Canzone Homers Twice in 6-4 Loss to Las Vegas on Sunday

May 4, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

LAS VEGAS, NV - The Tacoma Rainiers (11-22) were swept in a six-game series with the Las Vegas Aviators (23-10) after a 6-4 loss in the series finale on Sunday afternoon.

Tacoma struck first in the series finale after a two-run homer from Dominic Canzone. Cole Young worked a walk before Canzone drove him in with his fifth homer of the season and third of the series.

Jack Lopez singled to lead off the third inning before swiping second base for his fourth stolen base of the season. Young scored Lopez on a single to right field to extend the lead to three.

Las Vegas countered in the bottom of the third inning when Carlos Cortes launched a solo homer to center field, his second home run in as many days. CJ Alexander put the Aviators within one run in the bottom of the fifth inning after leading off the inning with a solo homer to left center field.

The Aviators strung together four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to take their first lead of the afternoon. Denzel Clarke hit a single to start the inning prior to a double from Logan Davidson. Willie MacIver drove them both in with a single to center field to put Las Vegas on top for the first time, 4-3. Two more runs scored when Max Muncy hit a double to left field to bring in MacIver and CJ Alexander who singled to reach.

Tacoma brought in one more run in the top of the eighth inning to cut the deficit to two. Canzone crushed his second homer of the day and fourth of the series with a solo blast out to center field. The multi-homer game for Canzone marked the second of the season for the outfielder. Nik McClaughry hit a single to start the ninth inning before a walk from Nick Dunn, however Tacoma was retired and fell short, 6-4 the final.

Postgame Notes:

Harry Ford extended a team-best 17-game on base streak with a walk today...across the 17 games, Ford is hitting .213 with two doubles, one home run, six RBI, 17 walks, and one stolen base...Ford has notched a .392 OBP over that span

Dominic Canzone's two homer game was his second of the season, making him the third PCL hitter this season to have two multi-homer games (the others: Albuquerque's Yanquiel Fernández and Oklahoma City's James Outman)...his 15 home runs in Las Vegas are the most for any visiting player since 2005 and tied for the 13th-most by any player (Las Vegas or visiting) since 2005

Josh Fleming threw 1.0 shutout inning today, without issuing a walk...Sunday's outing was his eighth consecutive appearance without issuing a walk, the longest streak in the PCL in 2025 and the longest for a Rainier since Carlos Vargas did not issue a walk in nine-straight appearances from September 4-21, 2024

