El Paso Rally Catches OKC

May 4, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

The El Paso Chihuahuas scored all three of their runs over the final two innings as they defeated the Oklahoma City Comets, 3-2, Sunday afternoon in the series finale between the teams at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The Comets (22-11) took a 1-0 lead in the third inning on a RBI single by Chris Okey. The Chihuahuas (15-18) scored two runs in the eighth inning to go in front, 2-1, before Oklahoma City tied the score on Okey's second RBI single of the game in the bottom of the inning. El Paso then regained the lead in the ninth inning on a RBI single by Forrest Wall. Hunter Feduccia drew a two-out walk in the ninth inning to put the potential tying run on base for Oklahoma City, but Chihuahuas pitcher Reiss Knehr secured his sixth save by inducing a groundout to end the game.

-El Paso won the final two games of the series to leave Oklahoma City with a 3-3 series split. The Comets had won each of their first five series to open their 2025 schedule as they put together five straight series wins for the first time since the 2023 season.

-Oklahoma City has now lost back-to-back games for the first time since April 13-15 and for just the third time this season. The Comets are 11-4 over the last 15 games.

-The Comets have been held to two runs in consecutive games for the first time this season and Sunday was just the fourth time this season the Comets have scored two runs or less through 33 games...OKC was last held to two runs or less in consecutive games Sept. 5-8, 2024 when OKC scored a total of five runs over a four-game stretch...OKC has also been held without a home run in consecutive games for the first time since April 3-4 against the Chihuahuas and for just the third time this season.

-Chris Okey and Kody Hoese had multi-hit outings for the Comets. Okey went 2-for-3 and drove in both of OKC's runs while Hoese went 2-for-3 with a double and run scored. Hoese has hit safely in six of his last seven games, going 8-for-22 with three doubles.

-Justin Dean recorded a stolen base - his seventh of the season - after entering the game as a pinch-runner in the eighth inning. The Comets boosted their league-leading team total to 55 stolen bases this season.

-James Outman's season-best on-base streak of 17 games came to an end as he was held 0-for-4. It was the longest on-base streak of the season by a Comets player and his longest since the 2022 season with Double-A Tulsa.

Next Up : Following a day off Monday, the Comets remain in Oklahoma City and open a six-game home series against the Albuquerque Isotopes at 6:05 p.m. on a $2 Tuesday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Tuesday Comets home games feature $2 select beer, soda and bottled water from a line of Miller, Coors and Pepsi products as well as select COOP Ale Works draft beer for guests 21 and older at a special rate of $3, including the new Comets Ale.

