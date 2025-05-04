Lugo's Homer Lifts Bees to 6-4 Win over Isotopes

May 4, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

ALBUQUERQUE, NM. - The Salt Lake Bees secured a series split on Saturday night as Matthew Lugo's two-run homer lifted the Bees to a 6-4 win over the Albuquerque isotopes.

Salt Lake Bees 6, Albuquerque Isotopes 4

WP: Chase Silseth (3 - 1)

LP: Luis Peralta (0 - 1)

SV: Héctor Neris (2)

Game Summary

The Albuquerque Isotopes broke a scoreless tie in the third inning with a three-run surge, but the Salt Lake Bees quickly responded. In the top of the fourth, J.D. Davis roped a double that brought home Matthew Lugo and Chad Stevens, cutting the deficit to 3-2.

An inning later, the Bees tied it up with another run, setting the stage for a back-and-forth finish.

In the later innings, Matthew Lugo gave Salt Lake its first lead of the night with a clutch two-run home run. Albuquerque's Ryan Ritter answered in the bottom half with a solo shot-his second homer against the Bees this season-to bring the Isotopes within one.

The Bees extended their lead to 6-4 in the eighth thanks to a run scored on a balk.

Hector Neris took the mound in the ninth and shut the door. After a strikeout and a flyout to Yolmer Sánchez, Neris secured the win for Salt Lake.

With the 6-4 victory, the Bees now lead the series 3-2 over the Isotopes.

Game Notes

Salt Lake improved to 14-18 with the win, securing at least a series split against the Albuquerque Isotopes. The Bees are now 14-7 this season when scoring four or more runs.

Matthew Lugo recorded his second two-hit game of the series, going 2-for-5. It marked his sixth multi-hit performance in the last 11 games. Lugo scored twice for the fourth time this season-and the second time in this series-bringing his team-leading run total to 21.

Chad Stevens extended his hitting streak to six games and has now hit safely in nine of his last ten. He also scored a run for the fourth time in five games this series and notched his fifth double of the season.

J.D. Davis returned to the Bees for the first time since April 9, going 1-for-2 with two RBIs. Davis has now hit safely in five straight games with Salt Lake and logged his third multi-RBI performance of the season.

Chuckie Robinson went 2-for-4 with a run scored, joining Lugo with a multi-hit night. Robinson has now recorded multiple hits in four consecutive games-a first in his career-and extended his hitting streak to five games.

Jack Dashwood made his fourth straight scoreless appearance, tossing 0.2 innings while allowing one hit and striking out one.

Héctor Neris earned his second save since joining Salt Lake on April 25, closing out the ninth inning with one hit allowed and one strikeout.

Despite being outhit 8-7 by the Isotopes, Salt Lake scored first for the first time in the series and earned its fourth win of the season when recording fewer hits than the opponent.

Up Next

Salt Lake will look to clinch its first series victory of the season on Sunday as Caden Dana will take the mound for the second time in the six-game set while taking on Anthony Gordon at 1:35 p.m.

