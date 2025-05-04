OKC Comets Game Notes - May 4, 2025

May 4, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

El Paso Chihuahuas (14-18) at Oklahoma City Comets (22-10)

Game #33 of 150/First Half #33 of 75/Home #18 of 75

Pitching Probables: ELP-LHP Austin Davis (0-0, 14.46) vs. OKC-LHP Alec Gamboa (0-1, 5.40)

Sunday, May 4, 2025 | Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark | Oklahoma City, Okla. | 2:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv, Bally Sports Live, SportsNet LA, KOCB-TV

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Comets close out their home series against the El Paso Chihuahuas at 2:05 p.m. at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark looking for their sixth series win of the season and trying to avoid back-to-back losses for the first time since April 13-15. The Comets have a 3-2 lead in the series...Today is a Family Sunday featuring pregame player autographs, postgame kids run the bases as well as a pregame parade featuring OKC Comets Rookie League players and coaches.

Last Game: The El Paso Chihuahuas scored four runs between the fifth and seventh innings and held the Oklahoma City Comets to a season-low four hits, as El Paso won, 4-2, Saturday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The Comets took a 1-0 lead in the third inning on a RBI fielder's choice by Dalton Rushing. El Paso tied the game in the top of the fifth inning, but Alex Freeland put OKC back in front in the bottom of the fifth with a RBI single. Mike Brosseau homered to tie the game in the sixth inning, and in the seventh inning, the Chihuahuas took advantage of a key defensive miscue to score two runs and take a 4-2 lead. OKC was held scoreless and without a hit over the final four innings.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Alec Gamboa makes his second start of the season and second outing of the current series...Gamboa followed a rehab start by Clayton Kershaw Tuesday, allowing a season-high five runs and five hits over 2.0 innings with two walks and one strikeout. He was charged with his first loss of the season...Before Tuesday, Gamboa had allowed four runs (three earned) and three hits over his first 11.1 innings of the season, posting a 2.38 ERA and .081 opponent batting average (3x37)...His other start this season occurred April 17 against Tacoma in Oklahoma City, and he pitched 3.2 innings, allowing two runs on one hit with three walks and two strikeouts...Gamboa made 22 appearances, including 12 starts, with OKC last season, posting a 3-6 record with a 3.30 ERA in 73.2 IP, with 51 strikeouts against 31 walks. He tied for the team lead in innings and ranked third in starts...Gamboa is in his sixth pro season after being selected by the Dodgers in the ninth round of the 2019 MLB Draft out of Fresno City College.

Against the Chihuahuas: 2025: 7-4 2024: 10-8 All-time: 67-54 At OKC: 37-24

The Comets and Chihuahuas meet for their second series of the season as they face off 12 times during the first half of the PCL schedule in 2025 after playing each other for all 18 of their head-to-head games during the second half of the 2024 season within a span of 39 games. This season, the teams meet an additional six times during the second half...During the first series of the season between the teams April 1-6, Oklahoma City won the first four games before the Chihuahuas took the final two games. Ryan Ward led OKC with nine hits, while Alex Freeland had six RBI...OKC won the 2024 season series, 10-8, for the team's second season-series win against the Chihuahuas since 2018, but El Paso outscored OKC, 94-76, and outhit OKC, 161-141, over 18 games...OKC took five of six games during the final 2024 series between the teams Aug. 20-25 at home...Following today's game, the Comets and Chihuahuas will not play again until Aug. 5-10 in El Paso.

Upward Trajectory: Despite last night's loss, the Comets have won three of the last four games, five of the last seven games and 11 of the last 14 games...They are currently tied with Las Vegas for the best record in the Pacific Coast League, as the Aviators have won eight games in a row...Saturday marked just OKC's second loss in the last eight games at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark...With a win today, Oklahoma City can claim its sixth series win of the season as the Comets have won five straight series for the first time since the 2023 season. OKC has not won six straight series since the PCL shifted to mainly six-game series in 2021 and last won more than five consecutive series when OKC started the 2015 season by winning seven series in a row April 9-May 7, 2015.

Returning to Earth: Oklahoma City's offense was limited to its lowest run total in 16 games last night and produced two runs or less for only the third time in 32 games this season. The Comets also finished with a season-low four hits and tied their season low with one extra-base hit. OKC ended the game 0-for-12...The Comets entered Saturday's game having scored at least 10 runs in consecutive games for the first time this season and first time since Aug. 13-14, 2024 at Las Vegas. OKC's 22 runs marked the team's second-highest two-game total this season (April 8-9 at Round Rock - 23 R)...The team's six-game streak with a home run also ended Saturday after OKC had connected on 11 home runs during the stretch, which tied the team's longest home run steak of 2025...Overall this season, the Comets' .279 batting average, 201 runs scored and 303 hits all rank third-most in the PCL, while OKC's 41 homers through 32 games are tied for most in the league with Reno and tied for the second-most homers in the Minors.

Free Bird: Alex Freeland reached base four times yesterday, collecting a RBI single and a season-high three walks. He has now reached base safely in seven consecutive games, collecting eight hits, eight RBI and five walks during the stretch...Freeland's 29 RBI and 19 walks lead the Comets, while his 39 hits are tied for most with Ryan Ward. His RBI total ranks third-highest in the league, while his hits are tied for third, his four doubles are tied for fourth and his 15 extra-base hits are tied for fifth...Since April 4 (25 games), Freeland is slashing .354/.429/.566 with 35 hits and 27 RBI.

The All Out Show: James Outman was held without a hit Saturday but drew a walk to extend his active on-base streak to 17 games - the second-longest active streak in the league and tied for the longest on-base streak by an Oklahoma City player this season. Outman last reached base in 17 or more games during the 2022 season with Double-A Tulsa when he reached base in 18 straight games May 6-26...Last night snapped a five-game hitting streak for Outman, but he has still hit safely in 14 of his last 16 games, batting .383 (23x60) with 10 extra-base hits, 17 RBI and 14 runs scored...Outman collected his second multi-homer game of the season Friday night and his six RBI tied his career high while tying for the most by a Comets player in a game this season, matching Alex Freeland April 8 at Round Rock...Outman took over the PCL lead with eight total homers this season, ranks second in total bases (66), fourth in XBH (16) and sixth in RBI (27).

The Flying Comets: Oklahoma City recorded three more stolen bases last night to boost the team's season total to 54 stolen bases - most in the PCL by 13 and third-most in all of Triple-A...Over the last 12 games, the Comets have swiped 27 bags, picking up at least two stolen bases in eight of the 12 games and three or more steals six times...Esteury Ruiz stole two bases Saturday to bump his league-leading total to 16 this season, including 15 with OKC. Yesterday was his fifth game of the season to record multiple stolen bases.

'Round the Mound: Starting pitcher Justin Wrobleski completed a season-high six innings Saturday and notched his first quality start of the season. Wrobleski allowed two runs and five hits, with three walks and a season-high six strikeouts...Reliever Ryan Loutos made his team and organizational debut, retiring all four batters faced between the eighth and ninth innings with one strikeout. Loutos was acquired by the Dodgers from the Cardinals two days ago in a trade for cash considerations...The Comets' 4.28 ERA ranks second-lowest in the league, while OKC has allowed a league-low 241 hits and 145 runs - second-fewest in the PCL...However, OKC continues to lead all teams in the Minors with 182 walks. Saturday marked just the second time this season the Comets lost when issuing less than six walks (13-2).

West Coast Comets: Today is the second of 13 Comets' games that will be broadcast on SportsNet LA - the television home of the Los Angeles Dodgers - within the Dodgers' broadcast territory. In addition to games being carried on Spectrum SportsNet LA's linear network, games will also be streamed through SpectrumSportsNet.com, the Spectrum SportsNet app and SNLA+ available on MLB.com and the MLB App for its subscribers.

Around the Horn: The Comets have hit 36 home runs over the last 23 games - most in the Minors since April 8...Dalton Rushing connected on his fifth double over the last eight games last night. He is in the midst of his longest hitting streak of the season, hitting safely in six consecutive games and batting .389 (7x18) with four doubles, six walks, six runs scored and three RBI. Over his last eight games he is batting .407 (11x27) with one home run and five doubles...Esteury Ruiz has hit safely in 10 of his last 11 games, collecting 14 hits (14x42), scoring 10 runs and stealing 10 bases. He has reached base in 22 of his 23 games this season.

