Aces Drop Series Finale in Walk-Off Fashion to River Cats
May 4, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)
Reno Aces News Release
Sacramento, Calif. - The Reno Aces (18-15) fell 3-2 in extra innings to the Sacramento River Cats (16-17), the Triple-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, in Sunday's series finale at Sutter Health Park. The defeat marked the Aces' first walk-off loss of the season.
Despite the loss, A.J. Vukovich stayed hot at the plate, blasting his second home run in as many days-a solo shot in the seventh inning that tied the game. The long ball was his eighth of the season, tying him with James Outman (OKC) for the Pacific Coast League lead. The 23-year-old outfielder has been a key contributor to Reno's early success, slashing .307/.340/.625 with 12 extra-base hits and 25 RBI.
Ildemaro Vargas got the scoring started in the first inning, ripping an RBI double to bring home Jake McCarthy. While the veteran infielder has cooled off after a red-hot start, he's still producing at the plate, currently hitting .276/.350/.409 with three home runs and 31 RBI in 32 games.
The Aces return to Greater Nevada Field to host the Las Vegas Aviators, the Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics. The six-game set begins Tuesday, April 6, with first pitch scheduled for 11:05 a.m. PST.
Aces Notables:
A.J. Vukovich: 1-for-4, 1 HR, 1 RBI
Ildemaro Vargas: 1-for-4, 1 2B, 1 RBI
Single-game tickets are sold at RenoAces.com, the Greater Nevada Field Ticket Office, or by texting "TIXX" to 21003. Season Memberships are available via RenoAces.com, texting "MEMBER" to 21003, or calling (775) 334-7000.
• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...
Pacific Coast League Stories from May 4, 2025
- Canzone Homers Twice in 6-4 Loss to Las Vegas on Sunday - Tacoma Rainiers
- El Paso Rally Catches OKC - Oklahoma City Comets
- Aces Drop Series Finale in Walk-Off Fashion to River Cats - Reno Aces
- Sugar Land Splits Series with Round Rock After Dropping Sunday Finale - Sugar Land Space Cowboys
- Today's Game Will Not be Played Due to Inclement Weather - Albuquerque Isotopes
- Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes - at Las Vegas - Tacoma Rainiers
- OKC Comets Game Notes - May 4, 2025 - Oklahoma City Comets
- Lugo's Homer Lifts Bees to 6-4 Win over Isotopes - Salt Lake Bees
- Tacoma Unable to Overcome Early Deficit in 8-5 Loss to Las Vegas - Tacoma Rainiers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Reno Aces Stories
- Aces Drop Series Finale in Walk-Off Fashion to River Cats
- Renos Bullpen Holds Down the River Cats' Offense in 5-1 Victory
- Aces Fall, 3-2, to River Cats, Drop Seven-Game Winning Streak
- Amendt Shuts the Door on Sacramento in Extras, Reno Extends Winning Streak to Seven Games
- Veteran Benefits Guide Joins Reno Aces as Official Presenting Partner of the Salute to Service Series and Military Discount Programs