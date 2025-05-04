Sunday's Game in Albuquerque Cancelled Due to Inclement Weather

May 4, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Salt Lake Bees News Release







ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Due to inclement weather, Sunday's scheduled series finale between the Salt Lake Bees and the Albuquerque Isotopes at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park has been officially cancelled. The game will not be made up.

The cancellation concludes the series at five games, with the Bees coming out on top three games to two - securing their first series win of the 2025 season.

Salt Lake now returns home to The Ballpark at America First Square for a six-game homestand against the Sugar Land Space Cowboys, beginning Tuesday, May 6 at 6:35 p.m.

Tickets for the upcoming homestand are available at www.slbees.com. Fans can also follow all the action on The Zone Sports Network and MiLB.TV.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from May 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.