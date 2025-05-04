Aces Drop Series Finale in Walk-Off Fashion to River Cats

May 4, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sacramento, Calif. - The Reno Aces (18-15) fell 3-2 in extra innings to the Sacramento River Cats (16-17), the Triple-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, in Sunday's series finale at Sutter Health Park. The defeat marked the Aces' first walk-off loss of the season.

Despite the loss, A.J. Vukovich stayed hot at the plate, blasting his second home run in as many days-a solo shot in the seventh inning that tied the game. The long ball was his eighth of the season, tying him with James Outman (OKC) for the Pacific Coast League lead. The 23-year-old outfielder has been a key contributor to Reno's early success, slashing .307/.340/.625 with 12 extra-base hits and 25 RBI.

Ildemaro Vargas got the scoring started in the first inning, ripping an RBI double to bring home Jake McCarthy. While the veteran infielder has cooled off after a red-hot start, he's still producing at the plate, currently hitting .276/.350/.409 with three home runs and 31 RBI in 32 games.

The Aces return to Greater Nevada Field to host the Las Vegas Aviators, the Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics. The six-game set begins Tuesday, April 6, with first pitch scheduled for 11:05 a.m. PST.

Aces Notables:

A.J. Vukovich: 1-for-4, 1 HR, 1 RBI

Ildemaro Vargas: 1-for-4, 1 2B, 1 RBI

