consecutive scoreless appearance with two innings and matched a season-high with three strikeouts. Hector Neris closed out the game with his first save as a Bee.

Up Next

With a split series through two games Salt Lake and Albuquerque will match up for a Thursday matinee as Victor Mederos will make his 2025 Salt Lake debut against Andrew Quezada at Isotopes Park at 11:05 a.m.

