Tacoma Unable to Overcome Early Deficit in 8-5 Loss to Las Vegas

May 4, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

LAS VEGAS, NV - The Tacoma Rainiers (11-21) dropped game five in Las Vegas with an 8-5 loss to Aviators (22-10) on Saturday night at the Las Vegas Ballpark.

Las Vegas scored all eight runs on the night between the first and second inning. After sending ten to the plate in the first inning, Vegas scored seven runs on seven hits and one error. Denzel Clarke hit a leadoff single before advancing to second on a wild pitch. Drew Avans hit a ground-rule double to center field to drive in Clarke and give Vegas a 1-0 lead. Logan Davidson followed with a single before Colby Thomas drove in two with a double to double a 4-0 lead. Willi MacIver singled to left then advanced to second on a throwing error. With two aboard, Carlos Cortes launched a three-run homer to right center field to cap off the seven-run frame.

Avans hit a single to lead off the second inning for Las Vegas. Thomas hit his second double of the day to bring in Avans and complete the scoring for the Aviators.

The momentum shifted to Tacoma in the top of the fourth inning. Cole Young crushed his first Triple-A homer to lead off the inning and put the Rainiers on the board. The solo shot was hit 415ft at 107.8mph to mark his first.

The Rainiers scored four runs in the top of the sixth inning to cut into the deficit. Young doubled (4) to lead off before advancing on a ground out induced by Tyler Locklear. Dominic Canzone hit a single to center to drive in Young and put Tacoma within six. Austin Shenton hit a single to center to put two on. Spencer Packard followed with a three-run shot out to center field to mark his second of the season and bring the score to 8-5, Las Vegas. The scoring went silent on both sides following the sixth inning to solidify the 8-5 win for Las Vegas in game five.

Postgame Notes:

Harry Ford extended a team-best 16-game on base streak with a double tonight...across the 16 games, Ford is hitting .228 with two doubles, one home run, six RBI, 16 walks, and one stolen base...Ford has notched a .405 OBP over that span William Fleming's 5.0 innings out of the bullpen marked a season-high in innings pitched while his four strikeouts also represented a new season-high. The seven runs allowed in the first inning matched a season-high in runs allowed per inning for Tacoma pitching and the third time this season...the last occurrence was April 10th against Sacramento.

